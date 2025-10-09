Binance Japan Partners With PayPay for Cashless Payment Services

Binance users in Japan can purchase crypto assets with “PayPay Money,” a type of balance.

Author Sujha Sundararajan Last updated: October 9, 2025

Binance’s Japan arm has announced an alliance with cashless payment platform PayPay, to create a seamless digital asset payment rail.

Announced Thursday, the partnership will develop “innovative services” and promote “technological collaboration” to connect cashless payments and crypto assets.

“By integrating cashless payments and cryptocurrency, we will deliver a seamless financial experience to everyone in Japan.”

The crypto exchange giant Binance expanded its footprint in Japan last December, launching a tailored platform for the Japanese market. It has over 70 million users in the country.

With the collaboration, PayPay and Softbank have invested 40% stake in Binance Japan, Binance ex-CEO Changpeng (CZ) Zhao noted.

Softbank & PayPay invests 40% in Binance Japanhttps://t.co/To6pnzeTfm — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 9, 2025

Partnership Allows Purchase and Selling of Digital Assets Via PayPay Money Feature

Per the official statement, Binance users in Japan can purchase crypto assets with “PayPay Money,” a type of balance, as the first step in the partnership. Users can later select the feature as a withdrawal destination when selling crypto assets.

“By investing in Binance Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange service provider, we will provide Binance users with a solution that combines the convenience and security of PayPay,” said Masayoshi Yanase, Executive Officer and Head of Financial Strategy Division at PayPay.

PayPay has around 38 million users and is the largest Japanese mobile payment app.

“By combining PayPay’s massive user scale with Binance’s innovative technology, we are confident that we can bring Web3 closer to more people across Japan and provide safe and convenient cryptocurrency services,” Takeshi Chino, CEO of Binance Japan noted.

Japan Rapidly Adopts Crypto, Plans JPY-Pegged Stablecoin Launch This Year

The Southeast Asian nation has been increasingly adopting crypto, with several corporations turning to Bitcoin treasury strategies led by Tokyo-listed Metaplanet.

Metaplanet recently became the world’s 4th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder with a total of 30,823 BTC, worth approximately $3.3 billion.

Besides, per the recent Chainalysis report on crypto adoption this year, Japan saw the strongest growth. On-chain value received grew 120% in the 12 months to June 2025 relative to the 12 months prior, outpacing several APAC nations.

Previous regulatory restrictions have constrained the listing of stablecoins on domestic exchanges, although this is now beginning to change. JPYC, a Japanese startup, announced plans to launch the nation’s first JPY-backed stablecoin this year.