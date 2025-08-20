ALT5 Sigma Denies SEC Probe Rumors Amid $1.5B Trump Crypto Deal

Speculation emerged Tuesday that venture capitalist Jon Isaac was facing a probe over alleged earnings inflation and insider share sales.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Last updated: August 20, 2025

ALT5 Sigma has pushed back against reports linking the firm and one of its executives to a fresh U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation, just days after announcing a $1.5 billion deal with Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial (WLF).

Key Takeaways: ALT5 Sigma denied rumors linking Jon Isaac to an SEC probe tied to its $1.5B deal with Trump’s World Liberty Financial.

Shares of ALT5 tumbled over 10% and extended losses after-hours despite the company’s swift rebuttal.

Records show Isaac previously held a consulting role with ALT5, converting debt into shares, while still leading Live Ventures.

The claims, first reported by The Information, quickly circulated across financial media and social platforms.

ALT5 responded within hours on X, denying that Isaac was ever president or adviser to the company, and stressing it had no knowledge of any ongoing SEC investigation into its activities.

Isaac also issued his own statement on X, saying the reports “contain significant factual errors regarding my role and current regulatory status.”

The denial did little to stabilize market reaction. Shares of ALT5 (ALTS) fell 10.5% on Tuesday to $10.48 and extended losses in after-hours trading, dropping to $5.39, erasing gains made since the company disclosed plans on August 12 to sell 200 million shares for $1.5 billion to build WLF’s corporate treasury.

The confusion underscores the heightened scrutiny around Trump’s World Liberty Financial, which has already been accused of insider trading and market manipulation since its launch earlier this month.

Though distancing himself from the latest rumors, Isaac’s history with ALT5 is more nuanced.

He acknowledged he previously “took over” JanOne Inc., ALT5’s predecessor, but stepped aside before its 2024 U.S. listing and rebrand.

He now leads Live Ventures, an investment firm closely linked to ALT5, while retaining over 1 million ALTS shares worth about $5.48 million.

“I am a big believer and supporter of ALT5 Sigma, want nothing but the best for the company,” Isaac said, adding that he continues to purchase shares daily.

Corporate records show ALT5’s current president and chairman is Tony Isaac, Jon’s father.

However, an SEC filing from December revealed that Jon Isaac signed a two-year consulting agreement with ALT5 in March 2024, providing advice on business strategy, restructuring, client growth, and product development.

Under that deal, Isaac converted a $540,000 promissory note plus interest into 465,753 ALTS shares.

Trump Administration Pushes Pro-Crypto Agenda

The Trump administration advanced its pro-crypto agenda last week with a series of policy and regulatory moves.

President Trump signed an executive order urging regulators to remove barriers that prevent 401(k) plans from including alternative assets such as cryptocurrencies.

If implemented, the reforms could allow millions of Americans to allocate retirement funds to Bitcoin and other digital assets through regulated channels.

Trump also nominated economist Stephen Miran, a digital asset advocate, to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, signaling continuity in his administration’s pro-crypto stance.

In a separate executive order, Trump moved to end “debanking” practices that target lawful crypto firms.

The Blockchain Association praised the measures as a “historic shift” that would expand consumer choice, empower wealth-building, and reduce operational barriers for blockchain businesses.

The SEC added to the positive momentum by clarifying that certain liquid staking models, such as those involving receipt tokens like stETH, are not securities.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins reinforced his commitment to keeping crypto innovation in the US, pledging a proactive approach to regulation and a shift away from enforcement-led policymaking.