Bitcoin Price Prediction: AI-Fueled Energy Crisis Could Trigger $250K BTC Boom

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 2, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The US session Bitcoin price is accelerating, recently hitting an intraday high of $106,500 before consolidating at $105,336, up 0.83% in the last 24 hours. It’s all about the sentiment shift, as concerns about Bitcoin’s energy consumption are easing in light of the growing energy demands of artificial intelligence (AI). With institutional buying, we might see a run to $250,000.

AI’s Energy Appetite Shifts Spotlight From Bitcoin

For years, Bitcoin has faced criticism over its energy consumption, which amounts to around 176 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually. However, a recent study in Joule projects that AI could soon overshadow Bitcoin’s impact, with predictions that AI may consume 49% of global data center electricity by 2025, totaling approximately 201 TWh per year.

New analysis by Alex de Vries-Gao predicts that by late 2025, AI’s power consumption will approach half of all global data center energy use — meaning AI could soon outpace Bitcoin mining! #AI #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/jIfhjLrktm — YomirGo (@YomirGo) June 3, 2025

Industry experts, such as Alex de Vries-Gao, note that AI’s unchecked growth is driven by big tech firms rapidly expanding their infrastructure without complete transparency on energy usage.

Nvidia alone has been absorbing nearly 48% of Taiwan Semiconductor’s chip packaging capacity, underscoring the surge in demand for AI hardware.

alone has been absorbing nearly 48% of Taiwan Semiconductor’s chip packaging capacity, underscoring the surge in demand for AI hardware. Elon Musk’s xAI initiative aims to create one of the world’s largest AI superclusters, intensifying concerns about energy demands.

This shift in focus from Bitcoin’s energy use to AI’s consumption has improved Bitcoin’s environmental perception among investors, helping it regain momentum.

Institutional Confidence Drives Bullish Outlook; Bitcoin Supported?

Adding fuel to Bitcoin’s rally is The Blockchain Group’s recent acquisition of 624 BTC worth $68.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 1,471 BTC, valued at over $106 million.

The company plans to acquire 260,000 BTC by 2033, reflecting robust institutional confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term prospects.

JUST IN 🇫🇷



PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP BUYS 624 #BITCOIN FOR €60.2 MILLION (~$64.6M).



BITCOIN IS UNSTOPPABLE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xiOlPTPa5E — Rishabh Pande (@RishabhPande28) June 3, 2025

Year-to-date BTC yield: 1,097%

ALTBG stock performance: +168% (monthly), +873% (YTD)

Such strong institutional backing highlights the growing acceptance of Bitcoin as a serious long-term investment, with potential as a hedge against economic volatility.

Bitcoin Technical Setup Points to $250K Potential

Bitcoin price prediction remains neutral as BTC has formed a tightening symmetrical triangle on the 2-hour chart, with dynamic support from the 50-period exponential moving average (EMA) near $105,295.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlestick patterns, including doji and spinning tops, suggest indecision and potential reversal, while the MACD is turning bullish with an impending crossover.

Entry: Buy above $106,571 on confirmation.

Buy above $106,571 on confirmation. Target: $108,933, with a potential upside to $250K as catalysts align.

$108,933, with a potential upside to $250K as catalysts align. Stop-loss: Below $105,215 to manage risk.

This unique combination of AI’s energy impact, improved sentiment, and rising institutional interest presents a compelling case for Bitcoin’s next significant move toward $250,000.

BTC Bull Token Presale Nears $7.8M Cap as 61% APY Staking Attracts Investors

With BTC/USD trading near $105K, attention is rapidly shifting to altcoins, especially BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). As of today, the presale has raised $6,772,528.93 out of a $7,789,647 cap, with just over $1 million left before the next price hike.

BTC-Pegged Rewards and Supply Burns Drive Scarcity

BTC Bull Token’s innovative mechanism ties rewards directly to Bitcoin’s price. Here’s how it works:

BTC Airdrops: Token holders receive BTC rewards, with presale participants enjoying priority.

Token holders receive BTC rewards, with presale participants enjoying priority. Supply Reductions: For every $50,000 increase in BTC’s price, a portion of $BTCBULL is burned, reducing overall supply and supporting token value.

For every $50,000 increase in BTC’s price, a portion of $BTCBULL is burned, reducing overall supply and supporting token value. Current Token Price: $0.002545, poised to rise as the cap nears.

This approach blends dynamic rewards with built-in scarcity, aligning $BTCBULL’s value with Bitcoin’s performance.

61% APY Staking Pool Without Lockups

BTC Bull Token’s staking pool offers an enticing 61% APY, currently holding 1,731,936,103 $BTCBULL. The key benefits include:

No Lockups or Fees: Investors can stake and unstake their tokens freely without incurring penalties.

Investors can stake and unstake their tokens freely without incurring penalties. Full Liquidity: Access funds anytime, unlike typical DeFi lockups.

Access funds anytime, unlike typical DeFi lockups. Consistent Yields: Passive income for token holders, independent of market conditions.

This structure appeals to both seasoned DeFi investors and newcomers seeking yield without complex terms.

Momentum Builds Ahead of Presale Cap

With less than $1 million left before the presale closes, buyers are moving fast. BTCBULL’s combination of BTC-tied rewards, strategic burns, and high-yield staking is driving participation. The presale offers an opportunity to enter before the subsequent price increase, especially as BTC’s price action intensifies.

Key Highlights:

USDT Raised: $6,772,528.93 / $7,789,647

$6,772,528.93 / $7,789,647 Token Price: $0.002545

$0.002545 Total Staking Pool: 1.73 billion $BTCBULL

1.73 billion $BTCBULL Staking APY: ~61%

BTCBULL Token’s innovative model is attracting attention as it nears its hard cap. The presale window is closing quickly, making this the last chance to secure the current price before the subsequent price increase.