Bitcoin Price Prediction: $120K Uptober Rally Sparks Bullish Momentum but Bearish Pattern Looms

Uptober rally lifts BTC above $120K – Bitcoin price prediction warns of bullish momentum but looming bearish reversal risks.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 2, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin surged to $120,132 on Thursday, marking its highest level in seven weeks as October’s “Uptober” rally gathered steam. The cryptocurrency gained 4% in 24 hours, breaking through resistance at $117,500 and pressing against the symbolic $120,000 mark.

At this level, Bitcoin’s market capitalization rose to $2.37 trillion, surpassing Amazon’s value, while the broader crypto market swelled to $4.16 trillion.

The rally spilled into altcoins, with Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin climbing 5–6% in sympathy. Analysts point to expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts as a key driver. Softer U.S. labor data has fueled speculation that policymakers may ease monetary conditions later this month, boosting Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

Crypto Jump 🚀



With U.S. fiscal uncertainty brewing, capital historically seeks refuge in crypto, and the chart shows it.



Over the last 7 days:

• $SOL +6.7%

• $ETH +6.5%

• $BTC +4.1%

• $XRP +3.4%



Spaghetti chart confirms majors pulling ahead while macro tension builds.… pic.twitter.com/Gv5CfQuMnP — BB Terminal (@BB_Terminal) October 1, 2025

October has historically been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, and traders are betting the trend could continue. Breaking decisively above $120,000 would open the door for another leg higher, potentially toward all-time highs if momentum holds.

CME Plans 24/7 Futures by 2026

Adding to the optimism, the CME Group announced plans to launch 24/7 trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options by early 2026, pending regulatory approval. Currently, CME halts crypto futures trading over weekends, a mismatch with global markets that operate 24/7.

The shift is designed to meet growing institutional demand for continuous risk management. Tim McCourt, CME’s global head of equities and alternative products, said the move should enhance market efficiency, reduce arbitrage gaps, and strengthen liquidity.

CME Group is taking crypto futures and options 24/7 starting early 2026



The exchange says demand from clients to manage risk “every day of the week” keeps growing, and crypto is the perfect testing ground for round-the-clock markets. pic.twitter.com/blAzbQbewM — Satoshi Club (@esatoshiclub) October 2, 2025

Analysts believe this will cement Bitcoin’s role in mainstream finance, encouraging more hedge funds and asset managers to participate. Institutional adoption has long been a catalyst for Bitcoin price growth.

By aligning with the 24/7 nature of digital assets, CME could accelerate that trend and provide fresh liquidity for both spot and derivatives markets.

Sweden Weighs Bitcoin Reserve, Bearish Pattern Emerges

Meanwhile, Sweden is considering joining the ranks of nations exploring Bitcoin reserves. Lawmakers Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez have proposed a national reserve built from seized Bitcoin, arguing it would protect the country from inflation and geopolitical risks.

The idea aligns with broader international discussions, with the U.S. also examining Bitcoin’s role as a strategic asset.

A national Bitcoin reserve in Sweden could set a precedent across Europe, reinforcing the asset’s credibility and potentially sparking new institutional inflows.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

From a technical perspective, however, caution remains warranted. Bitcoin’s current rally is forming a Bearish Butterfly pattern, with the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) projected between $128,000 and $130,000. While momentum remains bullish in the short term, this harmonic structure warns of potential selling pressure at higher levels.

Support levels : $117,000, $113,500, $106,900

: $117,000, $113,500, $106,900 Resistance targets: $124,600, $128,000–$130,000 (PRZ)

A clean breakout above $124,600 could pave the way toward the PRZ, but overbought RSI conditions suggest the risk of a pullback increases the closer Bitcoin gets to $130,000. A failure to hold $117,000 could expose deeper supports at $113,500 and $106,900.

Bitcoin is forming a Bearish Butterfly pattern.



Resistance: $124.6K, PRZ $128K–$130K



Support: $117K / $113.5K / $106.9K



Momentum looks bullish short term, but caution: risk of reversal grows as price nears the PRZ. #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/C4r5rWUm5B — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) October 3, 2025

For traders, the outlook is clear: Uptober momentum is strong, institutional demand is rising, and global policy shifts are supportive. But the technical picture advises caution at higher levels, as the rally nears a zone where profit-taking could emerge.

Presale Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Blends Meme Power With Gym-Bro Energy

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a meme-fueled token designed for degens who thrive on 1000x leverage and relentless hustle. More than just a meme coin, $MAXI represents a community-driven culture that fuses trading intensity with gym-bro energy, caffeine, and competitive camaraderie.

By holding $MAXI, investors unlock staking rewards, trading contests, and access to gamified partner events. The smart contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving added confidence in the project’s foundations.

Momentum is strong. The presale has already raised over $2.6 million, with tokens priced at just $0.00026. This figure will rise as the presale progresses, making early entry more attractive.

$MAXI holders gain access to:

Staking rewards with dynamic APYs

Trading contests with leaderboard prizes

Community-driven partner events and future integrations

You can buy $MAXI on the official Maxi Doge website using ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a bank card.