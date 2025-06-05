Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Eyes Breakout on Trump ETF and Global Demand

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is trading just below $105,000, but beneath the surface, momentum is building. From a Trump-backed ETF filing to Russia’s push against the U.S. dollar and Binance’s explosive growth, global forces are aligning in Bitcoin’s favor. At the same time, BTC is squeezing inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, hinting at a breakout.

This article examines the political, macroeconomic, and technical factors influencing the next move in Bitcoin’s price prediction.

Trump-Backed Bitcoin ETF Could Stir Bullish Momentum

Bitcoin remains stable around $104,814, with daily trading volume exceeding $43.7 billion; however, several developments suggest the next move may not be as quiet. A significant catalyst emerged on June 3, when Yorkville America Digital filed a Truth Social-branded Bitcoin ETF through NYSE Arca, backed by the Trump Media & Technology Group.

If approved, the ETF would track Bitcoin’s price and rely on Crypto.com’s Foris DAX Trust as custodian. The SEC’s final decision is expected by January 29, 2026. The move aligns Bitcoin with a high-profile political platform and could add fresh bullish momentum to the market, even as critics raise concerns about governance and conflicts of interest.

Trump-linked asset manager files Truth Social Bitcoin ETF with SEC. A Bitcoin ETF branded with Donald Trump’s social media platform, seeking approval from SEC #crypto #Bitcoin #ETF#Crypto #Bitcoin #News pic.twitter.com/Tf4oW8h5QP — FUND THE FUTURE (@ftf_vc) June 4, 2025

Why it matters:

Tie Bitcoin to a growing political media brand

Adds competition to BlackRock’s dominant IBIT ETF

Further legitimizes BTC among conservative and retail investors

Russia and BRICS Push Bitcoin into the De-dollarization Spotlight

At the Moscow Academic Economic Forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov renewed calls to shift global trade away from the U.S. dollar. Advocating for national currencies and decentralized systems, Lavrov’s message was clear: economic sovereignty depends on abandoning dollar hegemony.

Russia’s move aligns with the efforts of BRICS and ASEAN to explore alternatives, such as blockchain and digital assets. In this context, Bitcoin’s role as a neutral settlement asset becomes more compelling.

Macro trends strengthening BTC:

Growing geopolitical resistance to dollar dominance

Centralized networks are losing credibility

Decentralized assets are gaining traction in emerging markets

For Bitcoin, this could translate into broader international adoption, particularly in trade settlement and reserve diversification—both of which support long-term price appreciation.

Binance Hits 275M Users, Fueling Crypto Accessibility

On June 2, Binance announced that it now serves 275 million registered users, representing an increase of 80 million since January 2024. That’s an average of 156,000 new users per day—a sign of accelerating global crypto adoption.

275 million strong and growing.



From every corner of the globe, our Binance family is shaping the future of finance together.



Thank you for being part of this amazing journey! pic.twitter.com/P5ptrVoOfV — Binance (@binance) May 28, 2025

This milestone follows major platform upgrades, including the integration of Binance Pay with Brazil’s Pix system, which enables seamless crypto-fiat payments.

Impact on Bitcoin:

Expanding retail access fuels BTC demand

Broader adoption lifts baseline liquidity

Real-world use cases solidify Bitcoin’s utility beyond speculation

As cryptocurrency becomes increasingly integrated into daily life, platforms like Binance play a pivotal role in enhancing Bitcoin’s mainstream relevance.

Bitcoin Teeters at $105K: Triangle Squeeze Signals Imminent Breakout

The Bitcoin price prediction is neutral, as BTC is currently locked in a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 2-hour chart, trading just below the resistance level at $105,344. Price action has formed a tightening range of lower highs and higher lows since late May, suggesting an imminent breakout.

Technicals reveal weakening bullish momentum:

Price is struggling below the 50-period EMA

MACD is fading, with a bearish crossover

Failed breakout near $106,767 formed a shooting star candlestick

Trade Setup:

Bearish case : A break below $104,500 could trigger moves to $104,098 and $102,111

: A break below $104,500 could trigger moves to $104,098 and $102,111 Bullish case: A confirmed close above $105,344 could lead to retests of $106,767 and $107,811

Traders should watch for a confirmed 2-hour candle close outside the triangle to validate the move.

