Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits $112K—Trap for Bears or Buy Signal Ahead?

Is $112K support cracking or holding? Bitcoin price prediction points to a critical moment for BTC’s 2025 path.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin trades at $112,737, down 2.34% in the last 24 hours, with a market cap of $2.24 trillion and daily turnover above $70 billion. Despite the dip, the narrative around institutional adoption remains strong.

Ethereum briefly stole the spotlight after BitMine Immersion, led by Tom Lee, purchased $1.1 billion worth of ETH, making it the largest public Ethereum holder. That move triggered a 10% dip in BitMine’s shares, as market participents digested both the buying and a new equity raise.

Whereas, Bitcoin (BTC) slipped roughly 2.5% as capital rotated toward ETH. Yet BTC managed to hold above $112,000, a level traders view as a resilience marker.

Metaplanet Expanded Bitcoin Treasury With 5,419 BTC

On the other hand, Japan’s Metaplanet also expanded its Bitcoin treasury with 5,419 BTC worth $633 million. It has raised total to 25,555 BTC valued at nearly $3 billion. That makes it the fifth-largest corporate holder worldwide, even as its stock faces short-term selling pressure.

Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s Strategy added 850 BTC for $100 million after the Fed’s rate cut, pushing its holdings to 639,835 BTC worth $47.3 billion.

BitMine adds $1.1B in ETH, shifting market focus

Metaplanet becomes 5th-largest Bitcoin holder

Strategy tops 639K BTC after Fed rate cut

Fed Cuts and Corporate Demand

The US Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point rate cut has once again revived liquidity expectations. It’s encouraging institutional balance sheets to expand crypto allocations. While smaller in scale than past purchases, Strategy’s $100 million buy underscores ongoing conviction.

Saylor argues that Bitcoin’s reduced volatility, far from being a weakness, signals maturity and institutional comfort.

Metaplanet’s rapid accumulation also reflects a broader trend of Asian corporates seeking BTC as a hedge against currency risks. Despite short-term stock pullbacks, the firm’s Bitcoin (BTC) yield has already reached 10.3% in under three months, reinforcing market confidence in crypto treasuries.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook

On the technical front, the BTC/USD price chart displays a head-and-shoulders reversal after the $115,000 support level was breached and the price slipped from its rising channel. Price is testing the 200-EMA at $113,450, a critical pivot level. Failure to recover it could drag BTC toward $110,850, with deeper support at $108,750 and $107,250.

Momentum indicators lean bearish. The RSI at 31 signals oversold conditions, but without bullish confirmation—such as a hammer or engulfing candle—buyers remain cautious. A clean rebound above $114,750–$116,150 would shift sentiment, opening the path back to $118,000.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

For now, aggressive traders may short below $115,000, while patient investors might wait for confirmation near $110,800. The longer-term structure of higher lows since summer remains intact, suggesting the current dip may be an accumulation zone.

With corporate buyers active and regulatory clarity improving, Bitcoin could recover lost ground and position for a renewed rally toward $120,000 and beyond as 2026 approaches.

