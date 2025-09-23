Best Crypto to Buy 23 September – XRP, Shiba Inu, Pepe

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 23, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

With countless cryptocurrencies to choose from in a burgeoning $4 trillion market, determining which one offers the best crypto buying opportunity right now can be overwhelming

Bitcoin sailed to a new record high of $124,128 just last month. Additionally, the space is diversifying, and enthusiasm remains strong for major altcoins and the best meme coins. Over the past year, numerous tokens have reached fresh highs, reflecting rising optimism within the crypto market.

Much of this renewed momentum can be linked to two major policy shifts in Washington. First, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first sweeping U.S. regulation focused on stablecoins. Second, the SEC unveiled Project Crypto, an initiative to update and clarify how securities laws apply to digital assets.

As sentiment improves, it’s worth examining how key altcoins such as XRP, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are today’s best dip buying opportunities to prepare for the next bull run.

Ripple ($XRP): Cross-Border Payments Leader and Blue-Chip Crypto for 2025

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) climbed to an all-time high (ATH) of $3.65 on July 18, the same day the GENIUS Act became law, surpassing its 2018 peak of $3.40. Since then, it has eased back to around $2.86, about 21.5% off its recent historic peak.

The token’s competitive edge comes from enabling low-cost, fast cross-border payments, offering a modern alternative to traditional networks such as SWIFT. This role has been reinforced by support from groups like the UN Capital Development Fund and even acknowledgment from the White House.

Ripple’s influence in the policy arena was also evident when CEO Brad Garlinghouse joined a high-profile White House roundtable on crypto regulation earlier this year. With the launch of the dollar-pegged RLUSD, Ripple has also positioned itself to take significant market share from the stablecoin sector.

Momentum accelerated in 2023 after a U.S. court ruled XRP’s retail sales were not securities, effectively ending a five-year clash with the SEC and delivering a milestone win for the broader industry.

In the past 12 months, XRP has soared 389%, quintupling Bitcoin’s 78% gains. Following July’s rally, the token found strong support at $3, although with the arrival of September, a month where crypto typically underperforms, it has slipped beneath that threshold.

Currently, XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) sits near 42 and may be reversing its course. The Fed’s recent rate cuts and the greenlighting of the first spot XRP ETF failed to unleash a full-scale XRP rall,y but many argue that it was expected and already priced in beforehand.

Looking forward, the SEC is expected to rule on additional spot XRP ETFs in mid-October, a decision that could lift the token above $4 within weeks.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB): Meme Coin Powerhouse Expanding Into Utility

Debuting in August 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has grown into the second-largest meme coin, boasting a market cap of over $7.2 billion.

In the last 24 hours, SHIB’s value rose 1%, outperforming the broader $78.1 billion meme coin sector, which crashed 7%.

Considering that the overall $4 trillion crypto market also rose 1% overnight, SHIB’s relatively stable price action, alongside its large market cap and expanding use cases, makes it trade more like a blue-chip crypto than a typical meme coin. It currently sits around $0.0000122.

Chart analysis suggests further potential upside. Over the last year, SHIB has developed two bullish formations: a descending wedge between November and March and a flag pattern since May.

Breaking through resistance at $0.000022 could pave the way toward $0.00003 by late October. In a stronger bull market, projections range from $0.00006 to $0.00009 by year’s end.

Unlike most meme coins, SHIB has tangible applications. These include Shibarium, an Ethereum-based Layer-2 designed to lower fees and speed up transactions, along with privacy-focused tools that broaden its utility.

Pepe ($PEPE): Meme Icon With Breakout Potential

Launched in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) quickly became one of the top meme coins by market cap, driven by the cultural appeal of Matt Furie’s iconic frog character in his webcomic Boy’s Club.

Its explosive growth led to many imitators, though none matched its success. With a market cap above $4 billion, Pepe has attracted attention the world over, even briefly cameoing as Elon Musk’s X profile picture.

Currently priced near $0.000009689, PEPE’s price remains virtually unchanged in the last 24 hours, highlighting its resilience.

However, it’s still 65% below its all-time high of $0.00002803 set in late 2024. However, crypto markets typically strengthen in October, and should “Uptober” materialize, meme coin fervour could mean Pepe is challenging its former high by November.

With its RSI at about 40 and downtrending, PEPE is in the midst of a sell-off that could further discount prices during the working week, providing a small window of a dip buying opportunity.

Supporters argue that improving macro conditions and growing investor confidence could help propel PEPE to new highs this summer.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): A Cutting-Edge Bitcoin Layer 2 Presale for 2025

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is quickly becoming one of the standout presales of 2025, aiming to introduce the first Bitcoin Layer 2 that combines viral meme appeal with scalability and decentralized governance.

The project’s goal is to expand Bitcoin’s utility by enabling faster payments, smart contracts, and community-led decision-making.

The presale has already raised approximately $17.7 million, with some analysts predicting gains of 10× or more after launch.

Powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER offers high-speed smart contracts with minimal transaction costs.

One of its key features is the Canonical Bridge, which enables near-instant Bitcoin transfers on its Layer 2 while supporting dApps, meme tokens, and payment processing at very low fees. A recent Coinsult audit reported no vulnerabilities, strengthening investor confidence.

The $HYPER token serves multiple functions within the ecosystem, from staking and transaction fees to governance rights.

Early presale buyers can earn staking rewards of up to 66% APY, along with voting rights once the platform is live.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.