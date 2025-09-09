BTC $111,056.36 -1.24%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $2.48B ETF Inflows Signal Bullish Reversal – Are Whales Quietly Loading Up Again?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is trading at $111,654 with a daily turnover of $44.1 billion, and the market backdrop is shifting. Institutional flows have returned in force. CoinShares reports $2.48 billion in net inflows last week alone, capping August with $4.37 billion and bringing the year-to-date tally to $35.5 billion, 58% higher than the same period last year. This signals that despite macro turbulence, money is steadily finding its way back into crypto.

Global ETF Inflows Drive Momentum

The United States continues to lead the charge, accounting for $2.29 billion — 92% of last week’s total inflows. Europe followed at a distance, with Switzerland adding $109.4 million, Germany $69.9 million, and Canada $41.1 million.

These figures highlight that demand isn’t confined to one region. Friday’s small outflows look more like profit-taking than weakness in the trend.

Ethereum surprisingly stole the spotlight, drawing $1.4 billion, while Bitcoin attracted $748 million. Solana and XRP also benefitted, collecting $177 million and $134 million, respectively, as optimism grows around ETF approvals.

What’s important here is the investor rotation: institutions chase Ethereum’s growth but consistently return to Bitcoin when uncertainty rises.

Macro Turbulence Still Matters

Last week’s optimism was dented by the release of Core PCE inflation data, which dampened hopes for a September Fed rate cut. Crypto assets under management decreased by 10% to $219 billion following the news.

But the pullback looks temporary. As Konstantin Anissimov of Currency.com noted, Ethereum funds alone generated nearly $4 billion in August, indicating that the appetite hasn’t disappeared.

In my experience, this is the pattern we’ve seen for years: investors take risks with Ethereum when markets are calm, but they move back to Bitcoin whenever macro risks build. Bitcoin’s safe-haven appeal continues to surface, reinforced by $250 million of ETF inflows last week alone.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Breakout or Breakdown?

On the charts, Bitcoin price prediction is turning bearish in the short run as BTC is pressing against resistance at $113,400 while building a base of higher lows, a textbook ascending triangle.

The 50-SMA sits at $111,325, and the 200-SMA at $112,755, providing bulls with layered support. The RSI has cooled to 47 after testing 60, leaving room for momentum to reset before another move higher.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If buyers manage a clean break above $113,400, the following levels to watch are $115,400 and $117,150. A stronger push could extend the run to $125,000 in the medium term. On the flip side, losing the $110,000 floor risks a slide toward $108,450 and $107,407.

For traders, the setup is straightforward: a close above $113,400 opens room for longs targeting $117,000 and possibly $130,000, while stops should stay below $110,000.

With institutional demand resurging and technical indicators suggesting a coil is ready to unwind, Bitcoin may be preparing for its next major rally. This is the kind of setup where whales quietly position, leaving retail to catch up once the breakout is already underway.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $14.7 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012885—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
