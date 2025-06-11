AURA Price Prediction: Dormant Token Explodes 5,970% in 24 Hours – How High Can it Go?

Meme coin speculators appear to have set their sights on AURA—a long-dormant sleeper pick that pushed micro-cap status overnight—but others warrant caution.

Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 11, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

After more than a year in hibernation, the AURA price has exploded almost 60x over the past 24 hours, echoing the meme coin mania of late 2024.

Retail liquidity is flowing back into the meme coin scene, and AURA’s re-emergence has thrust it into the limelight in crypto spheres.

The sudden surge marks a sharp reversal from its steady post-election decline, with the mid-April market bottom proving a pivotal turning point.

This comes amid bullish sentiment around U.S. regulatory clarity, with SEC Chair Paul Atkins and Trump’s CFTC pick Brian Quintenz both signaling strong support for crypto.

Analyst Cautions Sudden Aura Rally as an “Expert Scam”

Commenting on the explosive AURA price rise, prominent crypto scam watchdog David flagged the token as an “Expert SCAM” in a June 10 X thread.

🧵(1)🚨SCAM ALERT NO 1004 – FULL REPORT#CryptoScam #MemeCoinScam #RugPull



🔵aura, $aura

$DtR4D9FtVoTX2569gaL837ZgrB6wNjj6tkmnX9Rdk9B2



Rating: Level 3 – Expert SCAM

⛔️Very old coin, created over 1 year ago

⛔️Rugged from $70M MC to $500K, suddenly pumped today – no clear reason… pic.twitter.com/zTEEzD3HWf — David Crypto Scam Hunter (@CryptoScamHuntO) June 10, 2025

The post criticizes AURA’s lack of transparency, utility, or verifiable backing, with no clear partnerships or influencer support to justify the sudden move.

David also cautioned suspicious on-chain activity, with buy pressure occurring abruptly around 6 PM UTC, hinting at potential manipulation rather than organic demand.

Further red flags include concentrated token control and freshly bundled holdings, with many of AURA’s largest wallets creating new bundles the day of the rally.

AURA distribution and connections among the top 250 largest wallets. Source: Bubblemaps.

The bundling strategy mimics common rug-pull behavior, spreading large positions across several connected wallets to obscure true ownership.

AURA Price Analysis: Has the Rally Run Its Course?

The AURA price appears to be near a peak as buying pressure begins to show its cracks, opening the door to profit taking and panic selling as latecomers become exit liquidity.

The AURA appears to be topping out as buying pressure begins to show its cracks, suggesting that profit-taking and panic selling could soon kick in—leaving latecomers as exit liquidity.

AURA / USDT 1-day chart, major resistance zone. Source: TradingView, COINEX.

What goes up must come down, and with the RSI having gone vertical, spiking to an extreme 99.87—well above the overbought threshold of 70—a correction is likely to unfold in the near term.

This comes as the token faces stubborn resistance around $0.060, the same resistance zone that marked its late 2024 high. If bulls fail to push through, this could mark a local top.

A rejection here could trigger a sharp 40% correction back to the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement at $0.032, a typical area for consolidations after pumps.

However, if AURA stabilizes above $0.063 with strong volume, it may continue to the next major target at $0.10—an 80% upside aligned with the 1.618 Fibonacci extension.

That said, traders should remain alert to growing rug pull concerns, especially with recent wallet bundling behavior and supply centralization raising red flags.

Traders Can Make the Most of Tokens Like AURA With One Simple Tool

When it comes to meme coins, timing is everything. With tokens like AURA, hours could be the difference between a 60x or an 80% gain.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in. Its purpose-built Telegram trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd—where the real gains are made.

While trading bots are not a new concept, Snorter has been designed specifically for sniping with limit orders, MEV-resistant token swaps, copy trading, and even rug-pull protection.

It’s one thing to get in first, it’s another thing to know when to sell—Snorter Bot can help.

Other trading bots vs Snorter Bot.

The project is off to a strong start—$SNORT has already raised almost $700,000 in its first two weeks of presale, likely driven by its high 483% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.