BTC -1.28%
$58,956.07
ETH -1.51%
$2,518.30
SOL -4.32%
$138.77
PEPE -2.23%
$0.0000076
SHIB -1.07%
$0.000014
BNB -2.32%
$531.70
DOGE -1.03%
$0.10
XRP -2.16%
$0.56
Best Crypto Poker
Online
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Hasn’t Had the Widespread Adoption We Hoped for: El Salvador President

Bitcoin crypto adoption El Salvador Nayib Bukele
El Salvador’s Bitcoin strategy is generally “net positive.”
Last updated:
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
El Salvador Nayib Bukele Bitcoin

El Salvador’s pro-crypto president Nayib Bukele said that despite Bitcoin’s strong presence in the Central American nation’s economic growth, adoption hasn’t met the expectations.

Bukele, latest to feature on TIME magazine cover, noted that the country’s Bitcoin strategy is generally “net positive.” However, Bitcoin adoption rate has fallen short.

He said that the digital asset has played a major role in the lives of many Salvadorans in day-to-day payments. The country has never forced anyone to adopt it, rather, offered it as an option, the president noted.

“It hasn’t had the adoption we expected,” he added. “I expected more adoption, definitely, but we always prided ourselves on being a free country, free in every way.”

Bukele also advocated people to use Bitcoin now, as they “will probably have gains in the future.”

Further, he stressed that given the positive impacts of Bitcoin on the nation, from branding to tourism, a slight lag in adoption “hasn’t resulted in anything negative.”

“I feel that it could have worked better, and there is still time to make some improvements, but it hasn’t resulted in anything negative. On the contrary, it gave us branding, it brought us investments, it brought us tourism.”

Bukele sees “lot of future” in Bitcoin. The country’s Bitcoin adoption dates back to 2021 and is one of the early adopters. The nation made Bitcoin as a legal tender in September 2021, and was the first country to do so.

Besides, the nation’s Bitcoin reserves now stands at 5.858K BTC, valued at $345.61 million per Arkham data. Additionally, it has also been actively purchasing 1 BTC per day until Bitcoin “becomes unaffordable with fiat currencies.” As a result, El Salvador became one of the world’s richest countries due to its large Bitcoin stash.

“Right now, you have the largest funds in the world, literally the largest funds in the world,” Bukele told TIME.

Bitcoin’s Attention vs Adoption in El Salvador

Bukule sees that the digital asset has gained a lot of positive attention in the nation, despite some criticisms. Further, El Salvador, being the “first mover” in the aspect of Bitcoin adoption, “gives us a small advantage, as far as it goes,” he noted.

“I feel that it could have been much better. I wouldn’t consider it a resounding success.”

However, the president still believes that the positive outcomes have outweighed the negatives.

In The Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$58,956
1.28 %
Bitcoin
Recommended Articles
Top Crypto Gainers Today on DEXScreener – KEYCAT, BRUH, FLUFFY
2024-08-30 04:20:16
Is the FLOKI Price Primed For Another Surge? Analysts Point to Favorable Double Bottom
2024-08-29 23:34:37
Top Crypto Performers Today August 29 - Flare, Metaplex, LayerZero
2024-08-29 22:51:36
Crypto.com Launches Retail Services in over 90 Countries with Standard Chartered
2024-08-29 20:37:18
Forbes Partners With OKX To Launch Exclusive NFT Community
2024-08-29 20:02:24
UK Police Charge Shop Owner Over Unregistered Bitcoin ATM
2024-08-29 19:46:54
Pig Butchering Scams Persist in Crypto Market: Chainalysis
2024-08-29 18:36:56
Read More Articles

More Articles

News
Top Crypto Gainers Today on DEXScreener – KEYCAT, BRUH, FLUFFY
Joel Frank
Joel Frank
2024-08-30 04:20:16
Altcoin News
Court Dismisses Dogecoin Manipulation Claims Against Elon Musk and Tesla
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2024-08-30 04:08:06
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More