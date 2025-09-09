BTC $110,917.80 -1.37%
Crypto Regulation News

12 Senate Democrats Release Crypto Regulation Framework, End Party’s Public Silence

Crypto Regulation United States
12 Senate Democrats release crypto regulation framework ending party's public silence while targeting Trump conflicts and requiring bipartisan oversight at SEC and CFTC.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Twelve Senate Democrats released a unified crypto regulation framework Tuesday, ending months of public silence on digital asset legislation.

According to a report by Axios, the group includes Mark Warner (Va.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Adam Schiff (Calif.), and Ruben Gallego (Ariz.), among others, who had previously avoided articulating clear positions on comprehensive crypto market structure bills.

This marks the first coordinated Democratic stance on crypto regulation after Republicans dominated legislative conversations throughout 2025, with the party now attempting to influence debates that have largely proceeded without their input.

“We owe it to the millions of Americans who participate in this market to create clear rules of the road that protect consumers and safeguard our markets,” the senators wrote in their joint statement.

12 Senate Democrats Release Crypto Regulation Framework, End Party's Public Silence
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) meeting with newly elected Democratic Senators in his office. (Source: GettyImage)

Democratic Framework Details Key Provisions

The framework calls for closing regulatory gaps where no clear rules exist for trading and issuing digital assets, while creating pathways for issuers to provide adequate consumer disclosures.

Under their proposal, the Securities and Exchange Commission would be required to swiftly incorporate existing digital asset platforms into its regulatory framework with appropriate oversight mechanisms.

The plan also mandates that crypto platforms register with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to prevent illicit finance activities and strengthen anti-money laundering safeguards.

Additionally, the framework ensures both the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the SEC receive adequate staffing and funding to perform their expanded oversight duties in the digital asset space.

Eleven of the twelve senators previously voted for stablecoin legislation that passed Congress earlier this year, which means there has been some existing bipartisan cooperation on specific crypto regulations.

However, the framework specifically targets President Trump’s growing involvement in the crypto industry by proposing to block elected officials and their families from issuing, endorsing, or profiting from digital assets.

The senators also want commissioners from both parties sitting at the SEC and CFTC to create quorums for digital asset rulemaking, responding to Trump’s recent dismissals of Democratic officials at independent agencies.

“We also must ensure that digital assets are not used to finance illicit activities or to line the pockets of politicians and their families,” the statement emphasized.

Broader Context Shows Democrats Playing Catch-Up

This coordinated position emerges after significant internal Democratic divisions that became apparent during heated closed-door meetings in June, where party members clashed over crypto policy approaches.

The framework follows substantial Republican momentum on crypto legislation, including July’s major Senate draft by Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott that expanded from 35 to 182 pages in subsequent versions.

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has earlier pushed for aggressive timelines to deliver market structure legislation to Trump’s desk before Thanksgiving, which at the time put pressure on Democratic engagement.

Meanwhile, crypto regulation has become a top congressional priority, with industry groups like Fairshake deploying $195 million in the 2024 elections to influence legislative outcomes.

The formation of a bipartisan Congressional Crypto Caucus in March 2025 showed growing institutional momentum for crypto-friendly legislation across party lines.

Yet negotiations around Senate crypto trading bills remain challenging, with Republicans uncertain about concessions needed to secure the seven Democratic votes required for passage.

The Democratic framework positions the party as seeking more restrictive approaches than Republicans, particularly regarding conflicts of interest and bipartisan oversight requirements.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) continues opposing crypto legislation, arguing Republican proposals would create a “superhighway” for corruption in the Trump administration.

The framework now sets up negotiations between crypto-friendly Democrats and Republicans who must bridge policy differences on enforcement priorities, presidential conflicts, and regulatory jurisdiction.

With comprehensive crypto market structure legislation facing a more complex path than the bipartisan stablecoin bill that passed with substantial Democratic support, successful negotiations will determine whether major crypto regulation advances before 2025 ends.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
