As Long Liquidations Hit the Market, Bitcoin Loses 6% Overnight. Will The Price Crash Further?

Author Arslan Butt Author Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. He brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 28, 2024 23:20 EDT

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency, dropped below the $59,000 mark on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap also fell to $2.08 trillion, marking a 6% decline over 24 hours. Bitcoin is consolidating below $59,000 as investors take profits and liquidate positions.

One of the larger liquidation events has been taking place, as during the night more than $300 million has been liquidated from the markets in this correction.



Remarkable: $ETH has seen the largest liquidation, not Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/eY7dxFBKdc — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 28, 2024

This drop triggered widespread liquidations, affecting over 87,000 traders and resulting in losses exceeding $320 million.

Market Concerns: Investors are cautious ahead of upcoming U.S. GDP and PCE Index data, anticipating potentially unfavorable outcomes that could impact the market further.

Binance Sees $2.6 Billion Bitcoin Withdrawal, Sparking Market Concerns

Over 44,800 Bitcoin, valued at more than $2.6 billion, were withdrawn from Binance within 24 hours, raising concerns about potential market impacts. This significant outflow, highlighted on August 28, 2024, by Wealth Mastery via Lark Davis, has left the market questioning the reasons behind it.

⚡️44,808 Bitcoin worth over $2.6B has been withdrawn from Binance in the past 24 hours.



Free Palestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/SJKzkOdnVo — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) August 28, 2024

Regulatory scrutiny on Binance and ongoing market volatility may have prompted users to move their assets, possibly to avoid potential issues.

Additionally, Bitcoin’s recent price drop could have driven investors to transfer their holdings to other exchanges or private wallets in anticipation of further market fluctuations.

Key Points:

Liquidity Concerns: This large withdrawal could strain Binance’s liquidity, increasing transaction challenges, spreads, and volatility.

This large withdrawal could strain Binance’s liquidity, increasing transaction challenges, spreads, and volatility. Market Impact: The broader crypto market may also feel pressure, potentially leading to further fluctuations as more details emerge.

SEC’s New ETF Reporting Rules Could Reshape Bitcoin and Crypto Market

The U.S. SEC plans to introduce new rules requiring ETFs and mutual funds to report their portfolio holdings monthly, instead of the current quarterly schedule.

These changes, effective November 2025 (with smaller funds given until May 2026), aim to enhance market transparency, allowing investors to make more informed decisions.

While the increased transparency could benefit crypto ETF investors by providing more timely information, there are concerns, especially for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF issuers, who will need to comply with these reporting standards.

🇺🇸 | JUST IN: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently passed a new regulation mandating that mutual funds and ETFs must disclose their portfolio holdings monthly, increasing the frequency from the previous requirement of quarterly reporting. pic.twitter.com/YO2a7xII4c — ASMX1Q (@asmx1q) August 28, 2024

Key Points:

Increased Transparency: Monthly reporting could offer investors better insights into market movements.

Monthly reporting could offer investors better insights into market movements. Regulatory Concerns: The SEC’s recent actions, such as a wells notice to OpenSea, have sparked fears of regulatory overreach in the digital asset space.

The market is closely watching how these new rules will impact the evolving crypto ETF landscape.

Bitcoin Struggles Below $60K with Critical Support at $58K

Bitcoin is trading at $59,150 and has recently dipped below a crucial upward trendline at $61,800, leading to a break of key levels, including the psychological $60,000 mark.

This decline has positioned $58,000 as a critical support level, coinciding with a double-bottom pattern, indicating potential short-term stability.

However, previous support levels around $60,000 and $61,850 are now acting as resistance, limiting any immediate upward movement. If Bitcoin breaks above $60,000, it may retest the $61,850 area.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Key Points:

Immediate Support: $58,000

$58,000 Immediate Resistance: $60,000 and $61,850

If Bitcoin fails to maintain above $58,000, it could drop to the next support at $56,150, with further downside risks towards $54,580. Bitcoin remains bearish below $60,270, but a break above could renew bullish momentum.

