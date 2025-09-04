XRP Price Prediction: Bull Flag + ETF Hype = $10 Incoming? Smart Money Already Loading Bags

Smart money is shifting focus toward XRP as a bull flag nears breakout – XRP price prediction eyes $10 with spot ETF approval knocking.

Harvey Hunter



Last updated: September 4, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

A strong technical and fundamental footing has attracted smart money attention, fuelling a wave of bullish XRP price predictions.

On-chain data shows that whale accounts accumulated 340 million XRP over the last two weeks of August, bringing their total holdings to nearly 7.84 billion.

Whales have bought 340 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/dQDLq1vkVW — Ali (@ali_charts) August 31, 2025

Market participants are increasingly confident that the altcoin could soon gain regulated exposure in TradFi markets, with prediction markets pricing in 87% odds for spot ETF approval.

The optimism has reached near consensus, with Bloomberg analysts estimating a 95% chance that the SEC will greenlight a Cardano spot ETF.

With most issuers facing a final SEC decision deadline in October, the coming months could set XRP up for a parabolic run.

Particularly with the CLARITY Act, expected to pass the U.S. Senate around October, which stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

XRP Price Analysis: Are Whales Positioning Ahead of a $10 Move?

These stacking catalysts for demand could drive XRP into October, beginning with the imminent breakout of a bull flag pattern that has been forming over the past month.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, bull flag pattern nears breakout. Source: TradingView.

The consolidation nears its apex as momentum indicators flash early reversal signs, setting the stage for a continuation of the July XRP bull run.

That said, momentum has yet to turn decisively bullish. The RSI continues to hover in the mid-40s, struggling to break above the neutral 50 line, a sign of weak buyer conviction.

More encouragingly, the MACD is on track to form a golden cross, surpassing the signal line for the first time since July, a setup aligning with broader market narratives.

With markets pricing in near 100% odds of U.S. interest rate cuts just two weeks away, policy shifts could stimulate new demand for risk assets like XRP.

BREAKING



🇺🇸 FED WILL CUT RATES IN SEPTEMBER



ODDS ARE NOW 97.6% 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XaJuKT2zZb — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) September 4, 2025

If fully realized, the bull flag breakout could see XRP retest its June high and extend toward $1.70, a potential 105% gain from current levels.

But as the bull market matures, momentum could carry further. With deeper TradFi integration via 401(k) exposure, corporate treasuries, and potential spot ETFs, XRP could extend to $10 — a 255% move.

