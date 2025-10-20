Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Pushes Past $111K, Is a New ATH Coming This Week?

Bitcoin breaks above $111K after major trendline breakout. BlackRock’s ETP debut and UK reforms lift BTC price prediction toward $120K.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 20, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin climbed above $111,000 on Monday, breaking two weeks of consolidation as traders responded to the UK’s easing stance on crypto regulation and BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETP listing on the London Stock Exchange.

JUST IN: 🇬🇧 BlackRock's Bitcoin ETP to launch in the U.K. today pic.twitter.com/tPSv2RFxke — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) October 20, 2025

BTC has gained roughly 5% since defending the $105,500 support level earlier this week, marking a clean rebound from the mid-October correction. The move has reignited debate over whether Bitcoin could retest its all-time high before the end of the month.

Meanwhile, sentiment across the broader crypto market is improving. The global market cap rose to $3.75 trillion, while daily trading volume climbed to $155.78 billion, suggesting investors are reentering risk assets after last week’s selloff.

Key points:

Bitcoin’s breakout follows UK regulatory easing and BlackRock’s London ETP debut.

BTC up 5% since rebounding from $105,500, breaking October’s consolidation.

Crypto market cap rises to $3.75T; trading volume hits $155.78B as sentiment improves.

If buying pressure holds, Bitcoin could build toward the $115K–$120K range — a zone that may signal the next leg higher in its broader bullish cycle.

BlackRock’s ETP Launch Sparks Institutional Optimism

BlackRock’s debut of the iShares Bitcoin ETP on the London Stock Exchange marks a major step in bridging traditional finance and digital assets. Priced near $11 per unit, the product tracks Bitcoin’s performance under a regulated framework, allowing investors to gain exposure without directly holding the asset.

🚨 BREAKING: @BlackRock



UK retail investors now have access to the iShares Bitcoin ETP.



It’s just been listed on the London Stock Exchange 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/3wMguhFmkP — FOMO Magazine (@fomo_magazine) October 20, 2025

This reversal in Financial Conduct Authority’s stance on crypto-linked exchange traded notes (ETNs) comes after a four year ban , the decision to lift this ban is in line with the FCA’s Director David Geale saying the market has come a long way since the ban was first put in place and they now see much better risk management and transparency in place.

BlackRock has already shown its might by managing over $85 billion in Bitcoin related ETF assets globally, which further cements its hold on the digital investment products market. The launch of BlackRock’s London venture is also perfectly timed – it’s happening at a point when institutional investors are upping their demand for these kinds of products, and the UK is pushing for blockchain-based fund tokenisation – so this is a step in the direction towards regulated crypto exposure in Europe.

Market Fundamentals Support Renewed Confidence

Despite pulling a whopping $598.9 million out of ETFs just ten days ago , the overall crypto market has remained steady. And it’s interesting to see that the dominance of Bitcoin has gone up to 58.9%, while the market share of Ethereum is down to 12.9% – which could indicate that investors are starting to rotate back towards the more established coins.

We also see some interesting numbers from the derivatives market – there’s $951 billion in perpetual open interest and $3.47 billion in futures positions showing that people are very much still engaged in trading. And – shockingly- the volatility is actually pretty low with Bitcoin at 49.17 and Ethereum at 75.58 – which may be a sign that traders are just waiting for the right moment to make their move.

All this data suggests traders are gradually rebuilding their positions in anticipation of improving sentiment both on the macro scale and in terms of regulations – which should set the stage for a strong close to the month.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Bullish Reversal Targets $115K–$120K

Technically, Bitcoin has broken above a descending trendline, confirming a short-term bullish reversal after multiple failed breakout attempts earlier in October. The price now trades comfortably above the 20-EMA and 50-EMA, both key indicators of improving momentum.

The RSI near 60 indicates sustained buying pressure, while a bullish engulfing candle on the 4-hour chart reinforces the near-term uptrend. Resistance is seen between $111,000 and $112,000, while support holds at $109,700.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If Bitcoin breaks decisively above $111,000, the next targets are $115,960 and $119,800, where prior consolidation aligns with major Fibonacci retracement levels. A drop below $109,000 could test $105,500 before another rebound attempt.

With institutional demand building and regulatory clarity improving, Bitcoin’s next key objective lies in the $120,000 region — a potential breakout point that could set the tone for a fresh all-time high in the weeks ahead.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $24.3 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013145 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.