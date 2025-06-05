BTC $104,934.36 -0.69%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Eyes Breakout on Trump ETF and Global Demand

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is trading just below $105,000, but beneath the surface, momentum is building. From a Trump-backed ETF filing to Russia’s push against the U.S. dollar and Binance’s explosive growth, global forces are aligning in Bitcoin’s favor. At the same time, BTC is squeezing inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, hinting at a breakout.

This article examines the political, macroeconomic, and technical factors influencing the next move in Bitcoin’s price prediction.

Trump-Backed Bitcoin ETF Could Stir Bullish Momentum

Bitcoin remains stable around $104,814, with daily trading volume exceeding $43.7 billion; however, several developments suggest the next move may not be as quiet. A significant catalyst emerged on June 3, when Yorkville America Digital filed a Truth Social-branded Bitcoin ETF through NYSE Arca, backed by the Trump Media & Technology Group.

If approved, the ETF would track Bitcoin’s price and rely on Crypto.com’s Foris DAX Trust as custodian. The SEC’s final decision is expected by January 29, 2026. The move aligns Bitcoin with a high-profile political platform and could add fresh bullish momentum to the market, even as critics raise concerns about governance and conflicts of interest.

Why it matters:

  • Tie Bitcoin to a growing political media brand
  • Adds competition to BlackRock’s dominant IBIT ETF
  • Further legitimizes BTC among conservative and retail investors

Russia and BRICS Push Bitcoin into the De-dollarization Spotlight

At the Moscow Academic Economic Forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov renewed calls to shift global trade away from the U.S. dollar. Advocating for national currencies and decentralized systems, Lavrov’s message was clear: economic sovereignty depends on abandoning dollar hegemony.

Russia’s move aligns with the efforts of BRICS and ASEAN to explore alternatives, such as blockchain and digital assets. In this context, Bitcoin’s role as a neutral settlement asset becomes more compelling.

Macro trends strengthening BTC:

  • Growing geopolitical resistance to dollar dominance
  • Centralized networks are losing credibility
  • Decentralized assets are gaining traction in emerging markets

For Bitcoin, this could translate into broader international adoption, particularly in trade settlement and reserve diversification—both of which support long-term price appreciation.

Binance Hits 275M Users, Fueling Crypto Accessibility

On June 2, Binance announced that it now serves 275 million registered users, representing an increase of 80 million since January 2024. That’s an average of 156,000 new users per day—a sign of accelerating global crypto adoption.

This milestone follows major platform upgrades, including the integration of Binance Pay with Brazil’s Pix system, which enables seamless crypto-fiat payments.

Impact on Bitcoin:

  • Expanding retail access fuels BTC demand
  • Broader adoption lifts baseline liquidity
  • Real-world use cases solidify Bitcoin’s utility beyond speculation

As cryptocurrency becomes increasingly integrated into daily life, platforms like Binance play a pivotal role in enhancing Bitcoin’s mainstream relevance.

Bitcoin Teeters at $105K: Triangle Squeeze Signals Imminent Breakout

The Bitcoin price prediction is neutral, as BTC is currently locked in a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 2-hour chart, trading just below the resistance level at $105,344. Price action has formed a tightening range of lower highs and higher lows since late May, suggesting an imminent breakout.

Technicals reveal weakening bullish momentum:

  • Price is struggling below the 50-period EMA
  • MACD is fading, with a bearish crossover
  • Failed breakout near $106,767 formed a shooting star candlestick

Trade Setup:

  • Bearish case: A break below $104,500 could trigger moves to $104,098 and $102,111
  • Bullish case: A confirmed close above $105,344 could lead to retests of $106,767 and $107,811

Traders should watch for a confirmed 2-hour candle close outside the triangle to validate the move.

BTC Bull Token Presale Nears $7.78M Cap as 61% APY Staking Draws Yield Hunters

With Bitcoin trading near $105K, investor focus is shifting toward altcoins, especially BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). The project has now raised $6,801,303 out of its $7,789,647 cap, leaving less than $1 million before the next token price hike. The current price of $0.002545 is expected to rise once the cap is met.

BTC Bull Token links its value directly to Bitcoin through two core mechanisms:

  • BTC Airdrops reward holders, with presale participants receiving priority.
  • Supply Burns occur automatically every time BTC increases by $50,000, reducing $BTCBULL’s circulating supply.

The token also features a 61% APY staking pool holding over 1.73 billion tokens, offering:

  • No lockups or fees
  • Full liquidity
  • Stable passive yields, even in volatile markets

This staking model appeals to both DeFi veterans and newcomers seeking hands-off income.

With just hours left and the hard cap nearly reached, momentum is building fast. BTCBULL’s blend of Bitcoin-linked value, scarcity mechanics, and flexible staking is fueling strong demand. Early buyers have a limited time to enter before the next pricing tier activates.

