Binance Bahrain Debuts Direct USD Banking Rails – Retail Access in Seconds

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar About Author Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 9, 2025

Binance Bahrain has joined forces with Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) to introduce a direct U.S. dollar transfer service tailored for retail customers.

𝗕𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗚𝗕 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘀@binance Bahrain and Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) have partnered to deliver direct USD transfers for retail customers, making it easier and… pic.twitter.com/1llnlx4AwC — Singapore Gulf Bank (@SGB_app) September 9, 2025

According to the bank, this initiative seeks to simplify the movement of funds between traditional banking systems and digital assets, marking a major milestone for financial development in the Gulf region.

The service allows retail customers to link their SGB bank accounts directly to Binance Bahrain, depositing or withdrawing U.S. dollars in seconds and converting fiat into crypto within a single, compliant flow.

Availability will depend on individual eligibility and local regulations, but the rollout reflects a growing demand for seamless fiat–crypto connectivity.

Seamless Onboarding and Instant Transactions

For the first time, retail users—beyond corporates and high-net-worth clients—can access direct U.S. dollar banking rails through Binance Bahrain. Once linked, accounts offer bank-grade on/off-ramp functionality, ensuring customers can move funds securely and efficiently.

Transactions between an SGB account and a Binance Bahrain wallet are executed in seconds, streamlining the process of converting traditional money into digital assets.

Customers will need to link their accounts once, after which Binance and SGB will handle the technical complexities behind the scenes. This ensures that users can start accessing the service almost immediately, minimizing the barriers to entry for those new to crypto.

Supporting Bahrain’s FinTech Vision

The partnership builds on the Central Bank of Bahrain’s progressive regulatory stance toward digital finance, showing the Kingdom’s ambition to cement its role as a regional hub for financial development.

Binance Bahrain General Manager Tameem AlMoosawi explained that the collaboration aligns with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which seeks to foster inclusivity and development in financial services.

“With this partnership with SGB, we are creating an environment where users can effortlessly convert fiat to crypto, empowering Bahrain’s vision to become a leading hub for financial innovation in the region,” AlMoosawi said.

Shawn Chan, CEO of SGB, echoed this sentiment, noting the broader shift underway across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). “Digital assets are reshaping finance across the GCC and other fast-growing markets. With SGB Link, we are building a trusted, regulated, and efficient bridge between banking and crypto, and we are proud to launch this first with Binance Bahrain.”

By integrating banking-grade infrastructure with a global crypto platform, Binance and SGB are setting a new standard for compliant, real-time, and borderless fiat–crypto transactions.

SGB Eyes $50M Acquisition of Stablecoin Payments Company

In 2024, SGB announced it was looking to raise at least $50 million to acquire a stablecoin payments company in 2025.

The bank, established in February 2024 by Singapore’s Whampoa Group and licensed in Bahrain, reportedly plans to sell 10% of its equity by early 2025 to fund the acquisition.

The decision comes amid the growing adoption of stablecoins and cryptocurrencies within the global banking sector.