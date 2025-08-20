AMTD Firms Roll Out Crypto-for-Stock Swap Program on NYSE

The initiative, unveiled Tuesday, involves AMTD IDEA (AMTD), AMTD Digital (HKD), and The Generation Essentials Group (TGE).

Three affiliated AMTD Group companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange have announced a program that would allow crypto holders to swap digital assets for newly issued shares.

Key Takeaways: AMTD firms proposed a crypto-for-stock swap letting investors exchange Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, BNB, and USDC for newly issued shares.

The program is pitched as a bridge between crypto and equities.

Market reaction was mixed, with AMTD shares up slightly while AMTD Digital and TGE declined.

Under the plan, holders of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether (USDT), Binance’s BNB, and USD Coin (USDC) could exchange their tokens for stock, with pricing determined at prevailing market values through mutual agreement. Allocations could be distributed across the three issuers.

AMTD Pitches Crypto-to-Equity Bridge for Investors

The firms described the program as a “conduit and effective means” to diversify portfolios, positioning it as a bridge between digital assets and the traditional equity markets.

The proposal also covers American depositary shares (ADS), giving participants exposure to U.S.-traded securities tied to foreign issuers.

AMTD highlighted its broader ecosystem as part of the offering. Headquartered in France with operations in Singapore, the group runs businesses in media, marketing, investments, and hospitality.

TGE owns fashion title L’Officiel and The Art Newspaper, alongside entertainment ventures and premium properties.

The companies said these assets would be leveraged to deliver VIP experiences, financial education, and leisure opportunities alongside the stock issuances.

Despite the ambitious framing, the announcement left many details unresolved. No timeline, investor eligibility criteria, issuance caps, lockup periods, or custody and settlement mechanics were disclosed.

The firms stressed that the statement was not an offer or solicitation.

Market reaction was mixed. AMTD shares rose 1.9% on the day, while AMTD Digital and TGE fell 3.5% and 6.2% respectively, according to Google Finance data.

By market size, all three remain relatively small issuers: AMTD at $176 million, HKD at $509 million, and TGE at $161 million.

Questions remain over how the program would be structured legally and whether it would involve registered offerings, private placements, or offshore transactions.

The companies have yet to clarify if U.S. investors would be eligible to participate.

Interest in Crypto Listings Surges

AMTD’s move comes amid heightened investor interest in crypto listings. Circle’s June debut saw shares surge nearly 10x from the $31 offering price before settling at $149.

Earlier this week, institutional exchange Bullish more than tripled from its $37 IPO price on its first trading day, closing near $70 on Friday.

Several other crypto firms, including OKX, Grayscale, and Kraken, have either hinted at or initiated plans to go public. Meanwhile, listed industry leaders like Coinbase and MicroStrategy have recently hit multi-year highs.

The IPO push comes as the regulatory climate shifts in favor of digital assets. Since President Trump’s return to office in January, the SEC has dropped most cases against crypto firms.

The Trump administration has also advanced its pro-crypto agenda with a series of policy and regulatory moves.

President Trump signed an executive order urging regulators to remove barriers that prevent 401(k) plans from including alternative assets such as cryptocurrencies.