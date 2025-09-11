Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Near $114K as Protests, ETH Demand Lift Crypto
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Bitcoin is holding steady near $114,496, supported by fresh signs that digital assets are playing a bigger role in global unrest. Jack Dorsey’s decentralized messaging app, Bitchat, has seen explosive adoption in Nepal and Indonesia, where government crackdowns on social media drove downloads up 1,400% in a week.
In Nepal, Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube were banned during anti-corruption protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. As decentralized platforms rise, Bitcoin becomes a symbol of freedom and attracts new buyers.
Ethereum Treasury Demand Signals Confidence
Institutional interest remains a significant tailwind for the cryptocurrency sector. BitMine Immersion Technologies expanded its Ethereum holdings by $200 million this week, increasing its treasury to 2.1 million ETH, valued at $9.2 billion.
Sharplink Gaming, the next largest holder, trails far behind with 837,000 ETH. Broader institutional inflows totaled 273,300 ETH last week, with The Ether Machine accounting for more than half of that.
By contrast, Bitcoin treasuries saw only $60 million in new purchases. Still, the growing presence of institutional capital across the sector reinforces overall confidence and creates spillover demand for BTC.
Russia Considers Crypto Bank for Miners
Regulatory momentum is shifting. Russia is considering a state-backed cryptocurrency bank to reduce fraud and provide miners with legal cash-out options.
Officials say it will increase transparency, expand the tax base, and bring the country’s large mining sector into formal finance.
For Bitcoin, the prospect of a regulated Russian crypto bank signals growing government acceptance—potentially increasing demand while easing concerns over illicit flows.
Bitcoin Technical Forecast
Technically, Bitcoin is consolidating near $114,497 inside an ascending triangle. The 50-EMA at $111,839 has crossed above the 200-EMA at $112,554, signaling bullish momentum.
RSI is 65, not yet overbought, and Doji candles are turning into bullish closes, indicating that buyers are becoming more confident.
A breakout above $115,411 could target $117,150 and $118,617; below that, failure could see a pullback to $113,000 or $110,000.
For traders, a confirmed break with volume favors tactical longs, while long-term investors eye $130,000 as the next milestone if momentum sustains.
Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.
By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.
The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.
Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $15.1 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012895—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.
You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.
Click Here to Participate in the Presale
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
- [LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 9, 2025 – AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Rally With 14% Surge, Worldcoin Jumps 55%
- Worldcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Firm Bets $250M on WLD – Could WLD Become the Biggest AI Crypto Coin?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
- [LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 9, 2025 – AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Rally With 14% Surge, Worldcoin Jumps 55%
- Worldcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Firm Bets $250M on WLD – Could WLD Become the Biggest AI Crypto Coin?