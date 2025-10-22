Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Price Drops Back to $108K After Fed Conference Spike – Is Another Crash Coming, or a New ATH?

Bitcoin slips to $108K after Fed remarks—Bitcoin price prediction hints at a looming breakout or deeper correction.

Arslan Butt



Last updated: October 22, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $108,060, down from an earlier spike to $110,321 following upbeat remarks from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on DeFi integration. The short-lived rally came as Waller signaled a shift in the Fed’s stance toward digital assets, boosting optimism before profit-taking pulled prices lower.

With markets consolidating, traders now question whether Bitcoin’s next move leads to another drop, or a push toward new highs.

Fed Governor Waller Signals Shift Toward DeFi Integration

Bitcoin briefly spiked to $110,321 after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the U.S. central bank is entering a “new era” of payments, one that welcomes decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital asset innovation into the financial mainstream.

Speaking at the Fed’s first-ever Payments Innovation Conference in Washington, Waller said the central bank plans to take an active role in shaping crypto’s role within global payments. His comments mark a major tone shift from years of regulatory skepticism.

Waller noted that blockchain technology and crypto assets are now “woven into the fabric” of modern finance. The Fed, he added, is exploring models to integrate distributed ledgers and DeFi systems with existing banking infrastructure.

Lark Davis Points to Institutional Shift Behind Bitcoin’s Latest Rally

Crypto analyst and educator Lark Davis says Bitcoin’s recent price surge reflects a growing institutional shift led by BlackRock’s ETF integration.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Davis noted that the sudden “BTC pump” signals a return to risk-on sentiment and rising market confidence after months of cautious trading.

The BTC pump yesterday from 108 to 114K shows one thing very clearly.



The market is hungry and ready to take risks when the time comes.



Stock futures in the green, seems market believes in the TACO trade on China.



BTC and crypto lagging due to trauma — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) October 22, 2025

Davis pointed out that global stock futures are climbing, showing broader optimism across markets — especially in the so-called “TACO trade” (Taiwan, Australia, China, and Others), which benefits from China’s economic rebound.

However, he cautioned that crypto remains behind traditional assets, weighed down by regulatory uncertainty and lingering investor hesitation from past market crashes.

According to Davis, the rebound is an encouraging sign but still early in its cycle. Investors are slowly regaining confidence, yet the crypto sector needs time to match the pace of recovery seen in equities and commodities.

“The trauma of past crashes still lingers, but sentiment is improving,” Davis wrote.

In short, Davis views Bitcoin’s rise as a step toward normalization, driven by institutional adoption and improving global outlook, though the road to full recovery remains gradual.

Standard Chartered Sees $200K Bitcoin Despite $19B Market Wipeout

Bitcoin’s price slipped to around $108,000 after a $19 billion market liquidation, but Standard Chartered remains confident in the long-term outlook. Geoff Kendrick, head of digital assets research at the bank, said the pullback is likely temporary and could even create a buying opportunity.

Kendrick believes Bitcoin could still climb to $200,000 by the end of 2025, supported by ETF inflows and Federal Reserve rate cuts. He compared Bitcoin’s setup to gold’s safe-haven rally, noting that despite short-term volatility and Trump’s renewed tariff threats, institutional demand remains intact.

Over the past week, Bitcoin has dropped 5%, trading between $105,000 support and $115,000 resistance, suggesting a phase of consolidation rather than panic selling.

According to market analysts, the decline reflects investor caution following heavy liquidations, not a loss of confidence. Many expect a rebound once liquidity stabilizes and ETF demand strengthens.

In short, while short-term turbulence continues, Standard Chartered’s forecast signals conviction that Bitcoin’s structural bull run remains intact, with $200K still on the horizon.

According to analysts the drop is a reflection of investor caution following the significant liquidation, although optimism for a recovery is still high. The Bitcoin market is now declining, but there is still hope that it will soon rebound and reach new highs.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Target $115,900 as Channel Support Holds

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is stabilizing near $108,000 after a volatile week of selloffs and rebounds. The 2-hour chart shows BTC holding within an ascending channel, signaling potential recovery if support near $107,400 holds.

This zone aligns with the channel’s lower boundary and past reversal levels. A rebound above $109,000, where the 20-EMA approaches a bullish crossover with the 50-EMA, could confirm renewed buying momentum.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI near 49 suggests easing bearish pressure, while recent spinning tops and long lower wicks reflect seller exhaustion. A breakout above $111,700 could extend gains toward $115,900 and $119,800.

Failure to hold $107,400 would expose supports at $104,400 and $101,100. For now, Bitcoin’s higher-low structure favors buyers.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $24.3 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013145 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.