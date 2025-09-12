BTC $115,463.78 0.82%
ETH $4,559.63 3.07%
SOL $240.68 6.28%
PEPE $0.000010 1.01%
SHIB $0.000013 2.36%
DOGE $0.26 6.00%
XRP $3.06 1.98%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.80
Cryptonews Features

Are Whales Moving to Solana? SOL Price Jumps 20% as ETH Lags

Altcoins Ethereum Market Smart money Solana
Solana leaves Ethereum in the dust with a 20% rally.
Features writer
Olga Primakova
Features writer
Olga Primakova
About Author

Olga started writing about cryptocurrency and finance in 2021.

Author Profile
Fact Checked by
Hristina Yordanova
Managing Editor
Hristina Yordanova
About Author

Hristina, the Managing Editor at Cryptonews.com, has a rich background in crypto journalism spanning almost a decade. She previously contributed to Cointelegraph, DappRadar, and CoinMarketCap,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
SOL PRICE

Key Takeaways:

  • SOL price gained more than 20% over the past 30 days, while ETH closed slightly lower.
  • Ethereum spot ETFs saw $788 million in outflows during Sep. 2–5, while Bitcoin funds attracted $250 million in inflows.
  • The Ethereum ecosystem showed selective growth, led by WLD (+84%) and MNT (+36%), while ETH itself slipped.
  • The Solana ecosystem advanced broadly, with memecoins like PUMP +28% and PENGU +27% leading the gains.

Ethereum (ETH) came alive in August, climbing back to $4,000 and setting a new all-time high (ATH). Some experts even said $5,000 was the next stop, but the scenario shifted.

In past cycles, an Ethereum rally was usually followed by capital flowing into Solana (SOL). The reason’s clear: Solana is seen as Ethereum’s main competitor with a similarly developed ecosystem, and investors are looking for the next runner. This time, ETH didn’t show the growth many expected and closed the past 30 days slightly down. By contrast, SOL price jumped 20%, making it the fastest-growing coin among the top 10 by market cap.

Source: CoinGecko

Treasuries Start Stacking Solana

The crypto market is waiting for what many call an altcoin season, though experts keep warning it won’t look like the ones before. With far more projects in the mix this cycle, the idea that every token will rally feels unlikely.

Some analysts are betting on the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Bitcoin (BTC) dominance has dropped below 60%, often seen as a signal that it’s time for altcoins. Normally, Ethereum price moves first, then other projects follow. But this time ETH has stalled, while SOL price pushed higher on its own.

Source: CoinMarketCap

There’s also been a shift in smart money flows. Earlier in the summer, large buyers were loading up on Ethereum. Now the focus has turned to Solana.

Treasury holdings in Solana are also climbing, according to CoinGecko data. On Sep. 2, U.S.-based Sharps Technology added 2 million SOL to its balance sheet — worth about $476 million at current prices near $238.

Source: CoinGecko

​​ETF Flows Tell a Different Story

After SOL price started climbing in September, another trend became clear in the ETF data. Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $788 million in outflows during Sep. 2–5. Each trading session closed in the red: −$135M, −$38M, −$167M, and −$447M on Friday.

Source: CoinGlass

Bitcoin spot ETFs, meanwhile, posted $250 million in inflows over the same period. The week opened strong (+$333M, +$301M) before turning negative in the last two sessions (−$223M, −$160M).

The flows show a clear divergence: institutions continue backing Bitcoin, while Ethereum is struggling to attract fresh demand. This pressure on ETH, paired with shifting capital flows, could make Solana look more attractive to some investors.

Source: CoinGlass

Ethereum Hits a Wall, SOL Price Moves Up and Meme coins Dominate

Over the past week, the Ethereum ecosystem has looked uneven. ETH price itself lost 2%, Uniswap (UNI) dropped 4%, while Aave (AAVE) barely moved. Gains came from tokens like Mantle (MNT), Ondo (ONDO), and Worldcoin (WRD). The picture shows selective growth — with Ethereum not setting the pace.

Solana, on the other hand, delivered broad gains. SOL price climbed more than 15%, while the ecosystem’s meme coins stole the spotlight. Pump.Fun (PUMP) surged 28%, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) gained 27%, and Bonk (BONK) added 21%. Even dogwifhat (WIF), one of last cycle’s meme favorites, jumped 11%. The strong performance of community-driven tokens has made Solana the more dynamic ecosystem in early September.

Source: CoinMarketCap

SOL Price Growth Shows Promise, but Not Conviction

Capital has only recently started moving into Solana. Earlier in the summer, the absence of inflows was seen as a weakness. Now the trend is just beginning to form, with SOL price already up more than 20%.

The picture is not one-sided. Ethereum still anchors institutional money, and activity on Solana’s decentralized exchanges, its main strength, remains below earlier peaks. For now Solana looks like the faster mover, but whether this shift lasts will depend on continued inflows and stronger trader participation.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?
2025-09-10 15:05:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.06
1.98 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,232,734,270,246
5.58
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?
2025-09-10 15:05:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Toobit Invites Traders to Win a Share of 50,000 USDT Prize Pool in Event Contracts Trading Challenge
2025-09-12 14:23:51
Bitcoin News
UK’s Largest Bitcoin Treasury Smarter Web Eyes ‘Struggling’ Competitor Acquisitions for Discount Prices
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-12 13:50:44
Olga Primakova
Features writer
Olga started writing about cryptocurrency and finance in 2021.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors