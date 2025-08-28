BTC $112,910.08 1.64%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Institutional crypto ETF flows are back in focus after a big week. Monday saw $219m in Bitcoin ETF inflows and $444m in Ether ETF inflows, for a total of $663m. This follows weeks of redemptions and turbulence, so maybe sentiment is shifting as investors reposition.

Ether ETFs were the big winner, with BlackRock’s ETHA pulling in $314.9m. Fidelity’s FETH added $87.4m, Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust $53.2m. Bitwise, 21Shares and Invesco rounded out the gains. Only Grayscale’s ETHE saw outflows of $29.1m.

Ether ETFs show signs of recovery, posting three consecutive days of inflows. Source: Sosovalue

Despite this, daily ether ETF trading topped $3.75 billion, with net assets sitting at $28.8 billion. Bitcoin ETFs posted smaller yet meaningful gains. Fidelity’s FBTC led with $65.6 million, closely followed by BlackRock’s IBIT at $63.4 million and Ark 21Shares’ ARKB at $61.2 million.

Additional support came from Bitwise, VanEck, and Grayscale products. No Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows, and total trading volume was $4.5b with $143.6b in assets.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook Points to Breakout

The Bitcoin price prediction appears to be turning bullish, as it has begun to reflect institutional support in the ETF flows. BTC is trading near $113,000 after holding support at $111,000. On the 2-hour chart, the asset remains inside a descending channel, but the technicals suggest growing bullish momentum.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI has climbed above 60, indicating strengthening demand, while the MACD has flipped positive with a bullish crossover. Price is now testing the 50-SMA near $111,900, a level that has repeatedly acted as both support and resistance. A clean break above $116,850 would be a key technical milestone, opening the path toward $120,900.

Candlestick patterns provide further evidence of accumulation. Long-tailed rejection wicks near $111,000 highlight buying activity, while the absence of bearish engulfing candles suggests waning selling pressure. If higher lows hold above $112,000, the setup strengthens for an extended rally toward $124,500.

Institutions Eye Long-Term Upside

For traders, the path is clear. Above $116,850 and momentum to $120,900 and $124,500. Below and back to $108,695. Still, the overall structure indicates building volatility that may soon resolve in favor of the bulls.

ETF inflows highlight that institutional capital is quietly positioning for a long-term cycle. The narrative of Bitcoin’s eventual march toward six figures—and perhaps even $1 million—remains tied to this steady stream of adoption.

With liquidity returning and technicals tightening, Bitcoin could be preparing for its next major leg higher, offering presale investors and long-term holders a market environment rich with opportunity.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $12.1 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012805—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Trending Crypto
More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-15 18:38:41
Altcoin News
Trump Media Reveals Truth Token and Wallet Plans in SEC Filing
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-04 07:58:35
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
