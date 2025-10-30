Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Holds $108K After Fed Rate Cut Sparks Volatility

Bitcoin trades near $108,850 after the Fed’s rate cut to 4.00%, as Germany pushes to classify BTC as a national asset and TeraWulf pivots toward AI.

Arslan Butt



Last updated: October 30, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is trading with a bearish bias, holding around $108,850 despite improved global crypto sentiment and fresh political and industry developments. the opposition party of Germany pushed to classify BTC as a national asset. Whereas, AI-focused miner TeraWulf announced a $500 million fundraise, and Binance unveiled a transparency partnership with Bubblemaps.

The Federal Reserve’s rate cut to 4.00% from 4.25% added short-term volatility, with traders eyeing $108,900 as Bitcoin’s key support zone.

Germany’s Opposition Pushes to Recognize Bitcoin as National Asset

The largest opposition party of Germany, Alternative for Germany (AfD), has proposed recognizing BTC as a strategic national asset. It’s urging policymakers to separate it from other cryptocurrencies under the EU’s MiCA regulatory framework.

The motion argues that excessive regulation could stifle innovation and weaken Germany’s position in digital finance. It calls for maintaining VAT exemptions, protecting citizens’ right to self-custody, and preserving the 12-month tax exemption for Bitcoin profits, a rule that currently benefits long-term holders.

BREAKING: 🇩🇪 Germany’s AfD party has introduced a motion to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.



Countries are NOW IN FOMO. If only Germany kept their Seized Bitcoin back in January 2024 pic.twitter.com/0zJvvxrdOa — CryptoChatter (@crypto_chatter1) October 29, 2025

AfD lawmakers also suggested that Germany consider adding Bitcoin to its national reserves, similar to how central banks hold gold. The proposal echoes recent debates in France, where legislators are pushing for more crypto-friendly policies to attract investment and strengthen Europe’s blockchain sector.

Investors interpreted the move as a sign of growing political acceptance for Bitcoin across Europe. The news supported a modest price uptick, as traders bet that broader institutional recognition could follow if the motion gains traction in Berlin.

TeraWulf Shifts From Bitcoin Mining to AI With $500M Fundraise

Bitcoin miner TeraWulf plans to raise $500 million through a convertible note offering to build a new AI-focused data center in Abernathy, Texas. The notes, due in 2032, may expand by another $75 million depending on demand.

The funds will support the company’s pivot from Bitcoin mining to AI infrastructure, leveraging its existing energy and hardware assets to meet surging demand for GPU-powered computing. This follows TeraWulf’s previous $3 billion financing round with Morgan Stanley, a $1.4 billion Google guarantee, and a $3.7 billion hosting deal with Google-backed Fluidstack.

Investors see the shift as a strategic diversification move, strengthening the long-term stability of crypto mining firms amid changing market dynamics. Bitcoin prices edged slightly higher following the announcement, as traders viewed TeraWulf’s AI transition as a positive signal for broader industry adaptation.

Binance and Bubblemaps Join Forces to Expose Insider Trading

Binance has partnered with blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps to boost transparency and detect insider trading. The integration allows Binance Web3 Wallet users to visualize token distribution and identify suspicious wallet connections using Bubblemaps’ interactive “bubble” interface.

Bubblemaps, known for exposing the $30 million MELANIA token scandal, simplifies on-chain analysis, helping traders spot market manipulation and insider activity.

BREAKING: BINANCE INTEGRATES BUBBLEMAPS



Onchain transparency – now embedded into the world’s largest exchange



Try it now on @Binance pic.twitter.com/OzAkvTv5li — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) October 29, 2025

The collaboration aims to make crypto trading safer and more transparent, giving investors better insight into token ownership patterns. Market participants welcomed the move as a sign of improving industry accountability.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Bulls Defend $108,900 as RSI Turns Oversold

Bitcoin price prediction is bearish as BTC is hovering near $108,850, holding just above key support at $108,900, which aligns with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. The level has acted as a reliable demand zone in recent weeks. Price action shows a double-top near $117,700 followed by a correction, with bulls now defending the ascending channel’s lower boundary from early October.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Multiple long lower wicks on the 4-hour chart signal aggressive dip-buying, even as the 50-EMA flattens. The RSI near 31 indicates oversold conditions, often a precursor to a technical rebound.

A daily close above $110,700 could trigger recovery toward $112,200–$114,950, while a break below $108,900 may expose $106,100–$103,500. Traders favor long positions above $109,000, targeting $114,950, as oversold momentum hints at a potential rebound into November.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $25.1 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013185 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems. If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.