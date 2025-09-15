BTC $114,834.68 -0.38%
ETH $4,525.82 -1.98%
SOL $235.35 -3.91%
PEPE $0.000010 -5.63%
SHIB $0.000013 -5.61%
DOGE $0.26 -6.92%
XRP $3.00 -1.51%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.95
Cryptonews Features

Political Heavyweight Leaving Crypto Firm: Why It Matters

Adoption Altcoins Bitcoin Bitcoin ETF Bitcoin ETFs Blockchain
Former British finance minister Lord Hammond is leaving his role as chairman of a crypto firm. That's significant on multiple fronts.
Features writer
Connor Sephton
Features writer
Connor Sephton
About Author

Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Lord Philip Hammond is a political heavyweight — someone who held senior roles at the top of the British government for nine years. That included three years as chancellor (finance minister), where he would set out the country’s budget.

He’s also proven to be a staunch advocate for the crypto industry, and has long argued that the U.K. should lead the way in terms of regulation — especially given how it could offer new revenue streams for the economy after Brexit.

Hammond doubled down on this by becoming the chairman of Copper, a digital assets firm mainly focused on institutional investors, in 2023. His reputation and experience were undoubtedly a coup for the company.

But now, respected Sky News City editor Mark Kleinman has revealed that Hammond will soon be leaving the role altogether, with Copper “reorienting its growth plans away from the U.K. to the U.S. markets.”

This is a significant development on multiple fronts. For one, it means that Copper — and the crypto world more widely — is losing a credible name. It’s also the latest sign that Britain is lagging behind other economies when it comes to digital assets.

Copper has made no secret of its frustration as it attempted to gain a foothold in the U.K. The company had been hoping to gain secure regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, but later decided to withdraw its application.

It had been trying for three years to be given the green light, but persistent roadblocks meant it instead had to look to other markets — registering in Switzerland instead and being given the green light to operate in Abu Dhabi.

The timing is unfortunate to say the least. Ever since Bitcoin ETFs made their debut on Wall Street in January 2024, there has been insatiable demand for digital assets among institutional investors.

Bitcoin (BTC)
24h7d1y

Copper’s ambition has long been to provide services that help hedge funds, venture capital firms and deep-pocketed individuals gain exposure to crypto in a secure and compliant way.

Yet despite the recent boom in crypto prices, the company has been struggling to achieve profitability. Net losses totaled $84.1 million in 2022 and narrowed to $62.1 million in 2023, with numbers for 2024 yet to be filed with Companies House.

Another unwelcome piece of publicity came in March last year, when it emerged that guests at an event hosted by Copper at a five-star hotel were served sushi from the bodies of two partially naked models.

Photos were later obtained by the Financial Times, with a source close to the company telling the newspaper that the incident was “more performative art than anything seedy” — and Hammond wasn’t in attendance.

Two days later, the company admitted in a statement that the incident has been “embarrassing” and its executives had missed the mark.

“We recognise that certain aspects of the event have caused offence and do not reflect Copper’s corporate values.”

Copper went on to confirm that it planned to perform an internal review into how it organizes events, with the incident shedding an unwelcome light on the excesses of the crypto industry — especially during bull markets.

But back to the situation with Lord Hammond. Mark Kleinman’s reports suggest he will remain a shareholder in Copper — and yep, you guessed it, “an experienced American finance executive” will replace him by the end of this year.

Decentralization is a key tenet of the digital assets space, eliminating a single point of failure that means everything can come crashing down in the blink of an eye. Unfortunately, that’s kind of what we’re starting to see in this industry. Donald Trump’s arrival in the White House means there’s a slew of crypto firms now racing to set up shop in the U.S. — either by headquartering there or throwing a box office initial public offering on the stock market.

This could cause headaches for the sector later on. What if the Republicans fail to win the next presidential election, with a Democrat who’s less enthusiastic about crypto taking their place? An aggressive regulatory clampdown years down the track could lead to a plethora of hasty relocations to friendlier jurisdictions.

The U.K. is falling behind, and needs to step up efforts to attract crypto firms. Hammond’s departure from Copper is a sign that his experience, contacts book and influence has failed to open the necessary doors in this country.

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Dogecoin ETF Launch Sparks Investor Rush to DOT Miners
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,207,086,628,165
3.21
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Dogecoin ETF Launch Sparks Investor Rush to DOT Miners
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
DOGE, SHIB, and SUI Price Updates – Investors Can Create Stable Opportunities with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining
2025-09-15 13:05:46
Press Releases
Amid the XRP and BTC ETF Craze: Quid Miner’s Green Cloud Mining Boosts the Crypto Ecosystem
2025-09-15 12:45:54
Connor Sephton
Features writer
Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences around the world.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors