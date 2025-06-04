Bitcoin (BTC) $105K Triangle Squeeze: 3 Charts Point to 6% Rally Ahead

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 3, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin (BTC)’s price action around the $105,000 level has market technicians buzzing. After its historic push into six figures, BTC has carved out a textbook symmetrical triangle formation that’s nearing completion. What makes this setup particularly compelling isn’t just the pattern itself, but the convergence of multiple technical factors suggesting we’re on the cusp of a breakout.

The triangle pattern, visible on the 2-hour chart, shows a series of lower highs meeting ascending lows, creating a compression zone that typically resolves with a powerful directional move. The trendlines are converging at around $105,500, forcing a decision point for traders within potentially the next 24-48 hours.

Bitcoin Key Technical Indicators Signals Flash Green

The current technical landscape strongly favors the bulls:

RSI divergence is unmistakable, with the indicator forming higher lows while price temporarily dipped, a classic sign of waning bearish momentum. The MACD histogram which has shifted from negative (-8.218) to positive territory (+218) with the blue line crossing above the signal line, indicating building momentum. 50-period EMA at $105,420 has repeatedly caught price drops, functioning as dynamic support

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

What’s particularly telling is the volume profile during this consolidation. Trading volume has steadily decreased as the pattern forms, exactly what technical analysts want to see before a breakout. This declining volume confirms the pattern’s validity and suggests accumulation rather than distribution.

Smart Money’s Triangle Trading Playbook: Bitcoin Breakout Ahead?

For the moment, Bitcoin price prediction remains neutral, given the symmetrical triangle pattern, keeping BTC in a narrow range. For traders looking to capitalize on this high-probability setup, the strategy is surprisingly straightforward, though timing is everything.

The classic entry point comes on a confirmed breakout above $106,767, with most professionals requiring both price action and volume confirmation. The typical target, measured by projecting the triangle’s height from the breakout point, suggests a move toward $109,000.

#Bitcoin $105K Triangle Squeeze: 6% Rally on Deck?

📉 Symmetrical triangle near $105K

📈 RSI divergence + bullish MACD crossover

🛡️ 50 EMA = strong support

📉 Declining volume = pre-breakout signal

🎯 Target: $109K on breakout above $106,767

Smart money's watching. Are you? pic.twitter.com/gWJt8cR7S9 — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) June 4, 2025

Smart money places stops just below the most recent swing low at $104,098, tight enough to quickly invalidate the trade if wrong, but with enough room to avoid getting shaken out by normal market noise.

With institutional players like Sber launching Bitcoin-linked bonds and Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) raising another $250M for BTC purchases, the fundamental backdrop supports what the charts are telling us: Bitcoin’s next leg up may be closer than many realize.

BTC Bull Token Presale Nears $7.8M Cap as 61% APY Staking Attracts Investors

With BTC/USD trading near $105K, attention is rapidly shifting to altcoins, especially BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). As of today, the presale has raised $6,772,528.93 out of a $7,789,647 cap, with just over $1 million left before the next price hike.

BTC-Pegged Rewards and Supply Burns Drive Scarcity

BTC Bull Token’s innovative mechanism ties rewards directly to Bitcoin’s price. Here’s how it works:

BTC Airdrops: Token holders receive BTC rewards, with presale participants enjoying priority.

Token holders receive BTC rewards, with presale participants enjoying priority. Supply Reductions: For every $50,000 increase in BTC’s price, a portion of $BTCBULL is burned, reducing overall supply and supporting token value.

For every $50,000 increase in BTC’s price, a portion of $BTCBULL is burned, reducing overall supply and supporting token value. Current Token Price: $0.002545, poised to rise as the cap nears.

This approach blends dynamic rewards with built-in scarcity, aligning $BTCBULL’s value with Bitcoin’s performance.

61% APY Staking Pool Without Lockups

BTC Bull Token’s staking pool offers an enticing 61% APY, currently holding 1,731,936,103 $BTCBULL. The key benefits include:

No Lockups or Fees: Investors can stake and unstake their tokens freely without incurring penalties.

Investors can stake and unstake their tokens freely without incurring penalties. Full Liquidity: Access funds anytime, unlike typical DeFi lockups.

Access funds anytime, unlike typical DeFi lockups. Consistent Yields: Passive income for token holders, independent of market conditions.

This structure appeals to both seasoned DeFi investors and newcomers seeking yield without complex terms.

Momentum Builds Ahead of Presale Cap

With less than $1 million left before the presale closes, buyers are moving fast. BTCBULL’s combination of BTC-tied rewards, strategic burns, and high-yield staking is driving participation. The presale offers an opportunity to enter before the subsequent price increase, especially as BTC’s price action intensifies.

Key Highlights:

USDT Raised: $6,772,528.93 / $7,789,647

$6,772,528.93 / $7,789,647 Token Price: $0.002545

$0.002545 Total Staking Pool: 1.73 billion $BTCBULL

1.73 billion $BTCBULL Staking APY: ~61%

BTCBULL Token’s innovative model is attracting attention as it nears its hard cap. The presale window is closing quickly, making this the last chance to secure the current price before the subsequent price increase.