BTC $113,001.00 -0.76%
ETH $4,293.73 -0.25%
SOL $182.86 -2.10%
PEPE $0.000010 -1.74%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.29%
DOGE $0.21 -2.33%
XRP $2.85 -1.81%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.16
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate Scores $16K Profit From Shorting Kanye West’s YZY Coin

Meme Coins
Kanye West’s YZY token rocketed to a $3b within minutes of launch before crashing to $100m, with over 94% of supply controlled by insiders.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Tate

Andrew Tate has pocketed a $16,000 profit after betting against Kanye West’s meme token YZY, even as the controversial cryptocurrency continues to unravel.

The former kickboxer and self-styled entrepreneur opened a three-times leveraged short on YZY at $0.8524, according to blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain. With the token now trading near $0.77, his position remains in the green.

But while the trade looks like a win, Tate’s broader track record in crypto markets is far less flattering. On Hyperliquid, a decentralized perpetuals exchange, he has made 80 trades to date.

Only 29 were profitable, giving him a win rate of just 36.25% and total losses of around $699,000, Lookonchain data shows.

Concentrated Holdings Fuel Sharp Rise And Faster Collapse

YZY itself has mirrored the hype-fueled rise and spectacular falls that often define celebrity-linked tokens. The coin soared to a $3b market capitalization within 40 minutes of launch this week, propelled by Ye’s star power and broader speculative frenzy.

That momentum quickly evaporated, with the token plunging almost 23% in the past 24 hours alone to $0.7743, according to CoinGecko. Its market cap now sits near $100.3m.

Behind the price swings lies a concentration of power. Blockchain data shows that over 94% of supply was in the hands of insiders at launch. A single multisig wallet controlled 87% before retail investors could meaningfully participate.

Those insiders appear to have booked huge gains. One wallet, labeled “6MNWV8,” spent 450,611 USDC to buy 1.29m tokens at $0.35 each, later selling most for 1.39m USDC and retaining holdings still worth $600,000.

Another whale put in 12,170 SOL, valued at $2.28m, for 2.67m tokens and continues to hold an unrealized gain of about $6m.

Hype-Driven Ventures Keep Tate In The Spotlight Despite Losses

Tate’s role as a trader has often drawn attention, not least because of his own ventures in memecoins. His Daddy Tate ($DADDY) token launched on Solana, reaching a $124.57m market cap by July 2024 before collapsing to $17.79m a year later. On-chain records later showed 11 wallets bought up 20% of the supply just before Tate began promoting it.

He has also linked his name to Andrew Tate’s Dog ($G), another short-lived attempt to capitalize on the meme token trend. Critics argue these projects lean more on celebrity hype than sustainable communities or technology.

Even his leveraged bets have carried controversy. Tate once claimed a 138.5% profit on a 25x long position in Ethereum, but blockchain analysis later revealed steep net losses.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Recover After $112K Test and $1M Call?
2025-08-20 22:57:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Chainlink
LINK
$24.83
3.24 %
Chainlink
Solana
SOL
$182.86
2.10 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,045,763,964,473
-2.89
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Recover After $112K Test and $1M Call?
2025-08-20 22:57:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
OKB, Arbitrum, SEI: The Altcoin Season Trio That Could Make You Filthy Rich
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-13 18:37:21
Altcoin News
Why Ethena, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid Could Lead the Next Altcoin Season Leg
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-11 18:12:54
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors