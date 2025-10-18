Bitcoin price prediction: Andrew Tate’s Deep Crash Forecast Tests BTC Traders After Liquidity Sweep

Andrew Tate’s $26K call sparks panic, but Bitcoin price prediction suggests bulls may be preparing their next big move.

Bitcoin held near $107,000 over the weekend, showing resilience despite a wave of pessimism across the crypto market. The world’s largest digital asset has faced pressure from renewed geopolitical tensions, slowing ETF inflows, and a controversial “deep crash” forecast by Andrew Tate that rattled market sentiment.

Still, BTC continues to trade steadily near $107,000 area, resisting a broader correction that many feared would push prices far lower.

Tate’s remarks came at a time when traders were already uneasy after a sharp pullback from the October 7 peak of $126,198, followed by a swift drop to around $105,000 after former President Donald Trump proposed a 100% tariff on Chinese imports. The move triggered volatility across global markets and weighed on risk assets, including Bitcoin.

Andrew Tate’s Bearish Forecast

Andrew Tate, known for his outspoken views, claimed that Bitcoin could plunge to $26,000 before any major rally resumes. He argued that the market tends to crash when confidence runs high, often resetting before the next bullish phase.

His comments sparked renewed anxiety among retail traders already reacting to a mix of bearish catalysts, geopolitical uncertainty, profit-taking near all-time highs, and falling institutional interest.

Andrew Tate predicts $BTC price dumping to $26K 😳



Top G shorted bitcoin at ATH!



Tate knows something we don’t 👀 pic.twitter.com/uhtdv2x5tG — Tate News (@TateNews_) October 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded weekly outflows of $864.48 million, ending a two-week inflow streak and signaling waning institutional demand. The slowdown in ETF participation has dampened buying momentum and added pressure to short-term sentiment.

Market data reflects this shift: the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index has fallen to 22, marking “extreme fear” territory. Historically, such levels have often preceded accumulation phases, hinting that BTC could be nearing a local bottom if sentiment stabilizes.

Key highlights:

Bitcoin is down nearly 17% from its October highs.

ETF outflows hit $864M, reversing previous inflows.

Fear & Greed Index drops to 22 — a potential bottom signal.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Triple Bottom Setup Eyes Breakout Toward $113K

Bitcoin is consolidating near $106,986, showing early signs of recovery after last week’s decline. The 2-hour chart suggests a potential triple bottom forming around $103,400–$104,000, a classic reversal pattern that could trigger a rally if price breaks above the $108,000 neckline.

The descending trendline from early October continues to cap gains, while narrowing gaps between the 50-EMA and 100-EMA hint at fading bearish momentum. The RSI near 38 suggests the market is exiting oversold territory, signaling potential for a short-term rebound if volume strengthens.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Holding above $103,400 is crucial to maintain structure. A breakout above $108,000 may lift BTC toward $109,300–$113,600, whereas a drop below $104,000 could retest $101,600–$100,100.

From a broader view, Bitcoin’s technical base suggests growing accumulation. A confirmed breakout could open the path toward $120,000, aligning with improving sentiment and renewed institutional inflows, hinting that this consolidation may mark the foundation for Bitcoin’s next primary recovery phase.

