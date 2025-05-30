BTC $106,238.30 -1.42%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Hits $106K as NYC Plans $552M BitBond Launch and Forecasts $250K

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analysts Now Eye $130K as Trump Family Doubles Down 
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analysts Now Eye $130K as Trump Family Doubles Down 

Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering around $106,124, down 1.36% in the past 24 hours, with a hefty $57.7 billion in trading volume. But that hasn’t dampened the excitement coming out of New York City, where Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a groundbreaking initiative: BitBonds—the world’s first municipal bonds backed by Bitcoin.

Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, Adams shared his vision of using BitBonds to attract crypto-savvy investors.

Unlike traditional bonds secured by fiat currency, BitBonds will be backed by Bitcoin, offering potential returns tied directly to BTC’s performance. It’s still unclear if interest payments will be in Bitcoin or fiat, but the move signals a growing embrace of digital assets in mainstream finance.

  • $552 million worth of BitBonds announced
  • BTC-backed bonds mark a new era in municipal finance
  • Investors can leverage Bitcoin to fund NYC projects

Navigating Regulation as NYC Bets on Crypto

Of course, this bold move isn’t without challenges. New York’s tough BitLicense rules could complicate the rollout, with critics arguing that such regulations stifle innovation. Adams, however, is pushing for more flexible policies to support crypto adoption.

To make this happen, he’s set up a Crypto Council to guide digital asset strategies and position NYC as a global hub for crypto innovation.

On the national front, crypto momentum is building. President Donald Trump’s recent executive order established a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, acquiring about 200,000 BTC to promote government-driven Bitcoin adoption. This aligns perfectly with NYC’s local efforts, reinforcing the state’s ambition to lead in crypto finance.

  • Crypto Council shaping NYC’s digital asset future
  • Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve adds national momentum
  • NYC aims to become a global crypto finance leader

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Picture: A Path to $250K?

On the technical front, Bitcoin price prediction seems bearish as BTC has dropped below the 61.8% Fibo area. At the moment, Bitcoin is testing the $106,100 zone after slipping from $107,000.

The chart shows a broadening wedge pattern with a break below support, while the 50-EMA at $107,882 now acts as resistance. The MACD indicates a deepening bearish trend, and candlestick patterns reflect market indecision.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

However, the Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT), a favorite among macro traders, has triggered a bullish breakout signal. According to Stockmoney Lizards, Bitcoin’s price could reach $180K–$200K by the end of 2025, with a stretch target of $250K by 2026.

  • OTT signals Bitcoin is primed for a major leg up
  • $180K–$200K target for 2025, $250K extension possible
  • BTC price action hinges on a recovery above $107,900 or risks further drops below $106,000

SUBBD Presale Surpasses $552K, Redefining Content Creation

SUBBD is revolutionizing the content creation landscape with a Web3 platform designed to empower both creators and fans. With over 2,000 creators and a combined audience of 250 million already on board, this isn’t just a presale, it’s a movement gaining momentum.

At its heart, SUBBD transforms the way creators and fans connect. Forget middlemen and censorship.

With AI-driven tools, seamless token-gated rewards, and a dynamic ecosystem, fans gain access to exclusive drops while creators monetize directly. It’s a space built for authentic engagement and creativity.

Stake your $SUBBD tokens to unlock a suite of rewards, including XP boosts, premium content, exclusive raffles, and VIP livestream access. Fans can use earned credits for perks, while token holders gain a voice in governance voting.

The presale has already raised over $552,317 out of a $751,960 target, with each $SUBBD priced at $0.055525. The momentum is building fast, and the remaining allocation is limited.

Join the future of decentralized content today. Visit the SUBBD platform, connect your wallet, and swap USDT, ETH, or use a bank card to secure your stake in this evolving content ecosystem.

