Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $1.18B ETF Inflows Push BTC Toward $160K Rally

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Record $1.18B ETF inflows boost investor optimism — Bitcoin price prediction targets $160K as institutional demand accelerates.
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is trading near $122,030, down approximately 1.99% in the past 24 hours, but still maintaining strong momentum after breaking new highs. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $1.18 billion in inflows on Monday — the second-largest daily inflow since launch. The surge in demand came as BTC touched a new all-time high near $126,000, reflecting renewed investor enthusiasm and institutional confidence.

So far this month, inflows have totaled $3.47 billion in just the first four trading days of October, pushing total assets across U.S. Bitcoin ETFs close to $60 billion. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the inflows with $967 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately 783,767 BTC, valued at nearly $98.5 billion.

Such sustained institutional demand reinforces BTC’s growing status as a legitimate investment vehicle, bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

Gold Rally Strengthens Long-Term Outlook

As gold prices surpassed $4,000 per ounce, analysts at VanEck projected Bitcoin could eventually hit $644,000 if it captures even half of gold’s market value by the 2028 halving. The comparison reflects a deepening belief that Bitcoin now functions as a digital version of gold — scarce, portable, and increasingly used as a hedge against inflation.

Rising tariffs, a weakening U.S. dollar, and global uncertainty continue to drive capital into hard assets like gold and Bitcoin. Many younger investors, particularly in emerging markets, now view Bitcoin as the superior store of value, signaling a generational shift away from traditional safe havens.

This growing alignment between gold and Bitcoin suggests that as institutional adoption accelerates, both assets could rise in tandem, reinforcing BTC’s reputation as a digital counterpart to precious metals.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Bullish Setup Holds

On the technical front, Bitcoin remains in a strong uptrend despite short-term pullbacks. Price action is supported by both the 50-day simple moving average (around $120,462) and the 100-day SMA ($116,215), confirming that the structure remains intact.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The chart shows a Bearish Butterfly harmonic pattern nearing its Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) between $128,000 and $130,000, where temporary resistance may appear. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has cooled to around 48, suggesting healthy consolidation after prior overbought readings.

If Bitcoin maintains support above $121,700, it could retest $126,200 and move toward $130,000. A confirmed breakout above this range would invalidate the bearish setup and potentially open a path to $160,000 in the coming months.

Overall, Bitcoin’s price action points to strength, not fatigue. With record ETF inflows, institutional participation, and macro tailwinds converging, BTC’s current consolidation may simply be the calm before its next major rally.

Presale Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Blends Meme Power With Gym-Bro Energy

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a meme-fueled token designed for degens who thrive on 1000x leverage and relentless hustle. More than just a meme coin, $MAXI represents a community-driven culture that fuses trading intensity with gym-bro energy, caffeine, and competitive camaraderie.

By holding $MAXI, investors unlock staking rewards, trading contests, and access to gamified partner events. The smart contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving added confidence in the project’s foundations.

Momentum is strong. The presale has already raised over $2.8 million, with tokens priced at just $0.000261. This figure will rise as the presale progresses, making early entry more attractive.

$MAXI holders gain access to:

  • Staking rewards with dynamic APYs
  • Trading contests with leaderboard prizes
  • Community-driven partner events and future integrations

You can buy $MAXI on the official Maxi Doge website using ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a bank card.

Visit the Official Maxi Doge Website Here

Bitcoin
BTC
$121,454
2.08 %
Bitcoin

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 08, 2025 – Bitcoin Slips to $121K as Crypto Rally Cools — Correction Ahead?
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
2025-10-08 04:24:27
Altcoin News
Trump Meme Coin Issuer Seeks $200M for Treasury Company to Support Token 
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-08 03:01:53
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
