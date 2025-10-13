Bitcoin Price Prediction as Trump Softens Stance on China – New Bull Market Starting Again?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) rebounded above $114,700 after a weekend of geopolitical turbulence and market volatility, as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a potential easing of trade tensions with China.

The cryptocurrency rose 2.67% in the last 24 hours, recovering from last week’s low of $109,700, while global equities and commodities attempted to stabilize.

Trump’s message, posted Sunday on social media, struck a notably softer tone: “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment.

The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it.” His remarks came just 48 hours after he’d warned of imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese goods – an ultimatum that sent shockwaves through the markets and sparked a massive sell-off in risk assets and cryptocurrency alike.

Markets Rebound as Trade Fears Ease

The markets have reacted quickly to Trump’s change of heart, with the S&P 500 rebounding after Friday’s 2.7% plunge, its largest drop since April, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shenzhen Composite have trimmed back their losses.

An escalation of the trade war between the US and China could cause a whole lot more problems for supply chains and global liquidity. Still, fortunately, it looks like that escalated scenario is less likely now.

Bitcoin, often seen as a safeguard against any uncertainty, appears to have benefited from the improved mood. This new optimism comes as ETF inflows have picked up, and even the big players that had been sitting on the sidelines have started to dip their toes back in the water. Some analysts believe that as long as the situation remains calm, there’s a good chance Bitcoin can regain some momentum.

Key takeaways:

Trump’s softened tone reduces immediate trade war risk.

Global equities stabilize, lifting crypto sentiment.

Bitcoin’s short-term recovery remains technically driven.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Bulls Target $122,000

On the charts, Bitcoin price prediction remains bearish in a short-term consolidation phase, holding between $112,700 support and $116,100 resistance. The two-hour chart shows a developing bullish flag pattern, a structure that often signals continuation after correction.

The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $114,600 continues to act as a pivot zone, while the 100-period simple moving average (SMA) near $117,300 serves as the next key resistance.

A breakout above $117,600 could validate a new bullish leg, with targets at $119,800 and $122,500, representing a complete retracement of the previous decline.

Meanwhile, the RSI has risen to 52, hinting at improving momentum after reaching oversold levels last week.

A series of long lower wicks on recent candles also points to aggressive dip-buying behavior, a pattern consistent with accumulation phases seen before prior upswings.

If support near $112,700 fails, downside risk remains toward $111,000–$109,700, where demand has historically returned.

Investor Sentiment: Calm Before the Climb?

With tensions cooling and the flow of money back into the system, we might be on the cusp of a period of stabilization for Bitcoin before the next big move. Technical analysis suggests that if it can close above $116,000, then that would likely confirm a change in trend and send the price on a path towards $122,000 over the coming weeks.

Trump has changed his tune, which may be enough to calm the markets and allow Bitcoin to regain its footing. As investors regain confidence and ETF inflows stabilize, we begin to wonder if this could be the start of the next significant crypto bull run, heading into late 2025.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of Bitcoin on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $23.4 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013105 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.