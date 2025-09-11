Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Near $114K as Protests, ETH Demand Lift Crypto

Bitcoin is holding steady near $114,496, supported by fresh signs that digital assets are playing a bigger role in global unrest. Jack Dorsey’s decentralized messaging app, Bitchat, has seen explosive adoption in Nepal and Indonesia, where government crackdowns on social media drove downloads up 1,400% in a week.

Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat Surges in Nepal, Indonesia Amid Protest Crackdowns

► https://t.co/Ra2z9ThELS https://t.co/Ra2z9ThELS — Decrypt (@DecryptMedia) September 11, 2025

In Nepal, Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube were banned during anti-corruption protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. As decentralized platforms rise, Bitcoin becomes a symbol of freedom and attracts new buyers.

Ethereum Treasury Demand Signals Confidence

Institutional interest remains a significant tailwind for the cryptocurrency sector. BitMine Immersion Technologies expanded its Ethereum holdings by $200 million this week, increasing its treasury to 2.1 million ETH, valued at $9.2 billion.

🚨 JUST IN: Bitmine adds another 46,255 $ETH worth $201M, bringing its total holdings to 2,126,018 $ETH worth $9.2B. pic.twitter.com/qQCcLDImBP — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) September 11, 2025

Sharplink Gaming, the next largest holder, trails far behind with 837,000 ETH. Broader institutional inflows totaled 273,300 ETH last week, with The Ether Machine accounting for more than half of that.

By contrast, Bitcoin treasuries saw only $60 million in new purchases. Still, the growing presence of institutional capital across the sector reinforces overall confidence and creates spillover demand for BTC.

Russia Considers Crypto Bank for Miners

Regulatory momentum is shifting. Russia is considering a state-backed cryptocurrency bank to reduce fraud and provide miners with legal cash-out options.

Officials say it will increase transparency, expand the tax base, and bring the country’s large mining sector into formal finance.

Russia plans to issue FULLY LIVE CBDC FOR CONSUMERS AND BUSINESSES IN 2025💯



Which is in line with Russian cryptocurrency legislation that is expected to facilitate the first international crypto transactions before the end of this year 🔑 pic.twitter.com/I1PCMc4wD6 — SMQKE (@SMQKEDQG) August 25, 2024

For Bitcoin, the prospect of a regulated Russian crypto bank signals growing government acceptance—potentially increasing demand while easing concerns over illicit flows.

Bitcoin Technical Forecast

Technically, Bitcoin is consolidating near $114,497 inside an ascending triangle. The 50-EMA at $111,839 has crossed above the 200-EMA at $112,554, signaling bullish momentum.

RSI is 65, not yet overbought, and Doji candles are turning into bullish closes, indicating that buyers are becoming more confident.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

A breakout above $115,411 could target $117,150 and $118,617; below that, failure could see a pullback to $113,000 or $110,000.

For traders, a confirmed break with volume favors tactical longs, while long-term investors eye $130,000 as the next milestone if momentum sustains.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $15.1 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012895—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

