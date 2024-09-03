Bitcoin Price: $60B Crypto ETF Surge Boosts BTC Outlook Amid Fed Policy Shift

As cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) dominate 2024’s top launches, the surge in investment, particularly in Bitcoin ETFs, signals growing market confidence in digital assets.

With total net assets in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs now surpassing $60 billion, this trend could significantly influence Bitcoin price predictions.

The influx of capital into these ETFs reflects a broader acceptance and could potentially drive Bitcoin prices higher as investor interest grows.

Crypto ETFs Dominate 2024’s Top ETF Launches, Surpassing $60 Billion

Thirteen of the top 25 ETF launches in 2024 have been cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store. The spot Bitcoin ETFs were the most popular among the nearly 400 new launches this year.

Top-performing: BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, which has taken in almost $21 billion in new money; two other funds have netted about $2 billion and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund with around $10 billion.

On the Ethereum front, iShares Bitcoin Strategy is seeing inflows that total more than $1 billion.

💹 Nate Geraci, CEO of ETF Store, revealed that **13 of the top 25 US ETFs with the largest net inflows this year are BTC or ETH-related products**. Crypto ETFs are clearly gaining strong traction in 2024! #CryptoETFs #BTC #ETH #MarketTrends — BitcoinWorld Media (@ItsBitcoinWorld) September 3, 2024

The growth of crypto ETFs’ adoption is a milestone given that Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF total net assets are more than $60 billion.

This influx of investment points towards increasing market confidence in digital currencies, which could impact the price rise further for Bitcoin and Ethereum as interest builds.

The increasing demand and sheer volume of Bitcoin ETF inflows would lead to higher prices for BTC as more institutional and non-institutional investors become exposed to the asset.

Metaplanet Partners with SBI VC for Bitcoin Custody and Financial Leveraging

Metaplanet has partnered with Japanese investment firm SBI VC Trade to enhance its Bitcoin custody solutions. This collaboration allows Metaplanet to use Bitcoin as collateral in financial leveraging operations, improving its financing capabilities.

Earlier this year, Metaplanet added Bitcoin to its reserves to hedge against yen volatility and currently holds 360.4 BTC, valued at $21 million as of August 20.

SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of the $185 billion asset manager SBI Holdings, operates a registered crypto exchange in Japan.

Key points:

Metaplanet’s strategy mirrors MicroStrategy’s, emphasizing Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

The partnership signals growing institutional adoption, which could bolster Bitcoin demand and price.

NEW: Japanese 🇯🇵 public company Metaplanet set to issue ¥1 billion in bonds to acquire more #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/updXra1lX2 — Simply Bitcoin (@SimplyBitcoinTV) June 24, 2024

This development is a positive indicator for Bitcoin, potentially boosting investor sentiment and sparking further institutional interest.

Looser Fed Policy and Global Trends Signal Bullish Outlook for Bitcoin

Softer Federal Reserve policies and global macroeconomic factors are setting the stage for a bullish outlook on Bitcoin.

While Bitcoin saw a 200% gain in Q1 due to the U.S. injecting $12 trillion into the economy, analysts at ETC Group suggest that the cryptocurrency’s current alignment with U.S. monetary policy, particularly a potential Fed rate cut, could be favorable.

Looser Fed policy, global macro trends point to bullish outlook for Bitcoin — Analystshttps://t.co/I7yYHvxtuG — John Morgan (@johnmorganFL) September 2, 2024

Despite a dip in crypto market sentiment, largely due to U.S. recession fears and a stronger yen, the possibility of looser Fed conditions is seen as a positive.

Lower interest rates generally encourage investment in higher-risk assets like Bitcoin, supporting its price and demand.

Bitcoin Faces Key Resistance at $59,500: Will It Break Out?

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $59,000. The key pivot point to watch is at $59,470. Immediate resistance is around $61,190, with further resistance levels at $62,750 and $64,980.

On the downside, immediate support is at $57,160, followed by $55,210 and $53,420.

Technical Indicators:

RSI: The Relative Strength Index is currently at 50, indicating a neutral stance but with potential for further upside or downside movement depending on the market momentum.

The Relative Strength Index is currently at 50, indicating a neutral stance but with potential for further upside or downside movement depending on the market momentum. 50 EMA: The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average stands at $59,470, serving as a critical resistance point for Bitcoin’s current price action.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Bitcoin is facing a significant challenge as it hovers around the pivot point of $59,470. A breakout above this level could pave the way for a move toward $61,190 or even higher.

However, if Bitcoin fails to hold above this pivot, a decline toward $57,160 or lower is likely.

Why Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Is a Strong Addition to Your Crypto Portfolio

Transitioning from the buzz around Pepe Coin, it’s clear that meme coins are taking the crypto market by storm. Among the promising newcomers, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is rapidly gaining attention for its potential to deliver substantial returns.

Presale Advantage: Investing in $PEPU during its presale phase could result in significant gains, according to crypto experts like Jacob Crypto Bury.

Investing in $PEPU during its presale phase could result in significant gains, according to crypto experts like Jacob Crypto Bury. Passive Income Opportunity: The 499% APY staking feature offers an excellent chance to generate passive income, making $PEPU a strong contender in the market.

The 499% APY staking feature offers an excellent chance to generate passive income, making $PEPU a strong contender in the market. Investor Confidence: With 321 million $PEPU tokens already staked, there’s clear evidence of strong investor confidence in the project’s long-term success.

Don’t Miss Out on the Pepe Unchained Presale

Secure Investment: Pepe Unchained’s smart contract has undergone thorough audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, ensuring a secure investment opportunity.

Pepe Unchained’s smart contract has undergone thorough audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, ensuring a secure investment opportunity. Easy Purchase Options: Buying $PEPU is simple, with options to purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, or even a credit card.

Buying $PEPU is simple, with options to purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, or even a credit card. Take Action Now: With the presale nearing its next price increase, it is time to potentially grow your wealth significantly.

This optimistic outlook is supported by popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury, who predicts strong growth for meme coins this year and emphasizes the benefits of investing early in presales like Pepe Unchained.

As of the latest update, the presale has raised $11.47 million from its $11.76 million goal. Currently, 1 $PEPU is priced at $0.0094603, but the clock is ticking for the next price increase.

Secure your investment before the price goes up!

