Alibaba’s Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?

Author Ahmed Balaha



Last updated: October 28, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

As the markets finally start to recover and money rotates out of gold and back into risk assets, XRP is still one of the favorites among retail investors.

With Qwen AI outperforming in the Alpha Arena trading contest, a lot of traders are suddenly paying attention to its opinions. We asked it for an XRP prediction over the next three months, and let’s just say, its outlook was very bullish.

XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 by January 2026?

A 45 to 60 percent upside by January seems reasonable, and that is exactly what Qwen predicted for XRP. It gave a target range of 3.80 to 4.20 by January, calling it a realistic and optimistic goal.

Qwen AI did not stop there. It even explained why. From a technical point of view, XRP bounced perfectly off the strong 2.20 support after the recent crash. And with the RSI sitting around 63, Qwen believes a clean breakout above 2.85 would confirm the next big bullish move.

Plus, the ETF decision window opens in January. If an XRP ETF gets approved, that could be the exact catalyst needed to keep this bullish trend going.

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

Other Key Drivers Supporting This Bullish Outlook

Technicals alone are not enough, and there is still a chance ETFs get rejected while flows remain low. That is why Qwen added more reasons behind its prediction, starting with regulatory clarity under Trump, which investors have been waiting on for years.

And then there is the seasonal boost. Q4 has historically been one of the most explosive times for crypto. If the Fed goes ahead with rate cuts, that could push more liquidity into altcoins and risk assets, especially XRP.

