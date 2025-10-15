BTC $111,235.05 -1.00%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Billionaire Elon Musk Calls Bitcoin ‘Superior’ to Money Issued by Government – $1 Million BTC Incoming?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Energy over fiat? Elon Musk backs Bitcoin’s real value, Bitcoin price prediction now targets a $1M breakout.
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Elon Musk has reignited the global Bitcoin debate, calling the world’s largest cryptocurrency “superior” to government-issued money. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the billionaire described Bitcoin as the only financial system “based on energy” rather than politics or policy.

Responding to financial outlet Zerohedge, which linked the global AI race to growing demand for hard assets such as gold and Bitcoin, Musk wrote:

“Bitcoin is based on energy. You can issue fake fiat currency, and every government in history has done so, but it’s impossible to fake energy.”

His comment quickly went viral, surpassing 4.5 million views, and reignited discussion about Bitcoin’s scarcity model. Musk’s energy-based framing reinforces Bitcoin’s role as a scarce, verifiable digital asset, unlike fiat currencies that can be expanded indefinitely by central banks.

Market observers said Musk’s remarks arrived at a key moment for investors navigating persistent inflation and tightening global liquidity.

By labeling Bitcoin as a “proof-of-energy” system, Musk effectively tied its long-term value to the measurable energy and computational work required to mine it, a concept gaining traction as AI infrastructure drives global power demand higher.

Bitcoin’s Macro Narrative Strengthens

Elon Musk’s endorsement reinforces the link between energy, scarcity, and digital value. As nations expand AI infrastructure, energy has become a new measure of economic power, and Bitcoin is built on that foundation.

Each Bitcoin requires measurable computational work, giving it real production cost and scarcity. This proof-of-work mechanism anchors its value in energy, much like gold’s link to extraction effort, but with global mobility.

That energy tie and capped supply help explain Bitcoin’s resilience and long-term outperformance. With inflation elevated and public debt climbing, institutions increasingly see Bitcoin as digital hard money, value secured by energy, not policy.

Bitcoin Technical Forecast: Triple Bottom Signals Reversal

On the technical front, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades near $111,800, stabilizing after forming a triple-bottom pattern between $109,600 and $110,000, a key demand zone that has consistently drawn buyers. The setup often precedes a reversal, especially as momentum indicators turn positive.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

BTC remains within a descending channel, with immediate resistance at $116,400, aligning with the 100-SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement. A breakout above this zone could open a path toward $119,800 and $123,000.

The RSI near 40.5 signals fading bearish momentum, with early signs of bullish divergence emerging. A confirmed close above $114,600 may trigger renewed buying, targeting $125,000.

Sustained strength above $109,600 would validate this bullish scenario, potentially marking the beginning of Bitcoin’s next accumulation phase, one that could, over time, set the stage for Musk’s $1 million Bitcoin vision.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of Bitcoin on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $23.7 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013115 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

