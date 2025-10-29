Alibaba’s Qwen3-MAX AI With Explosive 3-Month Solana Price Prediction – Is SOL Going to Hit $320 By January 2026?

As the markets finally start to recover and money rotates out of gold and back into risk assets, Solana is still one of the favorites among retail investors.

With Qwen AI outperforming in the Alpha Arena trading contest, a lot of traders are suddenly paying attention to its opinions. We asked it for an Solana price prediction over the next three months, and let’s just say, its outlook was very bullish.

Is Solana Price Going to Hit $320 By January 2026?

As Solana continues to hold the key 186 to 190 support zone, Qwen AI is predicting a potential move to around 320 dollars by January 2026.

The reasoning comes down to a few big factors. Solana has historically performed very well in Q4, and the ecosystem keeps getting stronger. Upgrades like Firedancer are improving network speed and stability, and Solana still leads the industry in daily active users as well as DeFi and NFT volume.

It is also outperforming other major Layer 1s like Ethereum and BNB in on-chain activity. Plus, major partnerships with companies like Visa, Shopify, and now Western Union show that institutions are betting on Solana’s future.

Upcoming ETF Approvals Could Spark The Rally

Hong Kong recently approved the first Solana ETFs, which gave the market a nice boost. Now all eyes are on the upcoming U.S. ETF decisions. If approval happens there too, it could trigger major inflows and help Solana smash through its current resistance level.

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

Solana’s price tapped resistance around 205 dollars and then pulled back to retest 197, which has now flipped into support. Price is sitting just above that level right now, building a calm consolidation phase before its next move.

A clean break and close above 205 could push SOL toward the next resistance trendline near 215, and from there, the chart opens up more upside targets.

Qwen AI even laid out a full path for Solana. It expects a breakout over 215 in November, followed by a strong push toward 320 dollars by January. With all the catalysts lined up for Solana, that prediction does not sound too far-fetched.

