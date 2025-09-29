Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits $114K as Traders Eye $120K Breakout; Uptober Rally Heats Up

Bitcoin rockets past $114K—Bitcoin price prediction now points to $120K as Uptober rally fuels breakout speculation.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 29, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin trades at $114,423 with a daily volume of $62.2 billion, up 3.62% in the last 24 hours. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has broken through key resistance levels, reigniting optimism for the long-awaited “Uptober” rally.

Analysts suggest that this rebound could signal the beginning of a broader uptrend, driven by institutional accumulation and technical strength.

Uptober Hopes Lift Sentiment

Bitcoin’s surge above $114,000 came after a sharp two-day surge of 4.5%, reversing last week’s sell-off. Analysts attribute the earlier dip to leveraged long positions being unwound—a reset that often strengthens market foundations for future rallies.

On-chain data indicates that more Bitcoin is leaving exchanges than arriving, a sign of accumulation and reduced selling pressure. Funding rates have also cooled, signaling a healthier backdrop for sustainable growth.

BTC hits $114K📈



Uptober has not even started yet. pic.twitter.com/06n4LpcJfL — ₿adger 🦡 (@BadgerDAO) September 29, 2025

Traders remain cautious about a CME gap near $111,300 that could drag prices lower before the next breakout, though historically these pullbacks have been short-lived. Market watchers say a decisive close above $115,000 would confirm bullish momentum heading into the final quarter.

Exchange outflows highlight investor accumulation.

Funding rates cooling signals less speculative leverage.

The key breakout level is situated near $115,000.

Institutions Double Down

Institutional conviction remains firm. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc., the largest public holder of Bitcoin, added another 196 BTC worth $22.1 million at an average of $113,048 during last week’s dip. This brings its total holdings to 640,031 BTC, valued at over $47 billion.

🔥 JUST IN: Strategy acquires 196 Bitcoin worth $22.1M, now holds 640,031 $BTC. pic.twitter.com/7ja6XWLdoL — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) September 29, 2025

While Strategy’s stock (MSTR) fell to a six-month low of $300.7 amid Bitcoin’s volatility, its long-term performance remains extraordinary—up 96% in the past year and more than 2,000% over five years. Saylor continues to champion Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset, projecting stronger institutional adoption into year-end.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook Points Higher

From a technical perspective, the BTC/USD has staged a breakout from a descending channel that capped prices through mid-September. The rally cleared both the 50- and 100-period SMAs, with $114,000 now serving as near-term support. The move resembles a bullish flag breakout, often a continuation signal in rising markets.

The RSI has spiked to 83, signaling overbought conditions, yet this also underscores the strength behind the rally. If bulls maintain control, the next targets are $116,150 and $117,850, with a potential push toward $120,000. A brief consolidation near $114,741 would be healthy, allowing momentum to reset before higher moves.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Downside risks remain limited unless support at $113,000 and $112,600 is lost, which could reopen a path toward $110,350 and $108,700.

For traders, a sustained close above $114,700 supports long entries with upside targets at $116,150 and $117,850. Stops can be placed just below $112,600 to manage risk. With technicals improving and institutional faith intact, Bitcoin’s rally could set the tone for Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, each positioned to follow higher in Q4.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $18.6 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012985—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.