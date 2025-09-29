BTC $114,277.05 2.21%
ETH $4,226.46 2.88%
SOL $214.41 2.33%
PEPE $0.0000094 0.43%
SHIB $0.000012 0.26%
DOGE $0.23 0.85%
XRP $2.90 1.57%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits $114K as Traders Eye $120K Breakout; Uptober Rally Heats Up

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Bitcoin rockets past $114K—Bitcoin price prediction now points to $120K as Uptober rally fuels breakout speculation.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin trades at $114,423 with a daily volume of $62.2 billion, up 3.62% in the last 24 hours. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has broken through key resistance levels, reigniting optimism for the long-awaited “Uptober” rally.

Analysts suggest that this rebound could signal the beginning of a broader uptrend, driven by institutional accumulation and technical strength.

Uptober Hopes Lift Sentiment

Bitcoin’s surge above $114,000 came after a sharp two-day surge of 4.5%, reversing last week’s sell-off. Analysts attribute the earlier dip to leveraged long positions being unwound—a reset that often strengthens market foundations for future rallies.

On-chain data indicates that more Bitcoin is leaving exchanges than arriving, a sign of accumulation and reduced selling pressure. Funding rates have also cooled, signaling a healthier backdrop for sustainable growth.

Traders remain cautious about a CME gap near $111,300 that could drag prices lower before the next breakout, though historically these pullbacks have been short-lived. Market watchers say a decisive close above $115,000 would confirm bullish momentum heading into the final quarter.

  • Exchange outflows highlight investor accumulation.
  • Funding rates cooling signals less speculative leverage.
  • The key breakout level is situated near $115,000.

Institutions Double Down

Institutional conviction remains firm. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc., the largest public holder of Bitcoin, added another 196 BTC worth $22.1 million at an average of $113,048 during last week’s dip. This brings its total holdings to 640,031 BTC, valued at over $47 billion.

While Strategy’s stock (MSTR) fell to a six-month low of $300.7 amid Bitcoin’s volatility, its long-term performance remains extraordinary—up 96% in the past year and more than 2,000% over five years. Saylor continues to champion Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset, projecting stronger institutional adoption into year-end.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook Points Higher

From a technical perspective, the BTC/USD has staged a breakout from a descending channel that capped prices through mid-September. The rally cleared both the 50- and 100-period SMAs, with $114,000 now serving as near-term support. The move resembles a bullish flag breakout, often a continuation signal in rising markets.

The RSI has spiked to 83, signaling overbought conditions, yet this also underscores the strength behind the rally. If bulls maintain control, the next targets are $116,150 and $117,850, with a potential push toward $120,000. A brief consolidation near $114,741 would be healthy, allowing momentum to reset before higher moves.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Downside risks remain limited unless support at $113,000 and $112,600 is lost, which could reopen a path toward $110,350 and $108,700.

For traders, a sustained close above $114,700 supports long entries with upside targets at $116,150 and $117,850. Stops can be placed just below $112,600 to manage risk. With technicals improving and institutional faith intact, Bitcoin’s rally could set the tone for Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, each positioned to follow higher in Q4.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $18.6 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012985—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy
2025-09-29 12:29:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$114,277
2.21 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,121,371,514,479
0.8
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy
2025-09-29 12:29:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Over 7 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours – Is a Supply Shock Incoming?
2025-09-26 23:30:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
‘Harmonization, Not Merger’: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Shuts Down SEC and CFTC Union Rumors
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-29 21:09:18
Features
Lord Miles Isn’t Dead: Polymarket Scandal Takes New Turn
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-09-29 19:52:33
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors