Argentina to Include Ethereum and Blockchain in High School Curricula

The country will also launch an online Solidity course.

The Ministry of Education of the City of Buenos Aires has partnered with the ETH Kipu Foundation to introduce Ethereum and blockchain technology into the high school curriculum.

The initiative, which positions Argentina ahead of its Latin American peers, aims to equip students with the skills necessary to thrive in the emerging tech economy.

Beginning August 27, high school students in Buenos Aires will have the opportunity to engage in professional internships focused on blockchain projects.

Argentina to Launch Online Solidity Course

In addition to the in-school programs, the partnership includes the development of an online Solidity course, a programming language used to develop Ethereum applications.

The course will be available to 500 students aged 18 and older, providing them with the tools to become active participants in the Ethereum development community.

The training is expected to pave the way for young Argentines to develop applications that can be integrated into local business operations, potentially boosting the country’s economic prospects.

To ensure the success of the initiative, the ETH Kipu Foundation has also committed to training 30 teachers through a hybrid training program focused on Ethereum and blockchain technology.

While there is no information yet on whether this program will be expanded to other cities or provinces in Argentina, the current efforts mark a significant step forward in the country’s embrace of digital innovation.

Paula D., co-founder of the ETH Kipu Foundation, expressed optimism about the program’s potential impact.

“By integrating Ethereum education into high schools, we’re not just teaching students about technology—we’re giving them the tools to shape the future,” she said.

“This initiative will open up new career opportunities for young people and place Argentina at the forefront of the global blockchain movement.”

Milei Administration Reverses Course on Crypto Tax Benefits Law

Earlier this year, Argentina’s President Javier Milei decided to remove the proposed crypto tax law from a controversial omnibus reform package in a bid to expedite the approval of a set of reforms.

The bill, known as the “Ley Ómnibus” or the “Law of Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines,” initially included provisions that required taxpayers to declare ownership of previously undisclosed assets, including cryptocurrencies.

However, Minister of Interior Guillermo Francos announced the removal of these clauses, citing the need for rapid economic development and legislative efficiency as the driving factors behind the decision.

Argentina is currently grappling with a severe inflation crisis, with the country recording the fourth-highest annual inflation rate in the world at 200%.

Meanwhile, the country has been one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency markets.

According to research from GWI, Argentina has one of the highest ownership rates of digital assets at 23.5%, only second to Turkey at 27.1%.