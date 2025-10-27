Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bitcoin Shines With Weekend Pump On China Trade Deal Expectations – Is BTC About to Hit $130K This Week?

Bitcoin jumps above $115K as optimism over a potential US-China trade deal fuels risk appetite. Can BTC’s bullish momentum push prices toward $130K next?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is trading with a bullish bias, having surged to $115,185, rising nearly 1.40% in 24 hours. Most of the optimism is driven amid renewed US-China trade talks which is supporting broader risk sentiment. With a market cap of around $2.29 trillion and daily trading volume of above $56.6 billion, Bitcoin remains the top-ranked cryptocurrency globally, supported by its limited circulating supply of 19.94 million BTC.

US-China Trade Talks Ease Market Tensions

The positive sentiment follows reports that Washington and Beijing reached a trade “framework” during weekend talks in Kuala Lumpur, easing concerns of an escalating tariff war. The potential deal, expected to be formalized during Thursday’s APEC Summit in South Korea, could prevent the US from imposing a 100% tariff on Chinese goods and delay China’s planned rare-earth export controls.

According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Beijing has agreed to boost agricultural imports, including soybeans, which could support US farmers. China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng echoed similar optimism, stating that both sides achieved “a basic consensus” and would finalize details soon.

Asian equities and commodities rose on Monday, extending gains, as markets priced in a potential easing of geopolitical risks that have clouded growth forecasts for much of 2025.

Trade Tensions and Market Outlook

This week’s Trump-Xi meeting is crucial as the market participants are expecting progress toward de-escalating tariffs and technology restrictions, especially after Beijing’s recent announcement requiring export licenses for certain semiconductor materials and rare-earth elements, minerals essential for manufacturing electric vehicles and defense systems.

🇨🇳🇺🇸 China Foreign Minister says President Xi Jinping & President Trump respect each other. pic.twitter.com/fBVl3IlU0S — Mayank Dudeja || SPYONGEMS (@imcryptofreak) October 27, 2025

Trump’s retaliatory tariff threats had spooked markets earlier this month. However, recent updates suggest a more measured tone; therefore, easing trade tensions could revive global risk appetite. This may indirectly benefit cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, which often move in tandem with macroeconomic sentiment.

Rare-earth restrictions could disrupt global supply chains if talks fail.

Agricultural deals may stabilize US-China relations short term.

Investor sentiment remains fragile ahead of the APEC summit outcome.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Resistance Ahead

On the technical front, the BTC/USD rebound from $108,600 has gained traction, but the price now faces a key hurdle around $117,600. A double-top resistance zone is extending this particular level. This level aligns with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a historically strong reversal point.

Recent candlestick patterns show small bodies with upper wicks, reflecting short-term hesitation. Meanwhile, the 20-day and 50-day EMAs around $112,400 have crossed bullishly, confirming underlying strength. The RSI at 55 shows room for further upside before entering overbought conditions.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

A sustained breakout above $117,600 could propel BTC toward $120,500 and potentially $124,100, while a failure to clear the resistance could trigger a pullback to $112,200 or $108,600.

Trade Setup:

Bullish: Enter on breakout above $117,600, targeting $120,500–$124,100 with stops near $112,200.

Enter on breakout above $117,600, targeting $120,500–$124,100 with stops near $112,200. Bearish: Short below $117,600, targeting $112,200 with stops above $118,000.

Bitcoin’s structure remains cautiously bullish, supported by higher lows and strong volume. However, traders should watch closely as market momentum begins to slow near this critical resistance area.

