AURA Price Prediction: Dormant Token Explodes 5,970% in 24 Hours – How High Can it Go?
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
After more than a year in hibernation, the AURA price has exploded almost 60x over the past 24 hours, echoing the meme coin mania of late 2024.
Retail liquidity is flowing back into the meme coin scene, and AURA’s re-emergence has thrust it into the limelight in crypto spheres.
The sudden surge marks a sharp reversal from its steady post-election decline, with the mid-April market bottom proving a pivotal turning point.
This comes amid bullish sentiment around U.S. regulatory clarity, with SEC Chair Paul Atkins and Trump’s CFTC pick Brian Quintenz both signaling strong support for crypto.
Analyst Cautions Sudden Aura Rally as an “Expert Scam”
Commenting on the explosive AURA price rise, prominent crypto scam watchdog David flagged the token as an “Expert SCAM” in a June 10 X thread.
The post criticizes AURA’s lack of transparency, utility, or verifiable backing, with no clear partnerships or influencer support to justify the sudden move.
David also cautioned suspicious on-chain activity, with buy pressure occurring abruptly around 6 PM UTC, hinting at potential manipulation rather than organic demand.
Further red flags include concentrated token control and freshly bundled holdings, with many of AURA’s largest wallets creating new bundles the day of the rally.
The bundling strategy mimics common rug-pull behavior, spreading large positions across several connected wallets to obscure true ownership.
AURA Price Analysis: Has the Rally Run Its Course?
The AURA price appears to be near a peak as buying pressure begins to show its cracks, opening the door to profit taking and panic selling as latecomers become exit liquidity.
The AURA appears to be topping out as buying pressure begins to show its cracks, suggesting that profit-taking and panic selling could soon kick in—leaving latecomers as exit liquidity.
What goes up must come down, and with the RSI having gone vertical, spiking to an extreme 99.87—well above the overbought threshold of 70—a correction is likely to unfold in the near term.
This comes as the token faces stubborn resistance around $0.060, the same resistance zone that marked its late 2024 high. If bulls fail to push through, this could mark a local top.
A rejection here could trigger a sharp 40% correction back to the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement at $0.032, a typical area for consolidations after pumps.
However, if AURA stabilizes above $0.063 with strong volume, it may continue to the next major target at $0.10—an 80% upside aligned with the 1.618 Fibonacci extension.
That said, traders should remain alert to growing rug pull concerns, especially with recent wallet bundling behavior and supply centralization raising red flags.
Traders Can Make the Most of Tokens Like AURA With One Simple Tool
When it comes to meme coins, timing is everything. With tokens like AURA, hours could be the difference between a 60x or an 80% gain.
That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in. Its purpose-built Telegram trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd—where the real gains are made.
While trading bots are not a new concept, Snorter has been designed specifically for sniping with limit orders, MEV-resistant token swaps, copy trading, and even rug-pull protection.
It’s one thing to get in first, it’s another thing to know when to sell—Snorter Bot can help.
The project is off to a strong start—$SNORT has already raised almost $700,000 in its first two weeks of presale, likely driven by its high 483% APY on staking to rewards early investors.
You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Leading AI “Claude” Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP by End of 2025
- Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project
- Nasdaq Adds XRP to Settlement Price Index — How Will XRP Price React?
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Leading AI “Claude” Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP by End of 2025
- Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project
- Nasdaq Adds XRP to Settlement Price Index — How Will XRP Price React?