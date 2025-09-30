How a $68T Wealth Transfer Could Expose Bitcoin’s Inheritance Crisis

By 2035, baby boomers will pass down $68 trillion in wealth, much of which could flow into Bitcoin, but only if inheritance models are secure.

Jeffrey Gogo is a journalist with 20 years of experience in business, finance, cryptocurrency, and climate change news and analysis. Elena Bozhkova is the Features Lead at Cryptonews.com. Last updated: September 30, 2025

Key Takeaways:

Analysts estimate 2.3 million to 4 million BTC are permanently lost, raising questions about Bitcoin’s supply, credibility, and liquidity.

Cases like Stefan Thomas’ 7,000 BTC lockout or Matthew Mellon’s heirs missing $500M in XRP underscore how self-custody leaves inheritance unresolved.

Experts say programmable compliance and legal frameworks are essential to align crypto with estate planning.

Crypto is full of stories that test the limits of belief but shape the future of money. From Stefan Thomas locked out of a 7,000 Bitcoin wallet to Matthew Mellon’s heirs unable to recover over $500 million in XRP after his sudden death, lost crypto assets put human interest at stake.

Bitcoin’s inheritance problem is the unintended outcome of decentralization, which relies on private keys and self-custody. The implications of so-called “zombie wallets” for money supply and system credibility invite a second look at the design of Bitcoin.

Multiple analyses estimate that 2.3 million to 4 million BTC, 11 to 20% of the total supply, are permanently lost. Measured against mainstream gains of Bitcoin, and a coming $68 trillion inter-generational wealth transfer by 2035, the stakes of the crisis become starker.

Analysts maintain that lost Bitcoin, as a proxy for the crypto industry, reflects human error rather than a system issue. They say the technology has evolved to incorporate an inheritance model.

According to Michael McCluskey, the CEO of the asset tokenization platform Sologenic, Bitcoin’s decentralized protocol is performing exactly as it was designed to. However, wealth transfer requires more than private keys.

“Inheritance requires governance and programmable compliance frameworks that can execute with no margin for human error,” McCluskey told Cryptonews.

He added that layer 1s like Coreum are now able to implement the rails that help make crypto “secure, transferable, auditable, and inheritable.”

Elisenda Fabrega, general counsel at Brickken, says Bitcoin’s inheritance gap is not a failure of the protocol but a systemic inefficiency introduced by its “uncompromising design.” It’s an issue that needs fixing as the industry matures, she told Cryptonews.

On the legal side, it is essential that estate planning tools adapt to digital assets, incorporating instruments such as smart-contract-based wills or custodial frameworks that align with existing probate and succession law.

Regulatory frameworks such as MiCA in the European Union or VARA in Dubai “will need to embed specific obligations on custodians to ensure continuity of access,” she added.

Inheritance Problem Structured Like a Generation Gap

Cerulli Associates estimates that $68 trillion of American wealth will trickle down to Generation X and millennials by 2035.

Kraken crypto exchange expects that a large portion of this inheritance will be invested into crypto, given mainstream uptake and positive attitudes by the younger generation.

Famously radical baby boomers will pass on wealth to younger, digitally native generations, it says. Older adopters of crypto, including cypherpunks, libertarians and anarchists, reflect the ideological attitudes of boomers. Their vote of confidence in Bitcoin might have been closer to a political statement than wealth management.

However, crypto has become increasingly speculative. The generation gap is neatly summed up by the fact that its current poster boy is an American president who is, incidentally, opposed to leftists and radicals.

Early adopters had less access to wealth management tools and an inheritance model. “Bitcoin was lost in large quantities in its early days,” Swan Bitcoin senior strategic advisor Terrence Yang told Cryptonews.

“Today, holding Bitcoin as a bearer asset has significantly improved in ease, convenience, and security, thanks to modern failsafes like multisig and much better education and client service,” he said.

On the back of institutional adoption, many crypto companies, including exchanges, now offer practical education via livestreams, one-on-one customer service and advanced multi-signatory options.

Experts say the features are designed to improve security and wealth transfer without compromising censorship resistance.

A contrast between a purist past and speculative mainstream is not always helpful. Crypto firms often operate in a regulatory environment that requires vigilance against the same old threats of confiscation, censorship, and uncertainty.

In other words, as Bitcoin becomes mainstream, it is technologically evolving to deliver on its founding ideals.

“Bitcoin self-custody has become significantly better designed and more robust and secure,” said Yang.

This evolution couldn’t come at a more crucial time. In the last couple of years, we’ve witnessed increased authoritarian tendencies from political leaders, regardless of party, in the world’s biggest economies.

When Dormant Wallets Awaken

Yang avoids the assumption that early adopters are averse to technological changes. Citing his own company, he said boomers are becoming more comfortable with using expert help to self-custody.

Many coins once thought to be lost have turned out to be held in deep cold storage by Bitcoin OG whales, who have finally moved BTC thought to be lost from previously inactive addresses this year.

His observation complicates methodologies for lost coins, such as the one proposed by Chainalysis. The analytics firm assumes that inactivity for a period of time, since 2014, for example, suggests a wallet is lost.

Sologenic CEO McCluskey said the scarcity narrative driven by inaccessible wallets strengthens Bitcoin’s value narrative. But it also weakens market credibility because effective liquidity is far smaller than most assume.

“When long-dormant wallets holding billions suddenly move, it reminds us that supply metrics in crypto are not fixed; they are fragile,” he argued.

Brickken crypto lawyer Fabrega said zombie wallets mirror the problem of dormant securities or unclaimed property in the real economy, “where conventional systems provide statutory remedies to recycle or reallocate value.”

“In Bitcoin, however, these assets are irretrievably lost, leaving inefficiencies embedded in the system indefinitely,” she says.

Fabrega added that the Bitcoin holder is legally responsible for assuming a duty of care with regard to inheritance.

What has failed is not the technology, but the absence of proper succession planning, the lack of legally enforceable instruments for transfer, and poor user practices in managing access credentials.

With estimates of 2.3 million to 4 million BTC lost forever, an approach combining legal infrastructure with technical innovation would be needed to secure and recover lost crypto assets.

“Innovations such as multi-signature wallets with fiduciary participants, Shamir’s Secret Sharing schemes, and ‘dead man’s switch’ protocols tied to verifiable death registries offer viable solutions to mitigate future losses,” says Fabrega.

“In addition, it is essential that institutional custody with programmable compliance is placed as this can further balance individual sovereignty with the certainty required for inheritance,” she added.