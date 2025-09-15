BTC $115,607.67 -0.26%
Bitcoin Hyper Raises $16M: The Real BitcoinFi Boom Starts With HYPER

Despite hosting the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s (BTC) financial layer remains far behind the second-largest blockchain, Ethereum (ETH), which holds $64.6 billion in total value locked (TVL) compared to Bitcoin’s $7.39 billion. The contrast underscores how much potential still lies dormant within BitcoinFi.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is designed to close that gap as the fastest Bitcoin Layer-2 ever built. With Solana’s (SOL) efficiency matched to Bitcoin’s security, it sets the stage for programmability and scalable applications to finally thrive on Bitcoin.

The project so far has raised $16 million in presale funding in just three months, putting it in the ranks of the top token launches of 2025 and signaling strong investor conviction in its potential.

For investors, the current presale round offers HYPER priced at $0.012925 per token for the next seven hours, after which the price increases as the presale advances to the next stage.

BitcoinFi Q2 Report Highlights Rising TVL and the Race to Make Bitcoin Programmable

Enterprise data platform Maestro released its “State of BitcoinFi” report last month, which highlights critical stats on the rise of BitcoinFi – essentially DeFi built on Bitcoin.

The report shows that staking has reached $7.39 billion in TVL. While significant, that figure still trails Ethereum’s scale massively and is only about half of Solana’s $14.37 billion.

Source: https://defillama.com/protocols/liquid%20staking/Solana

Stablecoins are also gaining ground in the Bitcoin ecosystem, with $860 million now locked. Growth is led by Avalon’s USDa, a CDP-based stablecoin that allows users to lock BTC as collateral to mint USDa, and Hermetica’s synthetic dollar, which is backed by Bitcoin reserves and hedging strategies.

Another key insight is the rise of programmability, with $5.52 billion – around 52,000 BTC – now sitting in environments where it can be put to work in DeFi, lending, stablecoin issuance, token creation, and other smart contract applications.

Stacks more than doubled its TVL in Q2 2025, adding roughly 2,000 BTC, while sidechains continue to hold the most BTC. At the same time, rollups and execution layers such as zk-rollups and SVM-based architectures are emerging and diversifying the landscape.

That figure underscores the institutional and developer push to make Bitcoin more than just a static reserve asset.

But demand isn’t coming only from the institutional side. On the cultural front, the rise of BRC-20 tokens has proven that retail users are equally eager to experiment with Bitcoin programmability – even if through less efficient means.

Source: https://www.gomaestro.org/reports/bitcoinfi-2025.html

The Problem With BRC-20 and How Bitcoin Hyper Solves It

If anything has proven that users want more from Bitcoin, it’s the rise of BRC-20 tokens.

Launched as a simple inscription standard on top of Ordinals, BRC-20 was never meant to be a full financial layer. Yet it exploded in popularity, with daily volumes reaching as high as $128 million, according to the Maestro report, and meme tokens like ORDI and SATS fueling an entirely new market segment.

The problem is that BRC-20 is more of a workaround than an innovation. Balances rely on off-chain indexers instead of native validation, making ownership ambiguous.

Every transfer bloats Bitcoin’s base chain, driving up fees and sparking controversy. And without smart contracts, the tokens themselves remain limited to speculation rather than powering lending, stablecoins, or complex applications.

This is where the opportunity for the next wave of BitcoinFi projects becomes clear. BRC-20 shows undeniable demand for tokens and programmability on Bitcoin, but it also exposes the limitations of building without a scalable foundation.

Bitcoin Hyper is built to provide that foundation. As the fastest Bitcoin Layer-2 ever being developed, it combines Solana-grade performance with Bitcoin’s security, enabling smart contracts, DeFi, and token ecosystems that can finally operate at scale.

Why Bitcoin Hyper Is a Better Foundation

Bitcoin Hyper is being built around a canonical bridge that allows BTC to flow directly into its Layer-2 environment. Once bridged, that BTC gains full programmability. The model is somewhat similar to how users mint USDa on Avalon by locking Bitcoin as collateral, but in this case, the wrapped asset is far more versatile.

This design establishes a foundation that past projects couldn’t achieve. The canonical bridge is secured by zero-knowledge proofs that anchor transactions back to Bitcoin’s base layer, while scalability comes from the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

Developers get access to a Rust-based environment with tools like Anchor, making it far easier to build safe, high-performance applications. Users benefit from parallelized execution, low fees, and confirmation speeds measured in sub-seconds, all while knowing their assets remain protected by Bitcoin’s settlement guarantees.

Crucially, Bitcoin Hyper has been transparent about its progress. The team has published regular updates on X, including its ongoing research into the execution layer.

Instead of defaulting to the Ethereum Virtual Machine and its serial constraints, Hyper’s work with SVM shows how parallel transaction processing can map onto Bitcoin settlement without breaking trust. This commitment to open development stands in sharp contrast to projects like Fractal Bitcoin and SatoshiVM, which promised innovation but never built secure, sustainable infrastructure.

The outcome is an execution environment where modern, parallelized applications can thrive – with Bitcoin as the final settlement layer. That combination of speed, security, and developer readiness is what makes Bitcoin Hyper the most credible foundation for BitcoinFi’s next stage of growth.

The Purpose of HYPER and How to Get It

The native token HYPER is what powers the entire Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. It serves as the gas token for transactions on the network, the staking asset that secures the chain, and the governance token that allows holders to guide its evolution.

Many market observers, including top crypto education site 99Bitcoins, see it as a 100x token because every application built on the Bitcoin Hyper Layer-2 runs on HYPER.

To get it, visit the Bitcoin Hyper website to secure tokens while the presale is live. Purchases can be made with SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a credit card.

Bitcoin Hyper recommends Best Wallet, one of the best crypto wallets in the market, where HYPER is already listed under its highly accurate project screening tool, Upcoming Tokens. This makes it simple to buy, track, and claim once the project goes live.

Join the community on Telegram and X for the latest news and updates.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 15, 2025
2025-09-15 11:29:34
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

