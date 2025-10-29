BTC $113,285.14 -1.93%
Alibaba’s Qwen3-MAX AI With Explosive 3-Month Solana Price Prediction – Is SOL Going to Hit $320 By January 2026?

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

As the markets finally start to recover and money rotates out of gold and back into risk assets, Solana is still one of the favorites among retail investors.

With Qwen AI outperforming in the Alpha Arena trading contest, a lot of traders are suddenly paying attention to its opinions. We asked it for an Solana price prediction over the next three months, and let’s just say, its outlook was very bullish.

Is Solana Price Going to Hit $320 By January 2026?

As Solana continues to hold the key 186 to 190 support zone, Qwen AI is predicting a potential move to around 320 dollars by January 2026.

The reasoning comes down to a few big factors. Solana has historically performed very well in Q4, and the ecosystem keeps getting stronger. Upgrades like Firedancer are improving network speed and stability, and Solana still leads the industry in daily active users as well as DeFi and NFT volume.

It is also outperforming other major Layer 1s like Ethereum and BNB in on-chain activity. Plus, major partnerships with companies like Visa, Shopify, and now Western Union show that institutions are betting on Solana’s future.

Upcoming ETF Approvals Could Spark The Rally

Hong Kong recently approved the first Solana ETFs, which gave the market a nice boost. Now all eyes are on the upcoming U.S. ETF decisions. If approval happens there too, it could trigger major inflows and help Solana smash through its current resistance level.

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

Solana’s price tapped resistance around 205 dollars and then pulled back to retest 197, which has now flipped into support. Price is sitting just above that level right now, building a calm consolidation phase before its next move.

A clean break and close above 205 could push SOL toward the next resistance trendline near 215, and from there, the chart opens up more upside targets.

Qwen AI even laid out a full path for Solana. It expects a breakout over 215 in November, followed by a strong push toward 320 dollars by January. With all the catalysts lined up for Solana, that prediction does not sound too far-fetched.

The Only Wallet You Will Ever Need: BEST WALLET

If Solana really does take off the way Qwen is calling it, traders will want their bags organized and ready for the run. That is why a lot of smart investors are moving their portfolios into Best Wallet before things get crazy.

Best Wallet makes it easy to stack and manage all your top altcoins in one clean and secure app. You can hold Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and anything else you are betting on for the next leg of the bull market.

And here is the real bonus. Best Wallet has its own token, BEST, which gives early users extra perks. Holding BEST gets you access to exclusive airdrops, higher staking rewards up to 79%, early access to new listings, and boosted yields when the cycle ramps up.

Best Wallet gives you the right setup to store, earn, and be prepared for what’s coming.

[LIVE] Crypto Price Tracker: Is the Fed’s 98% Likely Rate Cut the Catalyst Crypto Has Been Waiting For?
2025-10-29 13:23:29
Pi Coin Price Prediction: Pi Coin Pumps After Mainnet Migration As Price Skyrockets 30% in A Week – Is it Going To $0.50 in November 2025?
2025-10-29 12:45:13
