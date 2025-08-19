Labubu Doll Goes Crypto: Community Meme Coin Made 120x

The viral doll isn’t just storming shops — its unofficial meme coin briefly hit $75 million in market cap.

Key Takeaways:

LABUBU meme coin surged over 120x in 2025, riding the wave of hype around the viral Labubu doll.

It’s part of a growing trend of community-driven tokens, launched alongside coins like VINE and LAUNCHCOIN.

Despite no ties to toy maker Pop Mart, LABUBU gained traction thanks to strong fan support and cultural relevance, especially in Asia.

Its future hinges on whether traders stay engaged or the hype fades, as often happens with meme cycles.

Labubu dolls are everywhere — from collector shelves to fashion blogs. But in late 2024, the viral toy jumped from pop culture to crypto. That’s when the LABUBU meme coin launched, quickly gaining attention with a massive rally of over 120x.

Though the token has since cooled off, its rise shows how internet trends and community hype are reshaping the meme coin landscape.

The LABUBU token launched in March 2025 and initially surged to nearly $15 million in market cap. After a brief correction, it climbed further to around $20 million. Then came a prolonged downturn — and many considered the token dead.

But in a surprise comeback, LABUBU skyrocketed in early summer, reaching almost $75 million in market cap. That’s a 12,000% increase from its local bottom. While the token is now in a pullback, it’s still holding around $8–10 million.

This is the story of how the viral Labubu doll crossed into crypto and briefly became one of the runners in this summer’s meme coin market.

Did the Labubu Doll Community Trigger the Rally?

One of the standout trends in crypto in 2025 has been the rise of community tokens — meme coins that grow not because of utility, but because of a strong, dedicated following.

The trend arguably began with Vine (VINE), a token inspired by the short-form video app that once rivaled TikTok. Launched in January 2025, VINE token quickly went viral, helped by nostalgia, a “Do it for the Vine” slogan, and even a 2024 tweet from Elon Musk. As is often the case with meme coins, the token was soon corrected — some thought it was dead. But in July, Musk gave it a second wind, and interest returned, fueled by the broader AI boom.

Then came Launch Coin (LAUNCHCOIN), which surged 50x in May. It’s tied to the Believe.app, but it isn’t the platform’s official token. The idea behind Believe is simple: launch tokens as tokenized ideas. But for these tokens to thrive, they need a community.

Believe launched in January 2025, the same time the community token trend really started gaining steam. And it was during this wave that LABUBU quietly emerged. While it wasn’t linked to a viral app or a meme dog, it had something different: a real-world toy with a passionate following.

LABUBU stood out in this new meme coin cycle. It wasn’t born from a tweet or joke — it already had a recognizable brand. That gave it a unique position among new community tokens.

Most of the online action happens on X (formerly Twitter). The Labubu Fans page has over 16,000 followers, including meme coin influencers like Marcell. Community posts and reposts are shared daily.

Even though the token is currently in a correction, many holders still believe another rally is coming. Some have even changed their profile pictures to the Labubu doll — a hallmark move in the world of community tokens.

Asia, Toys, and Crypto Crossovers

While the on-chain data doesn’t show where LABUBU holders are located, the doll’s roots point clearly toward Asia. Originally created in 2015 by artist Kasing Lung, who was born in Hong Kong, the character became a cult favorite after Chinese toy giant Pop Mart began mass-producing it. The collectible’s signature look — part creepy, part cute — made it a viral hit, especially in East Asia.

In crypto, the Asian market remains one of the most active and influential. Many major exchanges are based there, and several high-performing projects in 2025 have emerged from or targeted this region. Take Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), one of the most talked-about meme coins this summer. The team has invested heavily in building community across Asia, including a dedicated Korean branch.

The Pudgy Penguins brand has also leaned into physical toys, selling plushies and collectibles in parallel with their NFT collection. It’s a hybrid approach — part Web3, part real-world merchandising. In particular, the team has launched a broad marketing campaign in Korea, where the project continues to build strong local traction.

LABUBU doesn’t have the same massive army behind it. The token isn’t officially tied to Pop Mart and hasn’t been promoted by the toy company. Instead, it appears to be a fan-driven project — born out of passion, not partnerships. That may explain some of the current challenges it’s facing. For example, the token still hasn’t been listed on CoinGecko or CoinMarketCap, suggesting a lack of developer support or formal infrastructure.

From Toys to Tokens: What’s Next?

The story of LABUBU isn’t just about a meme coin. It reflects a larger trend that’s taken hold in 2025 — the rise of community tokens. These projects don’t rely on advanced utility or deep tech. They grow around fandoms, culture, and real-world symbols that people already love. In this case, toys.

Tokens like LABUBU and PENGU launched during the same period that community-driven coins began gaining traction. They show how crypto can tap into nostalgia and identity rather than just functionality. You no longer need a killer app. Sometimes, a strong idea and an active base are enough to drive momentum.

This trend became even more visible when Hello Kitty returned to pop culture in 2025 through new collaborations and viral appeal. A few months later, fans launched the KITTY meme coin. Like LABUBU, it’s entirely community-driven and not officially tied to the brand.

Finally at peace ⊹₊⟡⋆



However, the community token trend comes with risks. While a loyal base can keep posting, building, and believing, new capital depends on fresh interest. Once traders stop showing up, growth can stall. In many cases, hype fades and the crowd moves on to the next trend.

Neither LABUBU nor KITTY is listed on major crypto exchanges yet. Their small market caps limit exposure, which could hold them back — or help them stay under the radar until the next wave hits.