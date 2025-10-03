BTC $120,340.50 1.44%
ETH $4,508.44 2.99%
SOL $233.03 3.95%
PEPE $0.000010 0.42%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.15%
DOGE $0.26 2.81%
XRP $3.03 2.19%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $120K Uptober Rally Sparks Bullish Momentum but Bearish Pattern Looms

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Uptober rally lifts BTC above $120K – Bitcoin price prediction warns of bullish momentum but looming bearish reversal risks.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin surged to $120,132 on Thursday, marking its highest level in seven weeks as October’s “Uptober” rally gathered steam. The cryptocurrency gained 4% in 24 hours, breaking through resistance at $117,500 and pressing against the symbolic $120,000 mark.

At this level, Bitcoin’s market capitalization rose to $2.37 trillion, surpassing Amazon’s value, while the broader crypto market swelled to $4.16 trillion.

The rally spilled into altcoins, with Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin climbing 5–6% in sympathy. Analysts point to expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts as a key driver. Softer U.S. labor data has fueled speculation that policymakers may ease monetary conditions later this month, boosting Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

October has historically been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, and traders are betting the trend could continue. Breaking decisively above $120,000 would open the door for another leg higher, potentially toward all-time highs if momentum holds.

CME Plans 24/7 Futures by 2026

Adding to the optimism, the CME Group announced plans to launch 24/7 trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options by early 2026, pending regulatory approval. Currently, CME halts crypto futures trading over weekends, a mismatch with global markets that operate 24/7.

The shift is designed to meet growing institutional demand for continuous risk management. Tim McCourt, CME’s global head of equities and alternative products, said the move should enhance market efficiency, reduce arbitrage gaps, and strengthen liquidity.

Analysts believe this will cement Bitcoin’s role in mainstream finance, encouraging more hedge funds and asset managers to participate. Institutional adoption has long been a catalyst for Bitcoin price growth.

By aligning with the 24/7 nature of digital assets, CME could accelerate that trend and provide fresh liquidity for both spot and derivatives markets.

Sweden Weighs Bitcoin Reserve, Bearish Pattern Emerges

Meanwhile, Sweden is considering joining the ranks of nations exploring Bitcoin reserves. Lawmakers Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez have proposed a national reserve built from seized Bitcoin, arguing it would protect the country from inflation and geopolitical risks.

The idea aligns with broader international discussions, with the U.S. also examining Bitcoin’s role as a strategic asset.

A national Bitcoin reserve in Sweden could set a precedent across Europe, reinforcing the asset’s credibility and potentially sparking new institutional inflows.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

From a technical perspective, however, caution remains warranted. Bitcoin’s current rally is forming a Bearish Butterfly pattern, with the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) projected between $128,000 and $130,000. While momentum remains bullish in the short term, this harmonic structure warns of potential selling pressure at higher levels.

  • Support levels: $117,000, $113,500, $106,900
  • Resistance targets: $124,600, $128,000–$130,000 (PRZ)

A clean breakout above $124,600 could pave the way toward the PRZ, but overbought RSI conditions suggest the risk of a pullback increases the closer Bitcoin gets to $130,000. A failure to hold $117,000 could expose deeper supports at $113,500 and $106,900.

For traders, the outlook is clear: Uptober momentum is strong, institutional demand is rising, and global policy shifts are supportive. But the technical picture advises caution at higher levels, as the rally nears a zone where profit-taking could emerge.

Presale Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Blends Meme Power With Gym-Bro Energy

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a meme-fueled token designed for degens who thrive on 1000x leverage and relentless hustle. More than just a meme coin, $MAXI represents a community-driven culture that fuses trading intensity with gym-bro energy, caffeine, and competitive camaraderie.

By holding $MAXI, investors unlock staking rewards, trading contests, and access to gamified partner events. The smart contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving added confidence in the project’s foundations.

Momentum is strong. The presale has already raised over $2.6 million, with tokens priced at just $0.00026. This figure will rise as the presale progresses, making early entry more attractive.

$MAXI holders gain access to:

  • Staking rewards with dynamic APYs
  • Trading contests with leaderboard prizes
  • Community-driven partner events and future integrations

You can buy $MAXI on the official Maxi Doge website using ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a bank card.

Visit the Official Maxi Doge Website Here

Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
2025-09-28 13:25:52
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$120,341
1.44 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,340,047,344,538
9.28
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
2025-09-28 13:25:52
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Breaks $120K As ‘Uptober’ Momentum Rises, Shutdown Fails To Stall Gains
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-03 03:50:36
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 03, 2025 – Bitcoin Briefly Tops $121K as BNB, ETH, and Solana Rally Amid U.S. Gov’t Shutdown
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
2025-10-03 03:48:38
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors