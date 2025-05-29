Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analysts Now Eye $130K as Trump Family Doubles Down

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $107,315, with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.4 billion and a modest 0.81% intraday dip. However, the market’s sentiment remains upbeat following a significant announcement at the Bitcoin 2025 conference.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. revealed a $2.5 billion commitment from True Social and TMTG to build a Bitcoin treasury, reflecting growing institutional interest. Eric Trump declared, “We’re bringing Bitcoin to America,” emphasizing the role of BTC in transforming global finance.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Eric Trump says "everyone in the world wants #Bitcoin, everybody is buying Bitcoin"



"0.1 BTC is going to be worth an absolute fortune" 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0942a3dSWI — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 28, 2025

The conference highlighted BTC’s growing appeal, with industry leaders such as Mike Ho and Matt Prusak sharing plans for aggressive Bitcoin accumulation and mining. Ho noted the value of Bitcoin’s volatility in facilitating creative investment strategies. Prusak outlined a strategy to “stack sats,” signaling confidence in the market’s potential.

Panelists shared bullish price targets, with Eric Trump forecasting $170,000 by year-end, while Donald Trump Jr. and Mike Ho projected ranges from $150,000 to over $200,000. Their optimism underscores the belief that institutional adoption and supply constraints will drive prices higher in the months ahead.

Pakistan Launches Bitcoin Strategic Reserve and DeFi Initiative

Pakistan added to the momentum by unveiling a government-backed Bitcoin Strategic Reserve at the same event. Bilal Bin Saqib, head of Pakistan’s Crypto Council, described the move as “a historic day,” marking a reversal from the country’s earlier skepticism toward digital assets.

Inspired by U.S. crypto policies, Pakistan allocated 2,000 megawatts of surplus energy to Bitcoin mining and brought on Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao as an adviser.

NEWS: Pakistan announces plans to establish a Bitcoin strategic reserve.



As of April 2025, governments collectively hold 463,741 $BTC, representing around 2.3% of Bitcoin’s total supply.



Our latest study reveals the U.S. leads in holdings, followed by China and the U.K.



Read… pic.twitter.com/OYKwucqY7k — CoinGecko (@coingecko) May 29, 2025

Further cementing its commitment, Pakistan established a new Digital Asset Authority to oversee crypto regulation and licensing.

Collaborations with Trump-backed World Liberty Financial aim to tokenize real-world assets and build decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure, signaling a bold pivot toward crypto leadership in the region.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis Highlights Mixed Signals

On the technical front, Bitcoin price prediction is extending mixed signals. Price action reveals a wedge pattern with a tightening range, underlined by Fibonacci retracements.

BTC struggles to hold above the 0.236 retracement at $109,661, with the MACD flipping bearish and the 50-EMA at $108,504 acting as immediate resistance.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

A sustained break below $107,000 may lead to $105,905 and $104,256, while a bounce above $108,504 could open the path back to $109,634 and $111,935.

Traders might consider shorting below $107,000 with stops above $108,504 or buying on a clear break above $108,504 for a run toward $109,600 and higher.

