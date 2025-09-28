Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?

Bitcoin price prediction at $109k sparks ‘Uptober’ rally hopes. Will technical support and macro shifts fuel the next BTC breakout?

Bitcoin is trading flat at $109,500 after a solid week for spot and derivatives markets. According to CoinGlass, over $850 million in leveraged positions were liquidated in 24 hours on September 26, showing just how fragile the sentiment is. The sell-off is due to macro headwinds and technical weakness.

The Fed’s hawkish guidance in mid-September spooked investors when inflation numbers came in hotter than expected and the US dollar hit multi-month highs. This combination crushed risk assets including stocks and digital currencies.

On September 25, Reuters reported that upbeat U.S. growth data fueled fresh doubts over whether the Fed would deliver swift rate cuts. Global equities logged their steepest decline in more than three weeks, adding another layer of pressure on crypto markets.

Market Cap: $2.18 trillion

$2.18 trillion 24h Volume: $24.6 billion

$24.6 billion BTC Dominance: 50%+ share of total crypto market cap

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Trendlines Define Risk

From a charting perspective, Bitcoin price prediction remains under pressure following a breakdown from its rising channel. A descending trendline now caps rallies, with strong resistance near $112,000. Both the 50- and 100-period simple moving averages slope downward, forming a bearish crossover that reinforces selling pressure.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlestick behavior reflects market indecision. Multiple small-bodied candles clustered near $109,000, which suggests hesitation among market participants. While prior long upper wicks show sellers fading attempts to climb higher.

The RSI sits at 36, barely above oversold territory, hinting at possible relief bounces but no sustained bullish reversal yet.

Key technical levels remain well-defined:

Support: $107,282, $105,201, $102,867

$107,282, $105,201, $102,867 Resistance: $112,357, $113,274, $114,000

Trade Setup and ‘Uptober’ Rally Scenario

For short-term traders, the setup leans bearish unless Bitcoin can reclaim $114,000. A rejection near $112,000 could provide a short entry, targeting $107,300 initially and extending toward $105,200 if weakness persists, with stops above $113,500.

However, should Bitcoin secure a daily close above $114,000, the bearish structure would be invalidated, paving the way for a potential rally toward $117,997. Historically, October has delivered strong crypto performance, dubbed “Uptober” by traders, which may add psychological support to bullish scenarios.

In plain terms, Bitcoin sits at a crossroads. Either the descending trendline holds, sending price toward lower supports, or $109k proves to be the launchpad for an October rebound. With derivative markets reset and macro uncertainty still weighing, the next decisive move could define the quarter for digital assets.

