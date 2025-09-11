BTC $115,232.56 1.07%
ETH $4,457.99 2.45%
SOL $228.30 1.85%
PEPE $0.000010 0.93%
SHIB $0.000013 1.28%
DOGE $0.25 4.04%
XRP $3.03 1.47%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.19
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Near $114K as Protests, ETH Demand Lift Crypto

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is holding steady near $114,496, supported by fresh signs that digital assets are playing a bigger role in global unrest. Jack Dorsey’s decentralized messaging app, Bitchat, has seen explosive adoption in Nepal and Indonesia, where government crackdowns on social media drove downloads up 1,400% in a week.

In Nepal, Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube were banned during anti-corruption protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. As decentralized platforms rise, Bitcoin becomes a symbol of freedom and attracts new buyers.

Ethereum Treasury Demand Signals Confidence

Institutional interest remains a significant tailwind for the cryptocurrency sector. BitMine Immersion Technologies expanded its Ethereum holdings by $200 million this week, increasing its treasury to 2.1 million ETH, valued at $9.2 billion.

Sharplink Gaming, the next largest holder, trails far behind with 837,000 ETH. Broader institutional inflows totaled 273,300 ETH last week, with The Ether Machine accounting for more than half of that.

By contrast, Bitcoin treasuries saw only $60 million in new purchases. Still, the growing presence of institutional capital across the sector reinforces overall confidence and creates spillover demand for BTC.

Russia Considers Crypto Bank for Miners

Regulatory momentum is shifting. Russia is considering a state-backed cryptocurrency bank to reduce fraud and provide miners with legal cash-out options.

Officials say it will increase transparency, expand the tax base, and bring the country’s large mining sector into formal finance.

For Bitcoin, the prospect of a regulated Russian crypto bank signals growing government acceptance—potentially increasing demand while easing concerns over illicit flows.

Bitcoin Technical Forecast

Technically, Bitcoin is consolidating near $114,497 inside an ascending triangle. The 50-EMA at $111,839 has crossed above the 200-EMA at $112,554, signaling bullish momentum.

RSI is 65, not yet overbought, and Doji candles are turning into bullish closes, indicating that buyers are becoming more confident.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

A breakout above $115,411 could target $117,150 and $118,617; below that, failure could see a pullback to $113,000 or $110,000.

For traders, a confirmed break with volume favors tactical longs, while long-term investors eye $130,000 as the next milestone if momentum sustains.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $15.1 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012895—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.03
1.47 %
XRP
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$0.0343
1.24 %
Pudgy Penguins
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2556
4.04 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
1.64
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-09-11 22:30:00
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 11 September – XRP, Solana, Avalanche
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-11 22:30:00
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors