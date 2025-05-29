BTC $106,163.26 -1.65%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analysts Now Eye $130K as Trump Family Doubles Down 

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analysts Now Eye $130K as Trump Family Doubles Down 
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analysts Now Eye $130K as Trump Family Doubles Down 

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $107,315, with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.4 billion and a modest 0.81% intraday dip. However, the market’s sentiment remains upbeat following a significant announcement at the Bitcoin 2025 conference.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. revealed a $2.5 billion commitment from True Social and TMTG to build a Bitcoin treasury, reflecting growing institutional interest. Eric Trump declared, “We’re bringing Bitcoin to America,” emphasizing the role of BTC in transforming global finance.

The conference highlighted BTC’s growing appeal, with industry leaders such as Mike Ho and Matt Prusak sharing plans for aggressive Bitcoin accumulation and mining. Ho noted the value of Bitcoin’s volatility in facilitating creative investment strategies. Prusak outlined a strategy to “stack sats,” signaling confidence in the market’s potential.

Panelists shared bullish price targets, with Eric Trump forecasting $170,000 by year-end, while Donald Trump Jr. and Mike Ho projected ranges from $150,000 to over $200,000. Their optimism underscores the belief that institutional adoption and supply constraints will drive prices higher in the months ahead.

  • $2.5 billion Bitcoin treasury unveiled by Trump family sparks optimism.
  • Eric Trump highlights Bitcoin’s potential to fix financial inefficiencies.
  • Experts predict that Bitcoin could reach $150,000 to $200,000 by the end of the year.

Pakistan Launches Bitcoin Strategic Reserve and DeFi Initiative

Pakistan added to the momentum by unveiling a government-backed Bitcoin Strategic Reserve at the same event. Bilal Bin Saqib, head of Pakistan’s Crypto Council, described the move as “a historic day,” marking a reversal from the country’s earlier skepticism toward digital assets.

Inspired by U.S. crypto policies, Pakistan allocated 2,000 megawatts of surplus energy to Bitcoin mining and brought on Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao as an adviser.

Further cementing its commitment, Pakistan established a new Digital Asset Authority to oversee crypto regulation and licensing.

Collaborations with Trump-backed World Liberty Financial aim to tokenize real-world assets and build decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure, signaling a bold pivot toward crypto leadership in the region.

  • Pakistan to Create Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, Shifting Regulatory Stance.
  • 2,000 MW of energy allocated for mining, Binance co-founder named adviser.
  • Digital Asset Authority launched to regulate crypto platforms and DeFi projects.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis Highlights Mixed Signals

On the technical front, Bitcoin price prediction is extending mixed signals. Price action reveals a wedge pattern with a tightening range, underlined by Fibonacci retracements.

BTC struggles to hold above the 0.236 retracement at $109,661, with the MACD flipping bearish and the 50-EMA at $108,504 acting as immediate resistance.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

A sustained break below $107,000 may lead to $105,905 and $104,256, while a bounce above $108,504 could open the path back to $109,634 and $111,935.

Traders might consider shorting below $107,000 with stops above $108,504 or buying on a clear break above $108,504 for a run toward $109,600 and higher.

SUBBD Presale Surpasses $552K, Redefining Content Creation

SUBBD is revolutionizing the content creation landscape with a Web3 platform designed to empower both creators and fans. With over 2,000 creators and a combined audience of 250 million already on board, this isn’t just a presale, it’s a movement gaining momentum.

At its heart, SUBBD transforms the way creators and fans connect. Forget middlemen and censorship.

With AI-driven tools, seamless token-gated rewards, and a dynamic ecosystem, fans gain access to exclusive drops while creators monetize directly. It’s a space built for authentic engagement and creativity.

Stake your $SUBBD tokens to unlock a suite of rewards, including XP boosts, premium content, exclusive raffles, and VIP livestream access. Fans can use earned credits for perks, while token holders gain a voice in governance voting.

The presale has already raised over $552,317 out of a $751,960 target, with each $SUBBD priced at $0.055525. The momentum is building fast, and the remaining allocation is limited.

Join the future of decentralized content today. Visit the SUBBD platform, connect your wallet, and swap USDT, ETH, or use a bank card to secure your stake in this evolving content ecosystem.

Authors List

Bitcoin News
Football Team Paris Saint-Germain Scores Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-05-30 05:34:35
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Hits $106K as NYC Plans $552M BitBond Launch and Forecasts $250K
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-05-30 05:25:30
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
