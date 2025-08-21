Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Price Rebounds Above $113K, Is $120K In Sight Today?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is holding steady above $113,000 after briefly dipping to two-week lows, keeping traders on edge ahead of a pivotal week for markets. The cryptocurrency is trading at $113,066, with daily volumes near $64.1 billion and a market cap of $2.25 trillion.

While BTC slipped 0.50% over the past 24 hours, it remains the world’s top digital asset, with 19.9 million coins in circulation out of a maximum 21 million.

Musk’s Political Support for Bitcoin

Market sentiment was lifted after Elon Musk denied reports that he had abandoned plans for a pro-Bitcoin political movement called the “America Party.” In response to a Wall Street Journal report suggesting a retreat, Musk stated on X: “Nothing @WSJ says should ever be thought of as true.”

The initiative, first introduced in July, positioned Bitcoin as a cornerstone of financial reform, drawing support from billionaire investors like Mark Cuban and Tim Draper. Draper noted, “I hope the Tesla CEO is able to reduce government debt and regulations.”

While Musk dismissed claims of a 2028 campaign partnership with Vice President J.D. Vance, his reaffirmation ties Bitcoin closely to his political brand. For investors, Musk’s ongoing advocacy strengthens the case for wider adoption in the U.S. and signals potential policy momentum that could boost demand.

Binance and Stablecoin Integration

In parallel, Binance announced it will migrate its USDT yield farming program onto the Plasma Bitcoin Stablecoin Network, which launches its mainnet in September with its native XPL token. The program filled its $250 million cap in less than an hour, offering users roughly 2% APR in USDT plus 1% of the total XPL token supply.

Backed by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, Plasma aims to dominate stablecoin infrastructure with private transactions and gasless payments.

With Binance’s 280 million users, this integration is expected to deepen the liquidity pipeline between stablecoins and Bitcoin. Analysts suggest this could enhance BTC’s role as a settlement layer in DeFi markets and fuel long-term demand.

Key takeaways:

Binance-Plasma integration boosts stablecoin-to-BTC liquidity.

boosts stablecoin-to-BTC liquidity. High demand : $250M cap reached in under an hour.

: $250M cap reached in under an hour. Regulatory alignment with the U.S. GENIUS Act supports third-party yield offerings.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Key Levels to Watch

According to technical analysis, the Bitcoin price prediction remains bearish, as BTC’s chart indicates caution rather than a bearish trend. Price is below the 50-day SMA at $116,150 after a big rejection at $124,450, where a bearish engulfing candle capped July’s rally.

Analysts are looking at a head and shoulders formation with a neckline at $112,000. A break below this zone could see further down to $108,000-$105,150.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Momentum indicators are defensive. RSI is at 41, indicating room for further decline, and MACD remains negative, indicating ongoing selling pressure. Multiple red candles are like the start of a “three black crows” pattern, which is a precursor to deeper pullbacks.

But the bigger picture is still intact. Since June, Bitcoin has held higher lows with $113K dojis, just hesitation, not capitulation. A move above $116,150 could quickly change the sentiment, potentially opening up to $120,900, then $124,450, and then $127,540 and beyond.

For traders, the setup is binary:

A close below $112K invites shorts targeting $108K–$105K.

A recovery above $116K favors longs toward $124K–$130K.

Despite short-term turbulence, long-term sentiment remains constructive. Roughly 300 institutions and funds now hold 3.67 million BTC, representing over 17% of supply, reinforcing confidence that Bitcoin corrections are steps in a broader cycle toward higher milestones.

