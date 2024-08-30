Bitcoin Hasn’t Had the Widespread Adoption We Hoped for: El Salvador President

El Salvador’s Bitcoin strategy is generally “net positive.”

Author Sujha Sundararajan Author Sujha Sundararajan About Author Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 30, 2024 01:50 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

El Salvador’s pro-crypto president Nayib Bukele said that despite Bitcoin’s strong presence in the Central American nation’s economic growth, adoption hasn’t met the expectations.

Bukele, latest to feature on TIME magazine cover, noted that the country’s Bitcoin strategy is generally “net positive.” However, Bitcoin adoption rate has fallen short.

He said that the digital asset has played a major role in the lives of many Salvadorans in day-to-day payments. The country has never forced anyone to adopt it, rather, offered it as an option, the president noted.

“It hasn’t had the adoption we expected,” he added. “I expected more adoption, definitely, but we always prided ourselves on being a free country, free in every way.”

Bukele also advocated people to use Bitcoin now, as they “will probably have gains in the future.”

Further, he stressed that given the positive impacts of Bitcoin on the nation, from branding to tourism, a slight lag in adoption “hasn’t resulted in anything negative.”

“I feel that it could have worked better, and there is still time to make some improvements, but it hasn’t resulted in anything negative. On the contrary, it gave us branding, it brought us investments, it brought us tourism.”

Bukele sees “lot of future” in Bitcoin. The country’s Bitcoin adoption dates back to 2021 and is one of the early adopters. The nation made Bitcoin as a legal tender in September 2021, and was the first country to do so.

Besides, the nation’s Bitcoin reserves now stands at 5.858K BTC, valued at $345.61 million per Arkham data. Additionally, it has also been actively purchasing 1 BTC per day until Bitcoin “becomes unaffordable with fiat currencies.” As a result, El Salvador became one of the world’s richest countries due to its large Bitcoin stash.

“Right now, you have the largest funds in the world, literally the largest funds in the world,” Bukele told TIME.

TIME's new cover: How Nayib Bukele's "iron fist" has transformed El Salvador https://t.co/2j4mHrQBj0 pic.twitter.com/FxIrCmAGy7 — TIME (@TIME) August 29, 2024

Bitcoin’s Attention vs Adoption in El Salvador

Bukule sees that the digital asset has gained a lot of positive attention in the nation, despite some criticisms. Further, El Salvador, being the “first mover” in the aspect of Bitcoin adoption, “gives us a small advantage, as far as it goes,” he noted.

“I feel that it could have been much better. I wouldn’t consider it a resounding success.”

However, the president still believes that the positive outcomes have outweighed the negatives.