46% Use Crypto to Hedge Inflation, 63% for Passive Income — What This Means for Investors

46% of global users now cite inflation protection as their primary reason for entering crypto, up from 29% in Q1.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Last updated: 
46% Use Crypto to Hedge Inflation, 63% for Passive Income — What It Means for Investors

Amid rising global inflation and regional economic pressures, a growing share of users now see crypto as a tool to protect wealth and generate income.

Key Takeaways:

  • 46% of users now enter crypto to hedge against inflation, up from 29% last quarter.
  • Latin America leads in passive income adoption, with 63% of new users citing it as their main entry point.
  • Wealth is shifting toward mid-tier wallets as high-net-worth holdings decline in East Asia.

According to MEXC’s H1 2025 user survey, 46% of global users now cite inflation protection as their primary reason for entering crypto, up from 29% in Q1.

The shift is most pronounced in East Asia, where that figure more than doubled to 52%, and the Middle East, which rose from 27% to 45%. With local currencies under pressure, crypto is emerging as a defensive asset.

Latin America Leads Crypto Surge as 63% Enter for Passive Income

Meanwhile, Latin America is leading in community-driven adoption. Memecoin ownership climbed from 27% to 34%, the highest regional jump, and 63% of new users said passive income was their main reason for entering the space.

In contrast, South Asia has become the global center for trading activity. Spot trading reached 52% of all user activity there, while 53% of South Asian users cited financial independence as their motivation.

Across regions, public chain tokens remain the most widely held assets. Over 65% of users globally include them in their portfolios, rising to 74% in Latin America and 70% in Southeast Asia.

Stablecoin usage stayed steady at 50%, suggesting a balance between volatility hedging and yield-seeking.

The survey also highlights shifting wealth distribution. In East Asia, the number of wallets holding over $20,000 in crypto dropped from 39% to 33%, reflecting regulatory uncertainty and profit-taking.

However, mid-tier wallets ($5k–$20k) are on the rise globally, signaling broader participation.

Looking ahead to Q3, MEXC forecasts more users entering crypto for wealth protection, a continued rise in structured trading strategies, and expanding portfolio diversification.

With memecoins and AI tokens attracting short-term attention, core holdings like public chain assets are expected to remain dominant.

“From inflation hedges in East Asia to community-led growth in Latin America, adoption is no longer monolithic,” said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC.

“Our focus is on delivering products tailored to local needs, while supporting a globally trusted crypto ecosystem.”

Over 50 Million Americans Now Own Crypto

An April Harris Poll commissioned by the National Cryptocurrency Association revealed that 21% of US adults, roughly 55 million people, own crypto, reflecting the sector’s shift into the financial mainstream.

Far from the stereotypical young tech crowd, holders now span a wide range of ages, professions, and income levels.

Nearly 9 million are over 55, and many use crypto not just for investment, but for everyday activities like payments, remittances, and gaming.

The study also showed that 76% of crypto users report a positive life impact, citing benefits such as financial independence and access to global markets.

While 39% have used crypto for payments, more than half view it as a long-term investment. The majority believe crypto can advance financial inclusion and innovation, though many express concern over harsh regulation potentially stifling progress.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content.
Read More
