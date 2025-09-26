BTC $109,105.47 -2.09%
ETH $3,893.35 -2.08%
SOL $193.05 -3.32%
PEPE $0.0000090 -3.28%
SHIB $0.000011 -2.14%
DOGE $0.22 -3.00%
XRP $2.72 -4.05%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.47
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Aster Compensates Traders After XPL Perpetual Price Spike Triggers Losses

ASTER DEX Perpetual Futures
The disruption occurred late Thursday evening, when the price of XPL surged to over $4, despite trading at approximately $1.30 on other platforms.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Aster Compensates Traders After XPL Perpetual Price Spike Triggers Losses

Aster, the decentralized perpetuals exchange backed by YZi Labs, known for its ties to Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, has reimbursed traders who suffered losses following an abnormal price spike in its XPL perpetual contract.

Key Takeaways:

  • Aster swiftly reimbursed traders in USDT after an XPL price glitch triggered forced liquidations.
  • The spike was likely caused by a transition error during the shift from pre-launch to live trading.
  • Despite the incident, Aster’s market presence continues to grow, recently surpassing Hyperliquid in daily volume.

The disruption occurred late Thursday evening, when the price of XPL surged to over $4, despite trading at approximately $1.30 on other platforms.

In a statement posted to X, Aster acknowledged the issue and reassured users that “all funds are SAFU,” pledging a full investigation and compensation for affected traders.

Aster Begins Rapid USDT Reimbursements After XPL Price Glitch

Within an hour, the exchange confirmed the incident was resolved and began reimbursing liquidated users in USDT.

The initial round of reimbursements was completed within three hours, followed by compensation for trading and liquidation fees.

According to community speculation, the issue may have stemmed from an internal oversight during the shift from pre-launch to live trading for XPL contracts.

Some users suggested Aster had previously hardcoded the index price at $1 and capped the mark price during testing.

When those controls were lifted without syncing to the live market, a sharp price jump triggered forced liquidations. Aster has not officially confirmed the cause but stated it is continuing to investigate.

The value of the compensated losses remains undisclosed, though estimates from traders suggest the liquidations ran into the millions.

The XPL listing came just hours after the mainnet launch of Plasma, a stablecoin-focused Layer 1 blockchain.

Plasma debuted with more than $2 billion in total value locked in stablecoins, immediately placing it among the top 10 blockchains by stablecoin liquidity. XPL, its native token, quickly reached a fully diluted valuation above $12 billion.

The incident comes during a surge in Aster’s market presence. Since launching its ASTER token on September 17, the platform’s valuation soared from $560 million to over $15 billion.

Aster has recently overtaken rival Hyperliquid in daily perpetuals volume and is expected to close the month with record-breaking figures.

Aster’s unique “hidden orders” feature, allowing users to place invisible limit orders, has helped it differentiate in the crowded perp DEX landscape, where transparency is typically the norm.

Aster Fuels Perp DEX Boom with $70B Record Volume

Perpetual trading volumes on decentralized exchanges hit a record high of $70 billion on Thursday, marking the third consecutive day of volume growth.

Aster, a new derivatives platform on BNB Chain, led the surge, contributing nearly $36 billion, or more than half, of total perp DEX activity, surpassing Hyperliquid and Lighter.

The surge follows a week of explosive growth for Aster, which topped $24.7 billion in volume the previous day.

Much of the platform’s momentum is attributed to incentive farming: users earn points by trading, minting, or holding assets, making them eligible for future airdrops.

As reported, crypto exchange OKX built a decentralized perpetuals trading platform similar to Hyperliquid and ASTER, but shelved its mainnet launch due to regulatory concerns, according to founder and CEO Star Xu.

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-24 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-25 13:34:13
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-25 13:48:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-25 13:50:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,904,950,454,367
-7.67
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-24 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-25 13:34:13
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-25 13:48:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-25 13:50:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Story Protocol Down 50% from ATH as Fundamentals Show Weakness – Is $5 Next?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-26 12:24:50
Press Releases
The Smartest Way to Get Your Coins to Work for You in 2025 Through CryptoMiningFirm
2025-09-26 11:45:00
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors