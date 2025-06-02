Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says $340,000 Is Possible If Bulls Hold This Zone

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin (BTC) is in a correction, trading at $103,993 after a 0.18% drop in the last 24 hours. Despite the recent high of $111,970, can Bitcoin regain momentum? Crypto analyst PlanD thinks so, but only if it holds a key support zone.

PlanD says BTC could reach $340,000 if it holds above the $91,000-$100,000 range. His theory is based on a 3-year cup-and-handle formation—a classic bullish pattern where there’s a period of consolidation followed by a breakout.

The collapse from $69,000 in 2021 to stabilization in March 2024 is the “cup,” and the recent consolidation below $112,000 is the “handle”.

Bitcoin Chart Structure Supports a Bullish Reversal

The current price action is a descending channel with lower highs and lows, typical of a consolidation phase. Key resistance is at the 50-period EMA near $105,292, which has been capping recent rallies.

Fibonacci levels indicate critical zones—BTC is testing support at the 0.236 retracement level ($104,514), with a risk of dipping to $103,149 or lower if sellers regain control.

Bitcoin Price Chart Source: Tradingview

Candlestick signals, including spinning tops and shooting stars, indicate market indecision. The MACD histogram is negative, but the signal lines are converging, which may suggest that a potential reversal is approaching. The RSI is below 40, indicating a mildly oversold condition but not yet a clear reversal.

What to Watch

For bullish momentum to return, Bitcoin needs to break above the descending channel and close above $105,292, ideally with strong candlestick formations, such as engulfing patterns or three white soldiers. This could lead to $106,719-$107,682, followed by a larger rally.

Key levels to watch:

Support: $104,514, $103,149, $102,141

$104,514, $103,149, $102,141 Resistance: $105,292, $106,040, $107,682

If Bitcoin holds above $91,000-$100,000, it could be the start of the move to $340,000 by 2025, according to PlanD. But if not, deeper corrections. With a $2 trillion market cap and 24-hour trading volume over $40 billion, volatility is key. Be nimble and watch for breakouts or breakdowns from this range.

