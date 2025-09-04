BTC $110,173.64 -1.69%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Bull Flag + ETF Hype = $10 Incoming? Smart Money Already Loading Bags

Price Prediction Whale XRP
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Smart money is shifting focus toward XRP as a bull flag nears breakout – XRP price prediction eyes $10 with spot ETF approval knocking. 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: Bull Flag + ETF Hype = $10 Incoming? Smart Money Already Loading Bags

A strong technical and fundamental footing has attracted smart money attention, fuelling a wave of bullish XRP price predictions.

On-chain data shows that whale accounts accumulated 340 million XRP over the last two weeks of August, bringing their total holdings to nearly 7.84 billion.

Market participants are increasingly confident that the altcoin could soon gain regulated exposure in TradFi markets, with prediction markets pricing in 87% odds for spot ETF approval.

The optimism has reached near consensus, with Bloomberg analysts estimating a 95% chance that the SEC will greenlight a Cardano spot ETF.

With most issuers facing a final SEC decision deadline in October, the coming months could set XRP up for a parabolic run.

Particularly with the CLARITY Act, expected to pass the U.S. Senate around October, which stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

XRP Price Analysis: Are Whales Positioning Ahead of a $10 Move?

These stacking catalysts for demand could drive XRP into October, beginning with the imminent breakout of a bull flag pattern that has been forming over the past month.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, bull flag pattern nears breakout. Source: TradingView.
XRP / USD 1-day chart, bull flag pattern nears breakout. Source: TradingView.

The consolidation nears its apex as momentum indicators flash early reversal signs, setting the stage for a continuation of the July XRP bull run.

That said, momentum has yet to turn decisively bullish. The RSI continues to hover in the mid-40s, struggling to break above the neutral 50 line, a sign of weak buyer conviction.

More encouragingly, the MACD is on track to form a golden cross, surpassing the signal line for the first time since July, a setup aligning with broader market narratives.

With markets pricing in near 100% odds of U.S. interest rate cuts just two weeks away, policy shifts could stimulate new demand for risk assets like XRP.

If fully realized, the bull flag breakout could see XRP retest its June high and extend toward $1.70, a potential 105% gain from current levels.

But as the bull market matures, momentum could carry further. With deeper TradFi integration via 401(k) exposure, corporate treasuries, and potential spot ETFs, XRP could extend to $10 — a 255% move.

Those Preparing for the Bull Market are Opting For a New Wallet – Here’s Why

With crypto investors moving off exchanges and into self-custody, Best Wallet ($BEST) is quickly becoming the go-to option – not just for secure storage, but for serious alpha.

Its standout feature, Upcoming Tokens, is a built-in crypto screener that helps users find new projects before they go mainstream – ideal for spotting the next 10X gem early.

But the value doesn’t stop there.

$BEST holders get early access to presales, reduced transaction fees, and even higher staking rewards inside the app.

And with Best Card coming soon, users will be able to spend stablecoins anywhere Mastercard is accepted – bridging Web3 with everyday payments.

Already backed by over $15.5 million, the Best Wallet presale is picking up serious momentum.

Get early access to the Best Wallet presale today – directly on the official website.

Follow Best Wallet on X or Telegram to stay updated – but don’t wait too long.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

