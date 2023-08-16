BTC $104,424.19 -0.02%
ETH $2,498.20 -1.73%
SOL $152.25 -2.23%
PEPE $0.000011 -1.09%
SHIB $0.000012 1.38%
DOGE $0.18 -1.54%
XRP $2.14 -1.00%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.50
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Binance Connect to Cease Operations on August 16 – What’s Going On?

Binance CFTC SEC
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Source: Adobe / prima91

As confirmed via email from a Binance spokesperson on August 15, Binance Connect, the regulated buy-and-sell crypto arm of the Binance exchange, will shut down on August 16.

The same day, the decentralized BNB Chain exchange known as Biswap posted a tweet announcing that Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange, had arrived at a challenging decision.

“After a thorough consideration, @binance has made a difficult decision to disable @Binance_Connect on August 15 due to its provider closing the supporting card payments service.” 

The move was undertaken in line with Binance’s strategic initiatives, which prioritize the concentration on its fundamental business activities.

The email received by Cointelegraph from a Binance spokesperson highlighted the company’s proactive approach to maintaining its operational efficiency and strategic alignment. 

The email stated, “At Binance, we periodically review our products and services to ensure that our resources remain focused on core efforts that align with our long-term strategy. In the last six years, Binance has grown from an exchange to a global blockchain ecosystem with multiple business lines. We consistently adapt and modify our business approach to changing market and user needs.”

This statement underscores Binance’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of the rapidly evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency landscape. 

The company’s recognition of its transformation from a mere exchange to a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem demonstrates its responsiveness to industry dynamics and user preferences.

 As the cryptocurrency market continues to witness fluctuations and emerging trends, Binance’s approach of flexible adaptation ensures that its services remain relevant and impactful for its global user base.

Bifinity’s Transformation: Launching Binance Connect, Partnering with Eqonex, and Navigating Regulatory Implications

On March 7, 2022, Bifinity, later known as Binance Connect, was launched as a fiat-to-crypto payments provider linking crypto businesses with traditional finance.

The platform supported 50 cryptocurrencies and accepted fiat payments through Visa and Mastercard. 

Bifinity partnered with crypto firms like Eqonex, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset investment company, to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional finance.

The same day, Bifinity formed a strategic alliance with Eqonex, involving a $36 million convertible loan to expand their products, including Eqonex’s crypto custody solution Digivault.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated that due to this investment, certain holders of Binance Group, Bifinity’s parent company, which lacks UK regulation, might be deemed beneficiaries of Eqonex. 

While Binance has faced various challenges recently, it’s important to note that these are not the only issues the company has encountered. 

In the same month, Binance Australia temporarily suspended its fiat services, attributing the action to a problem involving a third-party entity.

Subsequently, in June, Binance faced a setback when German regulators turned down its application for a crypto custody license.

However, July brought a positive development as the company managed to secure a crypto broker-dealer license from regulatory authorities in Dubai.

It’s worth highlighting that Binance’s legal battles have added another layer of complexity to its situation. 

Currently, the exchange is entangled in legal disputes with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). These regulatory bodies have alleged that Binance operates an unlicensed exchange within the United States. 

This legal strife has undoubtedly contributed to the challenges and uncertainties currently surrounding the company.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,369,926,331,444
-4.91
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
HABE Launches Ethereum-Based Platform for Creative Project Funding
2025-06-01 11:00:00
Bitcoin News
IMF Warns Against Pakistan’s Power Push for Bitcoin Mining, AI Data Centers
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-06-01 10:55:30
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors