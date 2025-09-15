Bitcoin Hyper Raises $16M: The Real BitcoinFi Boom Starts With HYPER

Despite hosting the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s (BTC) financial layer remains far behind the second-largest blockchain, Ethereum (ETH), which holds $64.6 billion in total value locked (TVL) compared to Bitcoin’s $7.39 billion. The contrast underscores how much potential still lies dormant within BitcoinFi.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is designed to close that gap as the fastest Bitcoin Layer-2 ever built. With Solana’s (SOL) efficiency matched to Bitcoin’s security, it sets the stage for programmability and scalable applications to finally thrive on Bitcoin.

The project so far has raised $16 million in presale funding in just three months, putting it in the ranks of the top token launches of 2025 and signaling strong investor conviction in its potential.

For investors, the current presale round offers HYPER priced at $0.012925 per token for the next seven hours, after which the price increases as the presale advances to the next stage.

BitcoinFi Q2 Report Highlights Rising TVL and the Race to Make Bitcoin Programmable

Enterprise data platform Maestro released its “State of BitcoinFi” report last month, which highlights critical stats on the rise of BitcoinFi – essentially DeFi built on Bitcoin.

The report shows that staking has reached $7.39 billion in TVL. While significant, that figure still trails Ethereum’s scale massively and is only about half of Solana’s $14.37 billion.

Stablecoins are also gaining ground in the Bitcoin ecosystem, with $860 million now locked. Growth is led by Avalon’s USDa, a CDP-based stablecoin that allows users to lock BTC as collateral to mint USDa, and Hermetica’s synthetic dollar, which is backed by Bitcoin reserves and hedging strategies.

Another key insight is the rise of programmability, with $5.52 billion – around 52,000 BTC – now sitting in environments where it can be put to work in DeFi, lending, stablecoin issuance, token creation, and other smart contract applications.

Stacks more than doubled its TVL in Q2 2025, adding roughly 2,000 BTC, while sidechains continue to hold the most BTC. At the same time, rollups and execution layers such as zk-rollups and SVM-based architectures are emerging and diversifying the landscape.

That figure underscores the institutional and developer push to make Bitcoin more than just a static reserve asset.

But demand isn’t coming only from the institutional side. On the cultural front, the rise of BRC-20 tokens has proven that retail users are equally eager to experiment with Bitcoin programmability – even if through less efficient means.

The Problem With BRC-20 and How Bitcoin Hyper Solves It

If anything has proven that users want more from Bitcoin, it’s the rise of BRC-20 tokens.

Launched as a simple inscription standard on top of Ordinals, BRC-20 was never meant to be a full financial layer. Yet it exploded in popularity, with daily volumes reaching as high as $128 million, according to the Maestro report, and meme tokens like ORDI and SATS fueling an entirely new market segment.

The problem is that BRC-20 is more of a workaround than an innovation. Balances rely on off-chain indexers instead of native validation, making ownership ambiguous.

Every transfer bloats Bitcoin’s base chain, driving up fees and sparking controversy. And without smart contracts, the tokens themselves remain limited to speculation rather than powering lending, stablecoins, or complex applications.

This is where the opportunity for the next wave of BitcoinFi projects becomes clear. BRC-20 shows undeniable demand for tokens and programmability on Bitcoin, but it also exposes the limitations of building without a scalable foundation.

Bitcoin Hyper is built to provide that foundation. As the fastest Bitcoin Layer-2 ever being developed, it combines Solana-grade performance with Bitcoin’s security, enabling smart contracts, DeFi, and token ecosystems that can finally operate at scale.

Why Bitcoin Hyper Is a Better Foundation

Bitcoin Hyper is being built around a canonical bridge that allows BTC to flow directly into its Layer-2 environment. Once bridged, that BTC gains full programmability. The model is somewhat similar to how users mint USDa on Avalon by locking Bitcoin as collateral, but in this case, the wrapped asset is far more versatile.

This design establishes a foundation that past projects couldn’t achieve. The canonical bridge is secured by zero-knowledge proofs that anchor transactions back to Bitcoin’s base layer, while scalability comes from the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

Developers get access to a Rust-based environment with tools like Anchor, making it far easier to build safe, high-performance applications. Users benefit from parallelized execution, low fees, and confirmation speeds measured in sub-seconds, all while knowing their assets remain protected by Bitcoin’s settlement guarantees.

Crucially, Bitcoin Hyper has been transparent about its progress. The team has published regular updates on X, including its ongoing research into the execution layer.

Instead of defaulting to the Ethereum Virtual Machine and its serial constraints, Hyper’s work with SVM shows how parallel transaction processing can map onto Bitcoin settlement without breaking trust. This commitment to open development stands in sharp contrast to projects like Fractal Bitcoin and SatoshiVM, which promised innovation but never built secure, sustainable infrastructure.

$HYPER Update



Hyper runs on Solana VM, mapping its parallel model to Bitcoin settlement—delivering faster dApps, validated flows, and stronger performance than EVM, with Solana’s runtime + Bitcoin’s security.



The outcome is an execution environment where modern, parallelized applications can thrive – with Bitcoin as the final settlement layer. That combination of speed, security, and developer readiness is what makes Bitcoin Hyper the most credible foundation for BitcoinFi’s next stage of growth.

The Purpose of HYPER and How to Get It

The native token HYPER is what powers the entire Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. It serves as the gas token for transactions on the network, the staking asset that secures the chain, and the governance token that allows holders to guide its evolution.

Many market observers, including top crypto education site 99Bitcoins, see it as a 100x token because every application built on the Bitcoin Hyper Layer-2 runs on HYPER.

