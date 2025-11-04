BTC $103,989.27 -3.19%
ETH $3,490.14 -5.92%
SOL $159.64 -8.88%
PEPE $0.0000056 -7.55%
SHIB $0.0000089 -6.35%
DOGE $0.16 -4.73%
XRP $2.25 -5.85%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Balancer DeFi Protocol Recovers $19.3M Hours After Multi-Million Hack

Balancer Hack
The hacker used a key Ethereum mainnet to initiate a series of transactions, followed by the consolidation of funds onto mixers for laundering.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Balancer Hack

DeFi protocol Balancer suffered a major breach on Monday, affecting Balancer V2 Composable Stable Pools. Total losses across multiple chains reached over $128 million, per PeckShieldAlert.

However, a recent update from on-chain analyst EmberCN said that liquid staking, StakeWise, has managed to recover 5,041 osETH ($19.3 million) from the Balancer hacker via a contract call.

“So, the assets stolen by the hacker from Balancer have dropped from $117 million to $98 million,” EmberCN said, adding that over half of the stolen assets have been converted to ETH.

Balancer Hack in Detail

Nansen analysts first flagged suspicious transfers of WETH, osETH and wstETH to a fresh wallet. The attack ran for a few hours.

According to Cyvers Alerts, the hacker began laundering funds via Tornado Cash. Later, the attacker started swapping the stolen funds for Ethereum, Lookonchain stated.

A DeFi researcher on X, outlined the sophisticated sequence of smart-contract manipulations. According to the deep analysis, improper authorization and callback handling allowed the attacker to bypass safeguards.

“This enabled unauthorized swaps or balance manipulations across interconnected pools, draining assets in rapid succession (within minutes).”

The hacker used a key Ethereum mainnet to initiate a series of transactions, followed by the consolidation of funds onto mixers for laundering.

Hours later, the platform acknowledged the breach impacting its v2 pools. “Our engineering and security teams are investigating with high priority,” Balancer team wrote on X.

“All other Balancer pools are unaffected. This issue is isolated to V2 Composable Stable Pools and does not impact Balancer V3 or other Balancer pools.”’

Further, one whale has responded to the incident after being dormant for 3 years, withdrawing $6.5m from the platform.

DeFi Protocol TVL Slump

Balancer’s total value locked (TVL) has halved from $442M on 2 November to $214.52M in less than a day, DeFiLlama data revealed.

Similar to the incident, in September, DeFi yield platform Nemo Protocol suffered a cyberattack that resulted in $2.4 million in losses as its TVL crashed 75% from $6.3M.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of November Crash – But ETH Could Soar While Everything Else Crashes
2025-11-03 15:11:08
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, Aster by the End of 2025
2025-11-03 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Only 2% Away From a Major Breakout Zone – Big Move is About to Begin
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-11-04 08:59:39
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-11-04 01:51:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$103,989
3.19 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$3,490
5.92 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,631,518,355,254
-9.39
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of November Crash – But ETH Could Soar While Everything Else Crashes
2025-11-03 15:11:08
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, Aster by the End of 2025
2025-11-03 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Only 2% Away From a Major Breakout Zone – Big Move is About to Begin
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-11-04 08:59:39
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-11-04 01:51:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
BTCC Unveils 10% Deposit Bonus for 2025 — Earn up to 10,000 USDT on Your First Deposit
2025-11-04 09:50:49
Press Releases
WEEX Kicks Off 50% Deposit Bonus Campaign, Earn Up to 30,000 USDT
2025-11-04 09:41:33
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors