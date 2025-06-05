Gold Miner Turns to Bitcoin: UK-Listed Bluebird to Convert Revenues Into Bitcoin

Bluebird said it will systematically convert future gold income into Bitcoin while keeping overhead low, calling it a proactive treasury management strategy.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Last updated: June 4, 2025

A UK-listed gold miner is making a bold pivot toward digital assets, announcing plans to convert future revenue from its operations into Bitcoin.

Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd, which focuses on developing gold and silver projects across Asia, said Thursday it intends to become the first publicly listed UK mining firm to adopt a Bitcoin-first treasury strategy.

The move signals growing interest among real asset firms in using Bitcoin as a reserve asset, a trend that has picked up momentum in recent months as inflation concerns and digital asset legitimacy gain ground.

Bluebird Outlines Strategy to Store Value in Bitcoin, Not Just Gold

The miner said its future income from gold mining projects will be systematically recycled into Bitcoin, calling it a proactive approach to treasury management. The company added that it will maintain minimal corporate overhead to support this shift.

"Combining income streams from gold mining projects and recycling these revenues into a proactive "Bitcoin in Treasury" management approach, whilst maintaining a… pic.twitter.com/BpJA6hFU9Y — Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd (LSE:BMV.L) (@bluebirdIR) June 5, 2025

In addition to converting revenue into Bitcoin, Bluebird plans to hold the digital currency on its balance sheet as a long-term reserve asset. The firm said further announcements regarding this policy would follow in due course.

UK Miner Balances Gold Operations with a Bold Bitcoin Pivot

Bluebird Mining Ventures, formerly known as Bluebird Merchant Ventures, focuses on reviving high-grade, low-capex gold mines in Asia. It operates through a joint venture model.

Currently, its key assets include the Gubong Gold Mine and the Kochang Gold and Silver Mine in South Korea. Both were closed in the 1970s due to a sharp decline in gold prices.

In addition, the company owns the Batangas Gold Project in the Philippines. Under its JV model, Bluebird offers technical leadership. Meanwhile, its local partners provide operational support and funding.

So far, the company has secured over $9m in committed capital. Out of this, $5m is allocated to Gubong and $2m to Kochang.

The miner is estimated to hold a total resource of about 1.8m ounces of gold across all three projects.

Moreover, its leadership team brings experience in developing gold projects across Southeast Asia. They have also invested about $2m of their own capital into the business.

Bluebird is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker BMV. It operates with a lean team of around seven employees. Additionally, the company is registered in the British Virgin Islands and is currently led by Interim CEO Aidan Bishop.

This announcement positions Bluebird among a growing number of companies considering Bitcoin as an alternative store of value.

While tech firms like MicroStrategy have pioneered this shift, Bluebird’s move shows that even traditional extractive industries are beginning to adopt Bitcoin as a hedge and long-term asset.