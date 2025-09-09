Best New Cryptos Under $1 – 9 September

Some of tomorrow's biggest meme coins are trading very cheaply right now, here are 3 of the likeliest candidates to dominate the sector.

As the global cryptocurrency market begins its recovery and the total market cap pushes back toward $4 trillion, retail investors are once again hunting for the best meme cryptos to buy in 2025 under $1.

Below, we explore three trending meme coins that are generating serious buzz, why they stand out from the crowd, and why they may be among the best and most explosive affordable cryptos this year.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): The Dogecoin Rival That Could Explode in 2025

A bold new competitor to Dogecoin is making waves, introducing Maxi Doge ($MAXI), the roided-up cousin of the original meme coin.

With Dogecoin now established as a multibillion-dollar asset, its price action tends to mirror blue-chip cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum. While still iconic, Dogecoin’s volatility has cooled compared to its dramatic 2021 bull run highs.

For investors looking for high-risk, high-reward meme coins in 2025, Maxi Doge is quickly becoming a hot choice. Since launching its presale just weeks ago, the project has already raised nearly $2 million, showing strong early demand.

Built as an ERC-20 token, MAXI emphasizes community-driven growth, with plans to expand Telegram and Discord groups into full-fledged meme coin hubs featuring contests, trading competitions, and collaborations with other projects.

From its 150.24 billion supply, 25% goes towards the “Maxi Fund,” a pool for marketing and strategic partnerships. Holders also benefit from lucrative staking rewards, currently offering up to 163% APY (though yields decrease as more stakers join).

The token’s presale price is $0.0002565, with a slight price increase set to take effect within 60 hours.

Investors can participate directly through the Maxi Doge official website, using crypto wallets like MetaMask and Best Wallet or a bank card.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.

Visit the Official Website Here

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE): The Mine-to-Earn Meme Coin Everyone’s Talking About

Among the most innovative new meme coins of 2025, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is quickly becoming a standout project thanks to its unique model and rapid presale growth.

Launched just over two weeks ago, this ERC-20 meme coin has already raised nearly $1 million, showcasing growing momentum and rising investor excitement.

PEPENODE brands itself as the first “mine-to-earn” meme token. Instead of simple passive staking, users can build digital mining nodes that boost their staking rewards the more nodes they add.

This gamified approach encourages continued token accumulation and long-term participation, making it one of the most creative meme coins to watch in 2025.

Right now, PEPENODE is priced at $0.0010491 on its official presale site. Prices are designed to increase incrementally every few days until the presale concludes, rewarding early investors with the lowest entry point.

Stay updated through PEPENODE’s official X and Telegram pages.

Visit the Official Website Here

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE): Pepe’s Best Iteration Yet is Challenging Established Cryptos Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe

Finally, Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) is quickly carving out a name as one of the top meme coins to invest in 2025, blending humor with a strong retail trading community. Its beguiling premise helped it to become one of the largest meme coin presales in history, raising almost $74 million before listing.

Originally launched on Ethereum earlier this year, WEPE has already surged over 250% since late May. In the past 24 hours alone, it rose 7.3%, outperforming bigger meme coins such as Dogecoin ($DOGE), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), and Pepe ($PEPE).

The project’s core mission is simple: empower meme coin enthusiasts through community-led trading hubs where members share insights, signs, and collaborate on trading strategies.

Now, WEPE is expanding onto Solana, a move designed to increase scalability and reduce transaction costs. The clever part? Every Solana WEPE purchase automatically burns an equal amount of Ethereum-based WEPE 1:1. This ensures supply remains unchanged while expanding distribution across two major blockchains.

With Solana’s speed, lower gas fees, and massive user base, WEPE looks well-positioned to attract a wider audience and strengthen its momentum.

The new Solana version of WEPE is priced at just $0.001 and will soon be available through the official Wall Street Pepe site.

Stay updated through Wall Street Pepe’s official X and Telegram pages.