BTC $122,530.21 0.69%
ETH $4,477.36 -0.93%
SOL $221.58 -0.60%
PEPE $0.0000093 -2.91%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.71%
DOGE $0.25 0.50%
XRP $2.87 -0.49%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $82M Raised to Offer Life Insurance in BTC – Is Wall Street Quietly Going All In?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Wall Street’s $82M crypto bet fuels optimism, Bitcoin price prediction hints at deeper institutional adoption ahead.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Meanwhile, a Bitcoin-denominated life insurer raised $82 million from prominent Wall Street names, including Apollo, Bain Capital, Pantera, Haun Ventures, Stillmark, and Northwestern Mutual. The investment brings Meanwhile’s total funding to over $120 million since its 2023 launch, when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman led the seed round.

The move is being viewed by analysts as another sign that Wall Street’s cautious embrace of Bitcoin is quietly accelerating, particularly as financial giants experiment with blockchain-native insurance and lending products.

The Bermuda-based firm offers life insurance policies entirely denominated in Bitcoin, a concept that merges traditional financial protection with digital asset wealth management. Policyholders can borrow up to 90% of their Bitcoin policy value tax-free after two years, creating new liquidity options without triggering capital gains.

CEO Zac Townsend called 2025 “an institutional year for Bitcoin,” citing increased collaboration between insurers and asset managers building BTC-backed products. Meanwhile lends its Bitcoin premiums to regulated institutions, making it one of the world’s largest long-term BTC lenders, a structure that mirrors the asset-liability frameworks of traditional insurers.

With institutional adoption accelerating and crypto-native products maturing, technical indicators suggest Bitcoin’s price structure remains supportive of further upside momentum.

Bitcoin’s Growing Role in Traditional Finance

Meanwhile’s raise underscores how Bitcoin is moving from speculative trading into regulated, yield-bearing products. The firm’s success reflects a growing institutional comfort with BTC as a store of value and a collateral asset, particularly as macroeconomic uncertainty and inflation persist.

  • Institutional investments in Bitcoin ETFs surpassed $60 billion in 2025.
  • Insurance and retirement products tied to BTC are projected to exceed $10 billion in managed exposure by mid-2026.
  • Analysts view such adoption as a structural shift toward Bitcoin’s financial mainstreaming, not a short-term market phase.

By bridging crypto-native mechanics with regulatory compliance, Meanwhile is positioning Bitcoin as a functional financial backbone, one that supports tax efficiency, liquidity, and global mobility.

Bitcoin Daily Chart Analysis — Bearish Butterfly Nears PRZ

Bitcoin is consolidating near $122,800, maintaining its broader uptrend despite minor pullbacks. The daily chart reveals a Bearish Butterfly harmonic pattern approaching completion between $128,000 and $130,000 — the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ).

Price action remains well-supported by the 50-day SMA at $114,311 and the 100-day SMA at $107,702, both trending upward. The RSI at 64 reflects a balanced momentum phase after cooling from overbought levels.

Candlestick formations show smaller bodies, hinting at short-term indecision before the next move. A breakout above $126,240 could drive BTC toward $130K, while a dip below $121,700 may test $118,500.

Bitcoin Weekly Chart Analysis — Path Toward $160K

The weekly structure remains decisively bullish within a long-term ascending channel. Bitcoin continues to respect its higher lows pattern, supported by the 50-week SMA at $101,161 and the 200-week SMA at $44,729. The RSI near 64 confirms sustained momentum without signs of exhaustion.

Resistance sits near $134,487, and a breakout above that level could trigger an extended rally toward the 1.618 Fibonacci target at $171,000, with potential continuation toward $230,000 in later stages.

Structurally, this aligns with Bitcoin’s historical post-halving expansions, suggesting that the current consolidation may precede another major leg higher into 2025.

Presale Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Blends Meme Power With Gym-Bro Energy

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a meme-fueled token designed for degens who thrive on 1000x leverage and relentless hustle. More than just a meme coin, $MAXI represents a community-driven culture that fuses trading intensity with gym-bro energy, caffeine, and competitive camaraderie.

By holding $MAXI, investors unlock staking rewards, trading contests, and access to gamified partner events. The smart contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving added confidence in the project’s foundations.

Momentum is strong. The presale has already raised over $2.8 million, with tokens priced at just $0.000261. This figure will rise as the presale progresses, making early entry more attractive.

$MAXI holders gain access to:

  • Staking rewards with dynamic APYs
  • Trading contests with leaderboard prizes
  • Community-driven partner events and future integrations

You can buy $MAXI on the official Maxi Doge website using ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a bank card.

Visit the Official Maxi Doge Website Here

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: V-Shaped Rebound Sends XRP Toward Breakout – Something Big is About to Happen
2025-10-06 21:00:40
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-08 13:11:49
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$122,530
0.69 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,433,369,815,989
4.49
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: V-Shaped Rebound Sends XRP Toward Breakout – Something Big is About to Happen
2025-10-06 21:00:40
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-08 13:11:49
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Polymarket Reveals $205M in Undisclosed Funding Over Past Two Years
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-08 13:45:43
Press Releases
SWIFT Partners with ETH to Challenge Ripple, While XRP Investors Turn to COME Mining Cloud Mining for Fresh Opportunities
2025-10-08 13:32:39
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors