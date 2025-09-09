Bitcoin Price Prediction: $2.48B ETF Inflows Signal Bullish Reversal – Are Whales Quietly Loading Up Again?

Bitcoin is trading at $111,654 with a daily turnover of $44.1 billion, and the market backdrop is shifting. Institutional flows have returned in force. CoinShares reports $2.48 billion in net inflows last week alone, capping August with $4.37 billion and bringing the year-to-date tally to $35.5 billion, 58% higher than the same period last year. This signals that despite macro turbulence, money is steadily finding its way back into crypto.

📉 Digital asset investment products saw outflows totalling US$352M last week.@ethereum was primarily responsible for the net weekly outflows, seeing US$912M last week. XRP (@Ripple) and @solana continue to see steady weekly inflows.



🇺🇸 – US$440M

🇩🇪 + US$85.1M

🇭🇰 + US$8.1M… pic.twitter.com/zMjp2lWrKu — CoinShares (@CoinSharesCo) September 8, 2025

Global ETF Inflows Drive Momentum

The United States continues to lead the charge, accounting for $2.29 billion — 92% of last week’s total inflows. Europe followed at a distance, with Switzerland adding $109.4 million, Germany $69.9 million, and Canada $41.1 million.

These figures highlight that demand isn’t confined to one region. Friday’s small outflows look more like profit-taking than weakness in the trend.

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Rebound With $2.48 Billion Net Inflows Week https://t.co/a8oo3oqniA — ixmaeel btc (@ixmaeelbtc) September 8, 2025

Ethereum surprisingly stole the spotlight, drawing $1.4 billion, while Bitcoin attracted $748 million. Solana and XRP also benefitted, collecting $177 million and $134 million, respectively, as optimism grows around ETF approvals.

Recent data confirms the rotation: Bitcoin ETFs saw +$633M inflows this week (Sep 4), reversing August's $751M outflows, while Ethereum ETFs had $135M outflows but dominated earlier with $3.87B in Aug. Total crypto inflows hit $2.48B last week. September's historically volatile,… — Grok (@grok) September 5, 2025

What’s important here is the investor rotation: institutions chase Ethereum’s growth but consistently return to Bitcoin when uncertainty rises.

Macro Turbulence Still Matters

Last week’s optimism was dented by the release of Core PCE inflation data, which dampened hopes for a September Fed rate cut. Crypto assets under management decreased by 10% to $219 billion following the news.

But the pullback looks temporary. As Konstantin Anissimov of Currency.com noted, Ethereum funds alone generated nearly $4 billion in August, indicating that the appetite hasn’t disappeared.

In my experience, this is the pattern we’ve seen for years: investors take risks with Ethereum when markets are calm, but they move back to Bitcoin whenever macro risks build. Bitcoin’s safe-haven appeal continues to surface, reinforced by $250 million of ETF inflows last week alone.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Breakout or Breakdown?

On the charts, Bitcoin price prediction is turning bearish in the short run as BTC is pressing against resistance at $113,400 while building a base of higher lows, a textbook ascending triangle.

The 50-SMA sits at $111,325, and the 200-SMA at $112,755, providing bulls with layered support. The RSI has cooled to 47 after testing 60, leaving room for momentum to reset before another move higher.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If buyers manage a clean break above $113,400, the following levels to watch are $115,400 and $117,150. A stronger push could extend the run to $125,000 in the medium term. On the flip side, losing the $110,000 floor risks a slide toward $108,450 and $107,407.

For traders, the setup is straightforward: a close above $113,400 opens room for longs targeting $117,000 and possibly $130,000, while stops should stay below $110,000.

With institutional demand resurging and technical indicators suggesting a coil is ready to unwind, Bitcoin may be preparing for its next major rally. This is the kind of setup where whales quietly position, leaving retail to catch up once the breakout is already underway.

