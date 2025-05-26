BTC $110,375.69 1.06%
ETH $2,672.93 5.39%
SOL $178.54 2.52%
PEPE $0.000014 3.95%
SHIB $0.000014 2.24%
DOGE $0.22 2.52%
XRP $2.34 1.70%
ETH Gas (gwei) 8.83
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Holds $109K Amid ETF Inflows and Macro Shifts

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Liquidations Cross $730 Million As Price Drops Below $102K, Is Bitcoin Crashing?
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Liquidations Cross $730 Million As Price Drops Below $102K, Is Bitcoin Crashing?

Bitcoin is holding at $109,250 as ETF inflows surge and macro uncertainty grows. Data from CoinShares shows institutions poured $3.3 billion into Bitcoin ETFs last week alone, $10.8 billion YTD.

This is Bitcoin’s growing appeal as a portfolio diversifier with US Treasury yields rising and fiscal outlook cloudy. US led the inflows with $3.2 billion, Australia, Hong Kong and Germany followed with smaller allocations.

Source: CoinShares

But not all flows were bullish: XRP saw outflows of $37 million, breaking its 80 week inflow streak as Bitcoin and Ethereum took center stage.

Market Sentiment: Institutions Strong, Retail Eyes Altcoins

Institutions are betting on Bitcoin as a macro hedge, retail is getting cautious. Social media is shifting to smaller cap tokens like FloppyPepe (FPPE) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) with influencers highlighting their upside as Bitcoin consolidates.

On-chain data from CryptoQuant shows 99% of BTC supply is in profit, a level associated with market euphoria but also profit taking.

As BTC holds above $109K, traders are wondering if the rally can continue with macro uncertainty growing.

High US Treasury yields, potential Moody’s downgrade and geopolitical concerns are keeping investors on edge. But Bitcoin’s resilience in these conditions reinforces its dual role as risk asset and safe-haven.

Technical Outlook: Key Levels for Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin 2 hour chart is consolidating just above the 50 EMA at $108,731 and the ascending trendline from $102,190. The 0.236 Fibonacci level at $109,653 has been a pivot with small bodied candles and doji formations showing market indecision.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

MACD is hinting at a bullish crossover with the MACD line above the signal line and green histogram bars growing but momentum confirmation is pending.

  • Resistance: $109,653, $111,935, $113,300
  • Support: $108,731 (50 EMA), $107,078, $105,905A break above $109,653 confirmed by bullish engulfing or three white soldiers and strong volume could take us to $111,935 and $113,300. A failure to hold above $108,731 could see a pullback to $107,078 or $105,905.

For now, wait for clear signals before entering and Bitcoin’s resilience in macro headwinds is short term bullish.

BTC Bull Token Presale Approaches $7.33M Mark as 65% APY Staking Draws Interest

With BTC/USD dipping below $110,000, attention is shifting to altcoins like BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). So far, $6.38 million has been raised, with the next price jump approaching quickly.

Bitcoin Rewards and Supply Reductions

BTC Bull Token operates with a built-in system: the higher BTC’s price, the more BTC airdrops are distributed to token holders. Notably, presale participants receive priority. The system also features:

  • Token burns every $50K BTC increase, reducing supply.
  • Current token price at $0.00253 before the next bump.

This approach aligns token value with BTC/USD’s price moves while maintaining scarcity through programmed burns.

Staking Terms for Passive Returns – BTCBULL’s staking pool holds 1.62 billion tokens offering 65% APY, with:

  • No lockup periods or fees.
  • Full access to funds at any time.

This structure appeals to holders looking for yield without complex requirements or risk of illiquidity.

Momentum Before the Cap Fills

With just over $1 million remaining in the presale, buyers are positioning early. The token’s mechanics of BTC-tied rewards, supply adjustments, and staking options are driving participation.

Key figures:

  • USDT raised: $6,384,454/ $7,332,195
  • Token price: $0.00253

BTCBULL offers a whopping ~65% APY on its Ethereum-based staking pool (currently holding 1.61B BTCBULL), with no lockups or withdrawal fees. That means passive yield — with full liquidity.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,596,578,583,871
3.21
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Bitstamp Staking Launches in UK, Offering 3.1% ETH Rewards – What’s the Risk?
2025-05-27 16:42:54
Blockchain News
Blockchain.com Launches African Push in Nigeria, Ghana—Is Africa Crypto’s Next Frontier?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-05-27 16:39:13
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors