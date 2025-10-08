Bitcoin Price Prediction: $82M Raised to Offer Life Insurance in BTC – Is Wall Street Quietly Going All In?

Wall Street’s $82M crypto bet fuels optimism, Bitcoin price prediction hints at deeper institutional adoption ahead.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Meanwhile, a Bitcoin-denominated life insurer raised $82 million from prominent Wall Street names, including Apollo, Bain Capital, Pantera, Haun Ventures, Stillmark, and Northwestern Mutual. The investment brings Meanwhile’s total funding to over $120 million since its 2023 launch, when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman led the seed round.

The move is being viewed by analysts as another sign that Wall Street’s cautious embrace of Bitcoin is quietly accelerating, particularly as financial giants experiment with blockchain-native insurance and lending products.

The Bermuda-based firm offers life insurance policies entirely denominated in Bitcoin, a concept that merges traditional financial protection with digital asset wealth management. Policyholders can borrow up to 90% of their Bitcoin policy value tax-free after two years, creating new liquidity options without triggering capital gains.

CEO Zac Townsend called 2025 “an institutional year for Bitcoin,” citing increased collaboration between insurers and asset managers building BTC-backed products. Meanwhile lends its Bitcoin premiums to regulated institutions, making it one of the world’s largest long-term BTC lenders, a structure that mirrors the asset-liability frameworks of traditional insurers.

With institutional adoption accelerating and crypto-native products maturing, technical indicators suggest Bitcoin’s price structure remains supportive of further upside momentum.

Bitcoin’s Growing Role in Traditional Finance

Meanwhile’s raise underscores how Bitcoin is moving from speculative trading into regulated, yield-bearing products. The firm’s success reflects a growing institutional comfort with BTC as a store of value and a collateral asset, particularly as macroeconomic uncertainty and inflation persist.

Institutional investments in Bitcoin ETFs surpassed $60 billion in 2025.

Insurance and retirement products tied to BTC are projected to exceed $10 billion in managed exposure by mid-2026.

Analysts view such adoption as a structural shift toward Bitcoin’s financial mainstreaming, not a short-term market phase.

By bridging crypto-native mechanics with regulatory compliance, Meanwhile is positioning Bitcoin as a functional financial backbone, one that supports tax efficiency, liquidity, and global mobility.

Bitcoin Daily Chart Analysis — Bearish Butterfly Nears PRZ

Bitcoin is consolidating near $122,800, maintaining its broader uptrend despite minor pullbacks. The daily chart reveals a Bearish Butterfly harmonic pattern approaching completion between $128,000 and $130,000 — the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ).

Price action remains well-supported by the 50-day SMA at $114,311 and the 100-day SMA at $107,702, both trending upward. The RSI at 64 reflects a balanced momentum phase after cooling from overbought levels.

Candlestick formations show smaller bodies, hinting at short-term indecision before the next move. A breakout above $126,240 could drive BTC toward $130K, while a dip below $121,700 may test $118,500.

Bitcoin Weekly Chart Analysis — Path Toward $160K

The weekly structure remains decisively bullish within a long-term ascending channel. Bitcoin continues to respect its higher lows pattern, supported by the 50-week SMA at $101,161 and the 200-week SMA at $44,729. The RSI near 64 confirms sustained momentum without signs of exhaustion.

Resistance sits near $134,487, and a breakout above that level could trigger an extended rally toward the 1.618 Fibonacci target at $171,000, with potential continuation toward $230,000 in later stages.

Structurally, this aligns with Bitcoin’s historical post-halving expansions, suggesting that the current consolidation may precede another major leg higher into 2025.

